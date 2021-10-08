 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   California criminalizes stealthing. Ghosting still OK   (cbsnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Rape, spousal rape, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Sexual intercourse, new laws, Human sexual behavior, Marriage, victims of sexual assault  
•       •       •

92 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2021 at 5:35 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean it's a good idea, but how do you enforce it if you can't even clear "regular" rape cases.  How do you provide evidence?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: I mean it's a good idea, but how do you enforce it if you can't even clear "regular" rape cases.  How do you provide evidence?


I imagine some guy posting about how they totally stealthed this chick he was banging last night might be considered evidence. Other than that...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Condoms break easily enough on their own.

/thankfully no surprise pregnancies
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ghosting as in, she can see it but won't feel it?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But it okay to knowingly give AIDs?
 
baorao
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
yeah I guess it's a not a bad idea to have something on the books in case an incontrovertible case presents itself. but I am still trying to understand how any disputed case would be effectively prosecuted.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

American-Irish eyes: But it okay to knowingly give AIDs?


And still OK to say you are on birth control but aren't.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
California loves passing new laws that nobody will enforce. It makes us feel good about ourselves. We DID something about this terrible problem, we passed a law!
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Paternity fraud is still okay, right?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In extremely rare cases, you need to track down these stealthing perpetrators using Magnum P.I.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.