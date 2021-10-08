 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Woman shows off beaver that left hundreds feeling powerless   (gephardtdaily.com) divider line
11
    More: Giggity, Utah, Vanessa Amorosi, Monday, Power, Human resources, Affect, Sunday afternoon power outage, Beaver  
•       •       •

141 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2021 at 4:05 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's quite the super power.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nice beaver.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wynonna?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beth And Summers Monthly Special Time ...Rick And Morty 2020
Youtube 4a7ikYIHZf0
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She certainly has a grin that says "I've trapped waaay more than one beaver in my time".
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now, eat that beaver
 
Oneiros
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are we sure this is the beaver that caused the power outage?

I suspect this could be a case of 'all beavers look alike', and they've captured *a* beaver, but not necessarily *the* beaver.

Do we have video of the beaver dropping the tree, or is it just the word of some witness who's diet actually get a good look at the beaver, but has been complaining about them for years?
 
woodjf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The power of beaver compels you! 🤮
 
janzee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Are we sure this is the beaver that caused the power outage?

I suspect this could be a case of 'all beavers look alike', and they've captured *a* beaver, but not necessarily *the* beaver.

Do we have video of the beaver dropping the tree, or is it just the word of some witness who's diet actually get a good look at the beaver, but has been complaining about them for years?


Beavers are presumed guilty until proven innocent.

If they don't like it, then they can lawyer up.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.