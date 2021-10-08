 Skip to content
 
(MassLive)   Mrs. Cocaine, the matriarch of Table Talk Pies has passed. Services will be held at 375 degrees for 60 minutes until she is golden brown   (masslive.com) divider line
28
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those Table Talk pies are addictive. I like the blueberry pies.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huge blow for the company.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She don't lie, she don't lie...

Mary T. Cocaine

*GUITAR SOLO*
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Did you say Cocaine?"
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite an unfortunate name.

Kind of like the story of a woman who graduated college a few years back. Her mom saddled her with the name Marijuana.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Those Table Talk pies are addictive. I like the blueberry pies.


Guess the secret ingredient!
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her name was Mary Tonna Cocaine?
GTFO.
 
toast28
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that lady knew how to party!
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's all do a RIP.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a hell of a lot of cocaine in that article.
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
her son Harry D. Kokkinis

Guess he got tired of all the jokes
/shoulda used more cocaine
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I totally had no idea what the headline was referring to, I thought of some scene in an obscure movie I definitely haven't seen. But no, it's a real person's name...
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M T Cocaine really  ? Yes now please fill it up
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reporter wanted to use as much as cocaine she could

/in that article I mean
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dust the working surface generously before rolling out the crust"
 
Shang-High
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 90's I used to love going to the table talk factory outlet in Worcester... you could buy pies for something like 70% off because they were getting close to expiration or overstock.  Sugary heaven for college kids.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maxis_mydog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Quite an unfortunate name.

Kind of like the story of a woman who graduated college a few years back. Her mom saddled her with the name Marijuana.


Did she go by Mary Jane?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She just kinda bumped into this as a career.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Quite an unfortunate name.

Kind of like the story of a woman who graduated college a few years back. Her mom saddled her with the name Marijuana.


Yeah, there's no way to change that. farked for life
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
https://www.houseofnames.com/cocaine-f​amily-crest#:~:text=The%20name%20Cocai​ne%20comes%20from,referred%20to%20an%2​0imaginary%20paradise.

The name Cocaine comes from the ancient Anglo-Saxon culture of Britain. It was a name for a person who was considered a dreamer derived from the Old French word "coquaigne," which referred to an imaginary paradise. Accordingly other references show Cockaigne or Cockayne as a medieval mythical land of extreme luxury as noted in poems like "The Land of Cockaigne."


Ok.........so i wonder if the chemists who named it were aware of the surname  [its name is derived from "coca" and the alkaloid suffix "-ine"-]
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I worked for Entenmanns for twenty years and after they decided not to make their own small single serve pies and outsource their pie line it was all manufactured but the table talk company. It hurt our union bakers but it gave us drivers something to sell besides the other pound cake or cookies that were jobbed out.
 
Valter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All of the memes have been contained. But dammit it's still real to me.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
World record headline for being the actual farking headline.

Wow.
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitownmike: whosits_112: Quite an unfortunate name.

Kind of like the story of a woman who graduated college a few years back. Her mom saddled her with the name Marijuana.

Yeah, there's no way to change that. farked for life


126$ to change your name at the county court house here in St. Paul, MN.
Dad was the supervisor back when, and told me, growing up, about the time a dude came in asking to change his name to a number. This was around the time Prince went all symbolly.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My kids love those little pies.  RIP, Cocaine lady.

whosits_112: Quite an unfortunate name.

Kind of like the story of a woman who graduated college a few years back. Her mom saddled her with the name Marijuana.


Oh, that'd be Doctor Marijuana Pepsi Vandyck (née Jackson).  And she's totally owned it, and done great stuff.
Such as funding the "Marijuana Pepsi Scholarship."
 
