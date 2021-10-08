 Skip to content
(WABI Bangor)   We no longer have to back out of our garage
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Can't get there from here" in action.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You don't buy a house at the top of a T intersection and you don't buy a home on the outside of a curve.  You're gonna have a bad time.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jtown: You don't buy a house at the top of a T intersection and you don't buy a home on the outside of a curve.  You're gonna have a bad time.


I know nothing about buying a home, but this sounds like great advice.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is going to be embarrassing when the tv station finds out it was all in Cameron's head
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jtown: You don't buy a house at the top of a T intersection and you don't buy a home on the outside of a curve.  You're gonna have a bad time.


or if you do, you reinforce your fence line with I-beams like this lot near my place that has been the site of some spectacular accidents over the years


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Were_Outta_Bort_License_Plates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: jtown: You don't buy a house at the top of a T intersection and you don't buy a home on the outside of a curve.  You're gonna have a bad time.

or if you do, you reinforce your fence line with I-beams like this lot near my place that has been the site of some spectacular accidents over the years


[Fark user image 850x415]


That's some nice iron work; very industrial, but not for show...
 
