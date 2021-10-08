 Skip to content
(We Are Green Bay) Meat market in Wisconsin offering candy corn-filled brats
47
    Lambeau Field, Jenifer Street Market, meat market, Lake Louie Brewing's Oktoberfest  
•       •       •

Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude!  I wouldn't even feed this to my *Dog*!

Normally, I'd say "Kill it with fire", but...

(sotto voce) ... that's just what they're *expecting* us to do!
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to send that article to a friend and neighbor from Milwaukee. He's probably going to puke.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than filled with Peeps.

/ aaaaaand... fight!
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess. Not something I'd buy. We have places that make things like Mac and Cheese brats, cranberry & white cheddar, blueberry and feta brats, mushroom & swiss brats, philly cheesesteak brats, jalapeno & cheddar brats, and many, many, many more types.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some years ago, my veggie friends and I had joked at Taco Bell's meat-filler hoopla, wherein their "taco meat" was about 2/3's filler, that they were sooo close to just making the stuff vegetarian.  It was a shame they weren't bridging that last step.

Here, with candy corn, hell no.  Keep that trash to yourself.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, ew, but deep down I think we all know that'll sell for the first week just because people will go through the classic reaction to such things: "WHAT TH-- How much?"

And then they'll never get that again, but it sold for a moment.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edgy marketing is edgy.  Well done.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x621]


Because 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Candy Corn Brat?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like candy corn and I like brats but this sounds terrible.
This stupid fad of people mixing random things together to go viral needs to end.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ramones - Beat On The Brat Live San Bernardino
Youtube d9EhPunI6xg
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha, my old corner store!

They had an excellent deli for being a little corner grocery store, and were crammed cheek-to-jowl with stuff like a small-town hardware store. These sound gross as hell, but  I'd recommend basically everything else about the place.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. Sweet sausage is a thing; as long as there's only a couple in each link it's probably fine.

(I buy candy corn once a year when it's fresh in early September. The first three pieces are delicious. The second three are alright. Every single piece after that is disgusting and makes me hate myself. I still finish the bag over the course of 3-4 days, though.)
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gagged just reading that.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: I like candy corn and I like brats but this sounds terrible.
This stupid fad of people mixing random things together to go viral needs to end.


I also like them both. I don't get the hate for candy corn. Not together tho. That sounds horrid. So hey, at least we aren't alone.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the Twinkie Wiener sandwich is reportedly delicious, I'm not going to write this off immediately.

Binging with Babish: Twinkie Wiener Sandwich from UHF
Youtube jKslWoZXvn0
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure liquidated candy corn cools at the same rate as grilled bratwurst and totally doesn't create lava pockets to burn your mouth
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: I like candy corn


Everything you say from now is suspect.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Candy Corn
Youtube jklghkb8XNA
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: Some years ago, my veggie friends and I had joked at Taco Bell's meat-filler hoopla, wherein their "taco meat" was about 2/3's filler, that they were sooo close to just making the stuff vegetarian.  It was a shame they weren't bridging that last step.

Here, with candy corn, hell no.  Keep that trash to yourself.


The law firm falsely alleged 35% beef.

Taco bell said it was 88% beef and disclosed exactly what was in their beef.

The lawyer suing them said he was satisfied with the result, and only wanted more information disclosed, so the case was dismissed.
 
Alex_Lee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Wisconsin, please stick to cheese.
Thanking you in advance,
Everyone With Functional Tastebuds
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, seriously, this is the list at Miesfelds:

