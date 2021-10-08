 Skip to content
(Loudwire) Won't someone please think of the \m/ children?
Juc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess him liking torture devices is cool though.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It feels quaint today.
Old fashioned 1980s style Satanic Panic.

At least there's no bioterrorism.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What is this, like babymetal?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Enough with the god-bothering holy shiat.  None of it is real.  God, satan, angels, demons,demons, people living 500 years... IT IS ALL MADE UP. Knock it the fark off already.  You sound like pants-wetting babies crying about monsters under your bed.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Am I stoned?

FTFA: "Our school is based on inclusion, and openly displaying Satanic symbols (on a public social media platform) that directly goes against the principles of the vast majority of families who represent the school, is not inclusive."
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Am I stoned?

FTFA: "Our school is based on inclusion, and openly displaying Satanic symbols (on a public social media platform) that directly goes against the principles of the vast majority of families who represent the school, is not inclusive."


Someone taught them the definitions of words wrong.  As a joke.
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It feels quaint to be reading this in a year that starts with a 2, let slone also almost ends with a 2
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Am I stoned?

FTFA: "Our school is based on inclusion, and openly displaying Satanic symbols (on a public social media platform) that directly goes against the principles of the vast majority of families who represent the school, is not inclusive."


They welcome both kinds of cultures - white and Christian.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A company I worked for years ago had a fee that incremented by some percentage every few years. So one year they just let the code rip and the fee ended up being $666.00 and this was back when people typically paid by check.

You wouldn't believe how many people sent us two checks that would total the $666 fee.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Enough with the god-bothering holy shiat.  None of it is real.  God, satan, angels, demons,demons, people living 500 years... IT IS ALL MADE UP. Knock it the fark off already.  You sound like pants-wetting babies crying about monsters under your bed.


I'm still hoping for the wheels with eyes all over them to show up and scare everyone working at the Precious Moments factory.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dopelord - Hail Satan
Youtube SGW4MgV_bok
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Bringer of Light
Youtube 71RZ1rPZqzU
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The first time I ever really stood up to my dad was because of Iron Maiden.  I was 13 or so and I had worked my ass off for him doing landscaping work.  One of the things I bought was this album...

Fark user imageView Full Size


He was NOT happy and took it away from me.  I stood my ground and demanded it back, saying I earned the money for it.  He reached for his wallet to buy it off me.  I said I would just go buy another copy.  I still can't believe he caved.

My favorite song off that album...
Iron Maiden - Hallowed Be Thy Name (Studio Version)
Youtube J51LPlP-s9o
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Green Lung - Let the Devil In (2019)
Youtube 3cXDaQmm_uw
 
austerity101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: atomic-age: Am I stoned?

FTFA: "Our school is based on inclusion, and openly displaying Satanic symbols (on a public social media platform) that directly goes against the principles of the vast majority of families who represent the school, is not inclusive."

Someone taught them the definitions of words wrong.  As a joke.


This is like when people accuse queer and/or Black people of being "divisive" when they talk about oppression.
 
Watubi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tipper Gore's daughter moved to Canada?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hellripper - All Hail the Goat (Black Arts & Alchemy EP - 2019)
Youtube ltJ76YB4pGE
 
austerity101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You know, maybe it shouldn't be legal to transfer or fire teachers for actions that aren't actually illegal or harmful but are simply things that loud people in the community don't like.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you listen to the lyrics, you can tell these guys are fundamentalist "Christians". Didn't one member get baptized?

That said, do kids listen to Iron Maiden? How many teens have even heard of them?
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maiden rules.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rime of the Ancient Mariner is amazing.

The power chords in Powerslave farking kill it.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Picklehead: That said, do kids listen to Iron Maiden? How many teens have even heard of them?



According to the petition it isn't the band that got their panties in a knot; it's displaying the 666 sign.

So far just the sight of it has turned 9 kids gay, 15 have become atheists, and 3 are gay atheists.
 
olorin604
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stoopid woke cancel culture strikes again
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Our phone number when I was a kid ended in 666, no pants wetting and I'm sure my parents were happy not to talk to anyone upset over it
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Waiting for a counter petition to change the school's anthem to Iron Maiden
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: The first time I ever really stood up to my dad was because of Iron Maiden.  I was 13 or so and I had worked my ass off for him doing landscaping work.  One of the things I bought was this album...

[Fark user image 220x220]

He was NOT happy and took it away from me.  I stood my ground and demanded it back, saying I earned the money for it.  He reached for his wallet to buy it off me.  I said I would just go buy another copy.  I still can't believe he caved.

