Foreign movies, foreign holidays, foreign sportswear, and foreign leaders from 2000+ years ago are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Sept 26-Oct 2 Doormat Edition
12
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1154
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So as I'm digging out the foundation to redo the waterproofing on the "hill" side of the house, I've been told that I must cease tracking mud in the house. So I'm looking for a doormat for the back door. We've never had one since no one uses the back door, so I'm thinking I can do something clever.

Jeez, there are some nutty ones out there.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


...and some clever ones

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Bespoke ones

Fark user imageView Full Size


...and ones for when you're expecting the cops.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what you think I need for my back door.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
awesomestuff365.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.baklol.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1pa6q42ounl23kigam363hm3-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Yoink*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy:

There's a problem with the 'exist in the wild' question
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: ox45tallboy:

There's a problem with the 'exist in the wild' question


or maybe it's me
 
