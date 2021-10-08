 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   Florida Man suing to force hospital to treat his wife with Ivermectin after doctors say neigh   (wflafm.iheart.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, West Palm Beach, Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, Ryan Drock of Loxahatchee, Circuit court, Medicine, Palm Beach County man, old Tamara Drock, South Florida metropolitan area  
•       •       •

111 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2021 at 11:35 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a moran. Everyone knows the proper treatment is too inject bleach then swallow a UV light.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: What a moran. Everyone knows the proper treatment is too inject bleach then swallow a UV light.


Where does the ivermectin go then?  Up yer bum?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not going to help, but if someone is willing to pay for it and it isn't going to harm the patient, I feel you should be able to ask for it. If this guy wants to pay the full cost for ivermectin, then let him pay for it. Do it and when it fails he will understand. He can pay for the lesson.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This has happened many times before in bumfark southern states. The judges though seemed to be decent enough to throw the petitions out.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: ArkAngel: What a moran. Everyone knows the proper treatment is too inject bleach then swallow a UV light.

Where does the ivermectin go then?  Up yer bum?


It shouldn't lose any effectiveness up there, go for it!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If don't trust Healthcare professionals why are you in a hospital?
 
hervatski
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's not going to help, but if someone is willing to pay for it and it isn't going to harm the patient, I feel you should be able to ask for it. If this guy wants to pay the full cost for ivermectin, then let him pay for it. Do it and when it fails he will understand. He can pay for the lesson.


That would be great if when it doesn't work they don't just say "well it didn't work because you didn't do it right!"

Never negotiate with fanatics or hippies.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He must have met his wife somewhere up in Filly.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's not going to help, but if someone is willing to pay for it and it isn't going to harm the patient, I feel you should be able to ask for it. If this guy wants to pay the full cost for ivermectin, then let him pay for it. Do it and when it fails he will understand. He can pay for the lesson.


It'll harm the patient. Google 'rope worms' if you dare.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sue him to authorize leeches and poultices first.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: This has happened many times before in bumfark southern states. The judges though seemed to be decent enough to throw the petitions out.


A woman sued a hospital here in bumfark Ohio to treat her husband with this shiate...he died.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's not going to help, but if someone is willing to pay for it and it isn't going to harm the patient, I feel you should be able to ask for it. If this guy wants to pay the full cost for ivermectin, then let him pay for it. Do it and when it fails he will understand. He can pay for the lesson.


We can't say it doesn't harm the patient, because it hasn't been tested on farking humans.

It might be like like giving a double quarter pounder to the guy who just had a quadruple bypass surgery for all the doctors know.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark it, let him have it.

Just be sure to give it the usual 100x hospital pharmacy markup, and ohhh, sorry, off-label medications aren't covered by insurance.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jackandwater: jaivirtualcard: This has happened many times before in bumfark southern states. The judges though seemed to be decent enough to throw the petitions out.

A woman sued a hospital here in bumfark Ohio to treat her husband with this shiate...he died.


The rest of my comment disappeared.  Don't  know if she won but her husband ended up dying anyway.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Discharge him.

You go to a hospital for proper medical care; if you want something else, you should GO somewhere else.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's not going to help, but if someone is willing to pay for it and it isn't going to harm the patient, I feel you should be able to ask for it. If this guy wants to pay the full cost for ivermectin, then let him pay for it. Do it and when it fails he will understand. He can pay for the lesson.


I couldn't disagree more. Medical practitioners have a duty of care to their patients. That duty includes refusing to administer unapproved, unnecessary and ineffective treatments. Unqualified patients and their families are not and should not be permitted to demand the specific treatment of their choice, particularly when it's the result of some idiocy they read off the internet.

Aside from the principle, it's a terrible precedent to set. There are parents out there pushing bleach enemas up their children. This is exactly as horrifying and dangerous as it sounds. Those parents should never have the legal right to force doctors to do such things.

A spouse can refuse to consent to a given treatment. A spouse can fire a doctor. That's enough to assert their rights. They don't get to force doctors to follow their specific orders.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Exile the both of them to Antarctica, with a full pallet of horse dewormer.

Problem solved.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Lsherm: It's not going to help, but if someone is willing to pay for it and it isn't going to harm the patient, I feel you should be able to ask for it. If this guy wants to pay the full cost for ivermectin, then let him pay for it. Do it and when it fails he will understand. He can pay for the lesson.

We can't say it doesn't harm the patient, because it hasn't been tested on farking humans.

It might be like like giving a double quarter pounder to the guy who just had a quadruple bypass surgery for all the doctors know.


Ivermectin is used on humans for a number of parasitic infections, quite successfully. It's literally Nobel Prize winning stuff.

It has no benefit for COVID patients though.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They also won't treat her with bleeding, mercury salts, or hedgehog dung. If he can find a doctor with privileges there who is willing to prescribe these things, well, best of luck to everyone involved.
 
Xetal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If I were the attending I'd refuse to sign the order regardless of what the judge says. The court can prescribe and administer it if they'd like... But they sure as hell can't force me to sign the order.
 
Valter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Christ.

Jesus Christ,
Jesus Christ,
Florida really needs Jesus Christ.
Jesus Christ.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.