My favorite song off that album...
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/J51LPlP-​s9o]


It isn't always like that.
My brother put up cassette display cases all over his walls for them. We can home one day and my father had taken them all out back and was feeding them into the burn barrel. Hundreds of dollars worth of cassettes owned by a teenage kid.

I bought a large suitcase type cassette holder and carried it with me everyday to school.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bet they're the same people that want prayers back in school. Then they get upset when kids start praying.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

interstellar_tedium: Our phone number when I was a kid ended in 666, no pants wetting and I'm sure my parents were happy not to talk to anyone upset over it



My very first license plate was 667 ERG. Sooooo close.
 
zjoik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Picklehead: That said, do kids listen to Iron Maiden? How many teens have even heard of them?


According to the petition it isn't the band that got their panties in a knot; it's displaying the 666 sign.

So far just the sight of it has turned 9 kids gay, 15 have become atheists, and 3 are gay atheists.


Those numbers look odd
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That principal needs to find Jesus.

The Goddamn Gallows - Y'all Motherfuckers Need Jesus
Youtube CvItfgp4NJg
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Am I stoned?

FTFA: "Our school is based on inclusion, and openly displaying Satanic symbols (on a public social media platform) that directly goes against the principles of the vast majority of families who represent the school, is not inclusive."


I'm gonna play devil's advocate and say they'll defend the statement by saying it's as offensive to Christians as the depiction of Mohammed is to Muslims ... then I'm gonna throw an UNO Reverse and say that Satan is a big part of Christianity how can they exclude their own creation?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: interstellar_tedium: Our phone number when I was a kid ended in 666, no pants wetting and I'm sure my parents were happy not to talk to anyone upset over it


My very first license plate was 667 ERG. Sooooo close.


667...The Neighbor of the Beast
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Waiting for a counter petition to change the school's anthem to Iron Maiden


'Wasted Years' seems like a solid choice for this.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You know what else contains Satanic imagery?

The bible.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: interstellar_tedium: Our phone number when I was a kid ended in 666, no pants wetting and I'm sure my parents were happy not to talk to anyone upset over it


My very first license plate was 667 ERG. Sooooo close.


The plate on my Ford Focus was 223 FMJ. It got stolen monthly.
 
zjoik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Behemoth - O Father O Satan O Sun! [Subtitulos Español HD]
Youtube ji1tCcIgH5U
/live version seemed better than studio.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So you want him tossed over your personal religious beliefs?

The only proper response to this kind of person is, "fark off".
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Transfer her to my child's school.  We need a better influence on the music and arts council.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The photos included in the petition are of Burns holding up the Devil horns...

<c-est s evar, b>

Back in the 80s (yes, I'm that old) in the middle of the whole "satanism in rock" kerfuffle, I was working at a Domino's Pizza. One of my co-workers was an outspoken born-again Christian. One day, when we were discussing that subject, he held up devil horns and said, "Do you know what this means? It's devil horns, they use it in satanic rituals! Don't you think it's sad that kids are doing this at heavy metal concerts and they don't even know what it means?!?"

I replied, "You know what else that means? Texas Longhorns. Don't you think it's sad that all those Texas Longhorns fans are doing this at every football game, and they don't even know what it means?!?"

He didn't care for that reply.

</c-est s evar, b >
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Please Note: This petition is not about Sharon Burns' love for Iron Maiden. At no point has it ever been," the petition also mentions.

Yes it is you absolute mushroom.
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: atomic-age: Am I stoned?

FTFA: "Our school is based on inclusion, and openly displaying Satanic symbols (on a public social media platform) that directly goes against the principles of the vast majority of families who represent the school, is not inclusive."

Someone taught them the definitions of words wrong.  As a joke.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zjoik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
VADER - Helleluyah (God Is Dead) (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
Youtube AhsxaLXSN64
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Iron Maiden?   They haven't heard any more recent music?   Iron Maiden is tame in comparison.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hobo Johnson - Anton LaVey [short film by Cedric Crisologo]
Youtube b32RI55Y-2Y
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Iron Maiden?   They haven't heard any more recent music?   Iron Maiden is tame in comparison.



It's gonna be great though, now that Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath are "oldies".

Can't wait to hear what that elevator music is going to sound like...
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Our school is based on inclusion, and openly displaying Satanic symbols (on a public social media platform) that directly goes against the principles of the vast majority of families who represent the school, is not inclusive." - TFA


I think the word she's looking for is EXCLUSIVE.

Unless there are other religions that are OKAY...in which case, those considered inclusive would be specifically excluding other religions.

It's pretty arrogant of them to consider their own, approved versions of religion to be the ones considered inclusive. Considering that they specifically are not.
 
