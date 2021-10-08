 Skip to content
(9 News)   The Sopranos have really gone downhill since the show ended   (9news.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'O_o)

Good lord
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think #2 on the top row should NOT have just do'd it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark is everything a damn video? Bandwidth isn't free you POS mother farkers.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Denver has some of the methiest meth heads in the world.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Janice has really let herself go
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Denver has some of the methiest meth heads in the world.


Well Denver is pretty high to begin with.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I think #2 on the top row should NOT have just do'd it.


It's because he looks in the mirror every morning and is reminded of his to-do list.

[ ] Eat breakfast
[ ] Smoke meth
[ ] Steal car
[ ] Buy more meth for later
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One on bottom left at least seems responsible and is wearing a mask.

/All others begging for comments/captions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fentanyl, not even once, ugh....
 
omg bbq
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: One on bottom left at least seems responsible and is wearing a mask.

/All others begging for comments/captions.

[Fark user image image 425x235]


These people look happy. Like all kinds of good things have happened in their lives.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: One on bottom left at least seems responsible and is wearing a mask.

/All others begging for comments/captions.

[Fark user image image 425x235]


It's the 'Do Not Want' gang
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jim32rr: jaivirtualcard: One on bottom left at least seems responsible and is wearing a mask.

/All others begging for comments/captions.

[Fark user image image 425x235]

It's the 'Do Not Want' gang


Bottom row #2, maybe, potentially, could be cleaned up... not sure.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: jim32rr: jaivirtualcard: One on bottom left at least seems responsible and is wearing a mask.

/All others begging for comments/captions.

[Fark user image image 425x235]

It's the 'Do Not Want' gang

Bottom row #2, maybe, potentially, could be cleaned up... not sure.


Maybe, but you're dead when you're done. Those eyes
 
cefm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I know, the Saints of Newark was dog shiat terrible. Worthless. Zero need to exist. Produced no value but a little money.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: One on bottom left at least seems responsible and is wearing a mask.

/All others begging for comments/captions.

[Fark user image image 425x235]


You can tell by the mask that she's the most responsible one in the group.  The top row looks like the starting squad and the bottom row Is the subs.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Meadow is still looking good.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
