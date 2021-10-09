 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Great, now even the bicycles are haunted   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've got one of those here in SE Michigan.

It is rather odd. But I've never been one for memorials in general.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: We've got one of those here in SE Michigan.

It is rather odd. But I've never been one for memorials in general.


One?

There are a few.

/Howdy, neighbor!
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline two weeks from now: Dumb asshole steals memorial bike, caught riding it cause he didn't repaint it.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thehellisthis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You're not going to be able to compile that article with those mismatched parentheses.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We pass a ghost bike every wk in Niles Canyon Rd, CA.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't think there'll ever really be bike safety with mixed use roads.
Bicycles need dedicated spaces to be designed into the city's infrastructure, and for sure that isn't on sidewalks.
Sidewalks might be possible if there were speed cameras and/or trackers on bikes on the sidewalks.  And that's on non-heavily populated streets.

Maybe, just maybe, we have electric bicycles become common/cheap in the future and they can accelerate well and keep a decent pace, with lighting and signals and maybe we could treat them like motorbikes. They still will be dangerous but not as regular cycling.

/cyclist
//closed routes/paths only.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I don't think there'll ever really be bike safety with mixed use roads.
Bicycles need dedicated spaces to be designed into the city's infrastructure, and for sure that isn't on sidewalks.
Sidewalks might be possible if there were speed cameras and/or trackers on bikes on the sidewalks.  And that's on non-heavily populated streets.

Maybe, just maybe, we have electric bicycles become common/cheap in the future and they can accelerate well and keep a decent pace, with lighting and signals and maybe we could treat them like motorbikes. They still will be dangerous but not as regular cycling.

/cyclist
//closed routes/paths only.


I use my bike to commute.  Gotta say, the sidewalks are way safer than the roads.
 
