(The Daily Beast)   First Black female firefighter in Florida town is "honored" with inclusion on mural depicting fire department heroes, on which she's depicted as white   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
29
•       •       •

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gah!! FINE. We'll make her tits bigger."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Writer: "Hey, I've got this great article about the first black female firefighter in a town being honored in a mural that depicts her as white"
Editor: "Sounds great! You're going to include a picture of the mural, right?"
Writer: "Why would I do that?"
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
storage.ning.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
JFCSMDMOMGWTFBBQ
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: JFCSMDMOMGWTFBBQ


... with ketchup.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: [storage.ning.com image 850x902]


well that's not intentional at all
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That was some real whitewashing there. Florida is going to Florida.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She looks like a white guy named Jeff.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Apparently it don't matter if you're black or white.
/shamon.
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
the alterations were intended to ensure"the individuals would not be specifically identifiable,"

Because that's a concern when honoring someone by PAINTING A MURAL OF THEM, SPECIFICALLY.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x522]


It's all fake.  Who's ever been that happy at work?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So she's being doubly honored.

Seriously, that painting looks exactly like the other two women but like they chose some male at random and pasted his face where hers should be
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x522]


11points.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lennavan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They all go black when crisping up in a fire.

Tasteless? Yes - but still not as offensive as replacing black people entirely.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So the fire chief was fired and immediately became fire chief somewhere else.
Sounds like a cop.
Except for the part about getting fired.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skyotter: the alterations were intended to ensure"the individuals would not be specifically identifiable,"

Because that's a concern when honoring someone by PAINTING A MURAL OF THEM, SPECIFICALLY.


Looking at the source pic and the mural posted upthread, the two white women seem to be relatively identifiable, while the white-washed black woman looks like she was intentionally smeared.

Even their "excuse" is abject bullshiat.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Americans are Americans. Skin color only matters to racists (aka white Democrats) who seek to keep that black vote for their political power.

So keep kissing that black ass you Democrats! If you don't you're party is toast.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Was that wrong? Should they not have done that?"

--Bobby Jindal
 
tuxq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
was it racism or an artist who's never been told they're not good enough to be paid?

It's FL, so I'm 50/50
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFA: "LaVerriere said at the time, explaining that the alterations were intended to ensure "the individuals would not be specifically identifiable,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Writer: "Hey, I've got this great article about the first black female firefighter in a town being honored in a mural that depicts her as white"
Editor: "Sounds great! You're going to include a picture of the mural, right?"
Writer: "Why would I do that?"


Racist he's a writer not a photographer?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when they were going to make a statue of that 9/11 photo of the firefighters raising the flag but they were going to change one to be hispanic and one to be black.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/nyc​-​firefighter-memorial/
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image image 420x543]


Fark user imageView Full Size


There are no mistakes. Just happy accidents.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ouch. It looks like they replaced a black woman with a white man. That's just awful.
 
Sentient
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm not a fan of the lawsuit lottery, 'you hurt mah feelins now pay up" thing, but... that is absolutely, hilariously bad and beyond obviously intentional. They deserve to write a check for the raw incompetence.

Of course, in the end, taxpayers will give a lot of money to a bunch of lawyers, so there's zero justice all around. Yay 'meirca
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.