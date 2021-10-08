 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   Break me off a piece   (wgme.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Maine driver, Kit Kat, ticket  
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It may sound draconian to pull him over, but you are operating a two ton kinetic energy missile and it's your responsibility to pay attention at all times. I don't even like the idea of cruise control, much less this "self-driving" bullshiat carmakers are peddling now. I'm looking at you, Tesla.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kit Kat Commercial: Give Me A Break 1988
Youtube 0nkcVz1mad0
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hershey Kit Kat Bar Commercial 1995
Youtube DHJTQbyajOA
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The driver admitted to eating a Kit Kat bar, which caused him to be distracted. According to police, he had chocolate on his fingers and an empty Kit Kat wrapper at his feet.

Objection your honor, it has not been stipulated that a Kit Kat contains actual chocolate. That brown residue could have just as easily been dirt, fecal matter, or god forbid whatever compound Hershey bars consist of.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought he crossed the center line of the Kit Kat bar. That would've been a crime.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What the driver was really arrested for...

fraternityman.comView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [i.pinimg.com image 448x526]


Break me off a piece of that traffic fine
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: What the driver was really arrested for...

[fraternityman.com image 800x600]


Crime against humanity
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't have much for Kit Kat, but I have a little love for Juicy Fruit, so here you go:


Juicy Fruit 80ish Commercial
Youtube gQDLsTn5x6M


*puts on goofy sunglasses; high-fives everyone*
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: What the driver was really arrested for...

[fraternityman.com image 800x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
