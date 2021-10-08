 Skip to content
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Immediately taken for a joyride
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Under a new Danish law, enacted on March 31, police can confiscate the vehicles of "reckless" drivers and sell them at auction. The legislation applies to all roadworthy vehicles, whether it be cars, vans or trucks, and is applied whether the driver owns the vehicle or not.

So... If I can get some schlub to steal a car, and have them arrested driving it recklessly, I can possibly buy it at auction for a fraction of the sticker price?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He screwed up, but ouch.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He should have headed to Spain.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: Under a new Danish law, enacted on March 31, police can confiscate the vehicles of "reckless" drivers and sell them at auction. The legislation applies to all roadworthy vehicles, whether it be cars, vans or trucks, and is applied whether the driver owns the vehicle or not.

So... If I can get some schlub to steal a car, and have them arrested driving it recklessly, I can possibly buy it at auction for a fraction of the sticker price?


Yeah, this sounds like the worst law ever. It's like if someone steals a knife from your kitchen and murders someone, then YOU get charged for the crime.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meh, he'll just buy another one tomorrow.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: Under a new Danish law, enacted on March 31, police can confiscate the vehicles of "reckless" drivers and sell them at auction. The legislation applies to all roadworthy vehicles, whether it be cars, vans or trucks, and is applied whether the driver owns the vehicle or not.

So... If I can get some schlub to steal a car, and have them arrested driving it recklessly, I can possibly buy it at auction for a fraction of the sticker price?


In America, you have to be on the police force to get a deal like that.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: Bootleg: Under a new Danish law, enacted on March 31, police can confiscate the vehicles of "reckless" drivers and sell them at auction. The legislation applies to all roadworthy vehicles, whether it be cars, vans or trucks, and is applied whether the driver owns the vehicle or not.

So... If I can get some schlub to steal a car, and have them arrested driving it recklessly, I can possibly buy it at auction for a fraction of the sticker price?

Yeah, this sounds like the worst law ever. It's like if someone steals a knife from your kitchen and murders someone, then YOU get charged for the crime.


I'm guessing it's to stop guys registering it as a company car to get around law
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
can i hate everyone involved, except for the amazing piece of machinery?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"According to the Nordjyske newspaper, the man had bought the Raging Bull just hours earlier in Germany for $310,000 (2 million kroner)"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldtaku
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think you accidentally missed the [Dumbass] tag when you hit the [Sad] tag.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

oldtaku: I think you accidentally missed the [Dumbass] tag when you hit the [Sad] tag.


Yeah, if you want to drive 124mph, don't endanger other people on some highway who were just minding their business.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Bootleg: Under a new Danish law, enacted on March 31, police can confiscate the vehicles of "reckless" drivers and sell them at auction. The legislation applies to all roadworthy vehicles, whether it be cars, vans or trucks, and is applied whether the driver owns the vehicle or not.

So... If I can get some schlub to steal a car, and have them arrested driving it recklessly, I can possibly buy it at auction for a fraction of the sticker price?

Yeah, this sounds like the worst law ever. It's like if someone steals a knife from your kitchen and murders someone, then YOU get charged for the crime.


It's a good law, so long as discretion and common sense are present in its application.

Some countries will find that last sentence funnier than others.
 
