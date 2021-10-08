 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Where was Dionne Warwick when you needed her?   (marketwatch.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, United States Postal Service, Fraud, United States Postal Inspection Service, Federal prosecutors, Federal Bureau of Investigation, monetary losses, prize promotion scheme, Complaint  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moldering in the grave
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Moldering in the grave


She's not dead.
She's still trying to find her way to San Jose.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, shiat
I thought she died years ago
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: cretinbob: Moldering in the grave

She's not dead.
She's still trying to find her way to San Jose.


dammit, beat me to it
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Phony psychic scheme" seems a bit redundant.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do You KNow the Way to San Jose by Dionne Warwick
Youtube jqWt49o7R-k
 
Ganon D. Mire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
🎶...that's what (psychic) friends are for... 🎶
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He should've got into pharma or video games
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

will.i.ain't: lindalouwho: cretinbob: Moldering in the grave

She's not dead.
She's still trying to find her way to San Jose.

dammit, beat me to it


Better luck next time.  :-D
 
