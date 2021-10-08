 Skip to content
 
(TechSpot)   Facebook Streisands itself by banning and then sending a cease and desist letter to the developer of the Unfollow Everything browser extension   (techspot.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Because Facebook wants you to, that's why.

Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: Facebook responded to the tool by sending Barclay a cease-and-decease letter

Sounds like unfair and extreme treatment of this tool but okay.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow. That's going to be an interesting lawsuit.
I'll definitely put cash in the gofundme of the developer.
fark Facebook.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
demanded that I agree to never again create tools that interact with Facebook or its other services

This part cracks me up.
fark off, Mark, you screwy-looking weirdo.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have an inkling that Mark Zuckerberg is a sociopath.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I might adopt that as a fancier way of saying 'f*ck off and die.'
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Valter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

What the fark am I reading.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

For some reason I have automatically started to associate gofundme with anti vaxxer deaths.

BuckTurgidson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait.

Actual people still use facebook?
 
Valter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Not on purpose.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I love this image.  Why is first-time I'm seeing it
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

You haven't been in the poltab for the last 4 days.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

prayer warriors....record unmarred by success
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Funny thing. I have been an enterprise IT admin most of my life, and never used Facebook. Not once.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is there a similar extension for Fark?

/asking for a friend
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Did he die of covid yet?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

It's a great source to look up people.
Met somebody at the bar who you might want to date?
Find out all about them and see what you're in for.
Look up your co-workers, especially new employees.
And so on.
 
