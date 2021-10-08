 Skip to content
 
(Hanover Evening Sun)   New drive through at Arby's   (amp.eveningsun.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You don't "lose control" of a vehicle and drive it through a farking restaurant. That's epic levels of bad driving.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SUV on the streets, driving through Arby's for the meats
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, I love a chicken club wrap and a jamocha shake too, but slow down, buddy.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can sympathize. I'm addicted to Arby's sauce, too.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driver was treated for medical reasons.

Ooohhhkaaay.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, damn, that 2 for $6 just starts calling out to you, yo.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sir, this is an Ar...Actually you're at the right place but your method of being here could use some work".
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Everyone there shiat their pants. Heck, even customers who weren't there shiat their pants
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't like Arby's. Like their regular stuff is gross. But I keep seeing commercials for stuff that look kinda ok. Problem is, the Arby's here is a whole 2 miles away, and I don't drive, and that distance is very unfriendly to bikes. Make it worse? Arby's is the only farking place on delivery with 5.99 fees. Nope. Sorry. Just not doing it. I've paid taco bell, which I can walk to in like 5 minutes, 2.99 delivery fees. 5.99? Nah. Never.
 