All Beef Bratwurst 🐮 -We took out the oink and put in the moo. We use all of the original spices when we make this great tasting brat that is over 80% lean.
Cajun Bratwurst -We add a touch of New Orleans spices to these popular brats to give them just the right amount of zip for spice lovers but with less "heat" than jalapeños.
Mushroom and Swiss Bratwurst 🍄 -We use fresh sautéed mushrooms and real Swiss cheese blended for a succulent flavor.
Cheddar Cheese Bratwurst miesfelds.com -Wisconsin is known for it's great cheeses, and of course, Miesfeld's famous brats; when you combine the two you get the finest taste of Wisconsin imaginable.
Bacon Cheeseburger Bratwurst 🍔 -The all American flavor of a smoky bacon and cheddar cheese in a bratwurst.
Chipotle & Cheddar Bratwurst -Smokey chipotle flavor and cheddar cheese are the perfect flavor combination.
Cordon Blue Bratwurst -A Blend of pork, chicken, ham, Swiss cheese and bread crumbs. Grilled out on charcoal - This brat is a "Taste Buster".
Beer Butter and Onion Bratwurst 🍺 -Made with real butter, real beer, and fresh onions. You must be 21 to consume these brats. (Just Kidding!)
Jalapeño Cheddar Bratwurst -The blend of real Wisconsin Cheddar cheese and jalapeno peppers makes this brat a favorite! Not real hot - just real flavorful.
Garlic Bratwurst -This brat is one of our most popular! We add fresh ground garlic cloves to appeal to the garlic lover's taste buds.
Nacho Cheese Bratwurst -A Cheesy mildly spicy brat that has quickly become a game-time favorite.
Chorizo Bratwurst -Made with lean pork and a touch of vinegar - great with scrambled eggs!
Italian Bratwurst 🇮🇹 -We put touch of fennel and red pepper in our original brat patties to keep your taste buds jumping. Serve with a slice of cheese and touch of pizza sauce for a Pizza Burger that is sure to please the whole family
Mini Bratwurst -This mini version of our original bratwurst is great for breakfast and makes a great hors d'oeuvre. Oven-bake them on a bed of sauerkraut, serve with toothpicks and Chucks Barbecue Sauce for a great party pleaser!
Mac N Cheese Brats -Two delicious favorites in one special brat! Nothing is more Wisconsin than packing in another cheesy favorite. Made with REAL Mac N Cheese!
Turkey Bratwurst miesfelds.com -Another favorite for the growing number of people who are watching their fat and cholesterol and love the taste of a Miesfeld's brat.
Chicken Bratwurst 🐔 -We use fresh chicken breasts with our original spices to give you the great taste of our bratwurst with less fat and cholesterol.
Garlic & Onion Bratwurst -Fresh chopped onion and garlic cloves added to our original spice recipe give this brat a burst of robust flavor! Cook a few extras and add 1" pieces to your favorite pasta sauce for great spaghetti!
Gyro Bratwurst -Don't forget the pita bread and Tzatziki sauce. We have everything you need for this Greek classic with a German twist.
Rueben Bratwurst -Corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese - Truly a Rueben sandwich in a bratwurst just add Thousand Island dressing.
Apple Sauerkraut Bratwurst 🍎 -We took the German tradition of apples and sauerkraut served with bratwurst one step further and put them right inside.
Horseradish & Cheddar Bratwurst -Peppery horseradish pairs well with the cheddar cheese in our 2014 brat contest winning entry.
Buffalo Bleu Cheese Chicken -The great taste of hot wings in a brat what a perfect tailgate party bratwurst.
French Dijon Apricot Bratwurst -Don't let the name fool you, we developed this recipe with the help of a friend from the East Coast. Made with just a touch of Dijon mustard and apricot preserves, this brat has become a popular favorite.
Cranberry Cheddar Bratwurst -Sweet, savory and cheesy is the perfect flavor combination in this bratwurst.
No-salt Bratwurst -You can still enjoy a great tasting brat and follow doctor's orders. This no salt version of our brats is very popular with our customers on restricted sodium diets.
No MSG Bratwurst -Same great flavor as our original brat but without the MSG.
3 Sheeps Rebel Kent Brats -A perfect partnership from two local favorites. Our famous bratwurst made with 3 Sheep's Rebel Kent Amber Ale to make an amazing beer brat!
Pineapple Terriyaki -Our Pineapple Teriyaki Bratwurst Seasoning is one sensational flavor! We infused the taste of soy sauce, garlic, onion and spices with the sweet, tangy bite of pineapple for a taste that goes above and beyond.

