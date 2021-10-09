 Skip to content
 
(Vox)   The best and worst case scenarios for COVID-19 this winter, just in case you like data-driven emotional pain   (vox.com) divider line
    Vaccination, Vaccine, Immune system, much immunity, vaccinated population, summer wave of Covid-19 cases, vaccination rates, US population  
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vox: Why this winter should be better than the last one.

JenniferLawrence.gif
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world pandemic doesn't stop at the US border?  It guess we'll find out, this winter when the supply chain is still very broken and that tariff and pandemic economic effect serious will make the light at the end of the tunnel go out.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antivaxxers are still going to get sick and clog up the hospitals, and winter events will still be canceled or scaled down significantly.  Things aren't going to be better than last December.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're coming up on the 3rd year of this s#it.
Everyone get your damn vaccination.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My New Year's resolution will be to quit drinking drink more.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo, optimism. Hiss!
 
ssa5
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Trik: We're coming up on the 3rd year of this s#it.
Everyone get your damn vaccination.


At this point we are better off hoping the anti-vax plague rats just die off quickly over the winter so we can have a normal life again in Spring.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm vaxxed
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Worst case scenario:
Having to stay 3feet away from everyone, wearing a mask.
Best case scenario:
Go back to my pre-pandemic habit of staying 3miles from everyone and wearing very little.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ugh, not sure how that posted.

*I'm vaxxed, but will still be avoiding crowds and shiat all winter.*
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Ugh, not sure how that posted.

*I'm vaxxed, but will still be avoiding crowds and shiat all winter.*


Your 5G vaccine is beginning to take control of your body.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My prediction: it's going to be bad.  The good news: more trump filth will die than human beings.  The bad news: a new variant will show up because trump filth are perfect breeding grounds for a virus and none of them believe in adaption or evolution because they are f*cking idiots.

Solution: continue to take precautions until a new vaccine is developed by people who understand science rather than christian's fantasy man with a beard.  Take the new vaccine as soon as possible and watch more trump vermin die like they deserve.

Because of their stupidity, this cycle probably won't end until a million more die and the extra stupid ones are weeded out.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have an appointment for my Flu and booster Covid jabs this coming Monday .. Stay safe Farkers ..
 
markhwt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Your vaccine really sucks if other people have to take it for yours to work. Natural immunity, what?!?!!  farking idiots.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I'm vaxxed


Still doesn't cure the clap though...
 
doomjesse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Best case scenario: case numbers down but remains a less lethal killer for years to come.
Worst case scenario: it uses that time to perfect its strategy and starts a land war in Asia. No wait... that's not it.  Here it is, it uses that time to create a deadlier variant.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How many Herman Cain awards will be given out this winter?
/so tired of wearing a mask sometimes
//fully vaxxed
 
