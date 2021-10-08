 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Ever notice how people that have temporary tags on their not-so-new car are terrible drivers? There's a reason   (thedrive.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, Texas, Automobile, Houston, temporary paper registration tag, United States, auto dealers, U.S. state, License  
•       •       •

254 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2021 at 1:05 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here in Houston, an awful lot of them are involved in road rage incidents.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
these "dealers" are able to circumvent state registration requirements, as well as the annual safety and emission inspections

State: yawn... probably just rich people or white coal rollers.

There are also drivers who reportedly buy these tags to avoid paying tolls or fines from stoplight and speeding cameras.

State: Poor people getting free shiat?  SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We getting a Tex-ass tag anytime soon?
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Texas has stupid laws. They let basically anyone temp print license plates.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Texas......is there anything it can't completely f*ck up?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was gonna say "Because they're from Rhode Island", and then I realized this was referring to Texas, and I am equally unsurprised.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No, I haven't subby. We have shiatty drivers here, some of the worst I've seen, but there is absolutely nothing special about cars with temp tags.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No, subby. I have personally noticed how people with temporary tags drive exceeding careful and will literally hand you cash if they fark up your car. Please tell me about your experience
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.