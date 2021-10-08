 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Facebook to ban the sale of plots of land in the Amazon rain forest. Spreading lies about Covid, 2020 election and planing domestic terrorism is still OK   (cnn.com) divider line
3
    More: Interesting, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Dow Jones & Company, Dow Jones Indexes, Charles Dow, Amazon Rainforest, Dow Jones, Amazon River, Edward Jones  
•       •       •

61 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2021 at 12:41 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IN other news, somebody wants land in the Amazon given the things that can kill you there.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have heard people say that zuck would sell the ashes of Jews his grandparents turned into the nazis if he could.  Why would anyone think that he or any of his minions would ever do anything positive unless they could make a buck off of it?

I have heard people say that when two facebook employees get married, their co-workers tie strings of dead babies provided by zuck's wife behind their wedding car.  From the facebook people I have met, I do not doubt that they would.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.