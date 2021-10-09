 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Dishwasher safe, top rack only   (cnn.com) divider line
4
    More: Interesting, Auction, 16th century dish, Bidding, Samson, rare piece of exceptional quality, Hermitage Museum, Gavin Strang, firm's European ceramics specialist  
•       •       •

591 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2021 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must have been one of these:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would only eat angel hair pasta off that plate, and pretend I was cutting Samson's hair.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To paraphrase the immortal Sophia Perillo: "$1.7 million a plate?!  What is this?  A Republican fundraiser?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I would only eat angel hair pasta off that plate, and pretend I was cutting Samson's hair.


farm4.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.