(NBC New York)   Elementary school teacher forcibly pulls hijab off 2nd grade student's head in front of the class
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Felony abuse of a minor by a person holding a position of authority and trust. If true the teacher not only needs to be fired they need to be charged.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: the teacher not only needs to be fired they need to be charged.


"Took a stand for religious liberty against secular Muslim tyranny.  Now they're trying to silence me.  Donate to my GoFundMe at ______"
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ring!
Ring
Ring
"Hello. Yes, you've reached the ACLU, how can we help you today?"
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like assault with a possible hate crime statute addition no?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought TFH was a joke. Now I wish TFH was a joke.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gaw bless murica
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teacher should be fired and never teach again.

Also, indoctrinating your kids into religion to such a degree at that age is child abuse.

*walks away from thread quickly*
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - I Saw One Of The Babies And The Baby Looked At Me
Youtube PE63y7ctAwA


Second graders are as a reliable source of info as you can get.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
America, you don't deserve your freedom.
/
fark you Bill Maher
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Should be easy to back up her claim. I'm sure there were other kids in the class.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Which definition of "Freedom" does that one fall under?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Should be.  But all we have is a moms account of what her second grader said in the form of a twitter.  Again, always a very good source.
 