Haens

Bacon Cheeseburger Brats
Beef and Pork Brats
Beef Brats
Chicken Brats 
Chicken Cordon Bleu Brats
Chicken Fajita Brats 
Chicken Fajita Patties 
Chicken Feta Spinach Brats
Chicken Wild Rice Brats
Italian Brats
Jalapeno Cheese Brats
Mushroom Swiss Brats
No MSG Chicken Brats
No MSG Pork Brats
Philly Steak Brats
Pineapple Teriyaki Brats
Pork Brats

Prime Choice Meat Market has a bunch of specialty brats as well....

So I guess candy corn isn't impossible to think of...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wisconsin trifecta:  An article about bratwursts with a reference to Packer fans, and a link to story about a supper club.

All that is missing is a cheesehead driver drunk from old fashioneds.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder how it would taste chopped up and cooked in a crock pot stew.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That sounds gross, but probably isn't the wurst brat.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How candy corn is made:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgTvg​Q​fcllM

20 million pounds of it for the U.S. market every year.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I mean, seriously, this is the list at Miesfelds..


My dad was an editorial writer and Wisconsonite. When Michigan State made chocolate "cheese", he wrote a column asking, "Wtf is this shiat?" (paraphrasing).

In his honor, I repeat it
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll see your candy corn filled brats and raise you this abomination.

https://www.brachs.com/products/hallo​w​een/turkey-dinner-candy-corn.html
 
Lillya
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I'll see your candy corn filled brats and raise you this abomination.

[Fark user image image 780x780]
https://www.brachs.com/products/hallow​een/turkey-dinner-candy-corn.html


Oh we tried that last year - waaaay nasty
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
goddamnit Jenifer Street Market, you used to be cool
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Eh. Sweet sausage is a thing; as long as there's only a couple in each link it's probably fine.

(I buy candy corn once a year when it's fresh in early September. The first three pieces are delicious. The second three are alright. Every single piece after that is disgusting and makes me hate myself. I still finish the bag over the course of 3-4 days, though.)


Swap out Circus Peanuts for candy corn, and you describe me.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I wonder how it would taste chopped up and cooked in a crock pot stew.


Like somebody ate pork chops and Pixie Stix until they puked into a hot bucket.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meh, I'd try them.
 
MikeyFrigginK
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wisconsinite here. We'll make brats out of damn near anything but I have to admit that the best that I had was a breakfast brat that had maple syrup and scrambled eggs mixed in it.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Brats are amazing. Candy corn is vile filthy garbage. Why would you combine something amazing with vile filthy garbage? Farking Sconnies. STOP THIS SHIAT.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Quick! Mount our Rascal scooters!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Okay, we'll probably lose Chicago as well but some things just require it.

Time to nuke Wisconsin.
 
Iczer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*yawn*

jim32rr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Brats are amazing. Candy corn is vile filthy garbage. Why would you combine something amazing with vile filthy garbage? Farking Sconnies. STOP THIS SHIAT.


Relax, it's for the FIB's
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I'll see your candy corn filled brats and raise you this abomination.

[Fark user image 780x780]
https://www.brachs.com/products/hallow​een/turkey-dinner-candy-corn.html


Username checks out....
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And when the candy corns push through the skins of the brats while cooking you can use that as an opportunity to talk to your kids about sexually transmitted diseases.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Coco LaFemme: Brats are amazing. Candy corn is vile filthy garbage. Why would you combine something amazing with vile filthy garbage? Farking Sconnies. STOP THIS SHIAT.

Relax, it's for the FIB's


Nope. FIB bait would only be at gas stations on I-94 south of Milwaukee and the Mars Cheese Castle.

TFA is about Madison.

/ FIB
// Temporarily living in Milwaukee
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The brat is made with Lake Louie Brewing's Oktoberfest and regular candy corn. Jenifer Street Market describes it as slightly sweet and 'not scary at all.'

Only because 'scary' isn't a perfect synonym for 'nauseating'.
 
unpaintedhuffheinz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The article headline and the Fark headline state the meat market is offering candy brats filled with corn. The pics seem to imply actual brats filled with candy corn. Both sound gross to me, but which is it?
 
