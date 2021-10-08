 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Scientists in the UK are, literally, lighting farts   (bbc.com) divider line
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reducing air pollution by hitting cows with lightning seems a bit extreme.

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't see how it won't be generating Ozone which causes problems too.

Also, the massive power required to generate 'lightning' ain't exactly zero cost.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catholic churches constantly have a bunch of candles burning and yet still reek of stale farts. Why is that?
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Catholic churches constantly have a bunch of candles burning and yet still reek of stale farts. Why is that?


Communion wafters.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Son, fetch mah plasma rifle

The one in the 35 megawatt range, pa?

Better make it the 50, son.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Catholic churches constantly have a bunch of candles burning and yet still reek of stale farts. Why is that?


In the back of the church's rectory where the supplies are kept, the are cases upon cases upon cases of candles of Stale Fart Scented Candles.

Go ahead, ask any nun or priest, they'll tell ya...
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A plasma gun has been firing at cow dung on the dairy Holly Green Farm, in a picturesque part of Buckinghamshire."

That's just a great farking sentence right there.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy seems like he has a lot of fun at work.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Don't see how it won't be generating Ozone which causes problems too.

Also, the massive power required to generate 'lightning' ain't exactly zero cost.


Passing it through small tubes with extremely short "lightning" (like a spark plug) would make it relatively low power.  Cracking ozone isn't to hard if it is already confined, I know that ozone has been used for water purification (ok, just germicide) and removed easily enough to supply tap water, that should be cheap enough for farmers.

Not sure I want to stand in a sealed barn with the electric filters being the only exhaust point for air.

Jack Sabbath: "A plasma gun has been firing at cow dung on the dairy Holly Green Farm, in a picturesque part of Buckinghamshire."

That's just a great farking sentence right there.


Always good to hear that mad science is alive and well.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are lighting farts with a network of Tesla coils.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: [Fark user image 526x451]

This guy seems like he has a lot of fun at work.


He thinks it's a gas.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hammettman: [Fark user image 526x451]

This guy seems like he has a lot of fun at work.


Ig Nobel Prize candidate.
What did you do for your scientific research?
I shot cows' dung with a plasma gun.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Don't see how it won't be generating Ozone which causes problems too.

Also, the massive power required to generate 'lightning' ain't exactly zero cost.


1) forgive my ignorance, what's bad about ozone?
2) for lightning have the cows rub against plastic posts
3) follow up: cow barn blows up after methane build up hits spark
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Don't see how it won't be generating Ozone which causes problems too.

Also, the massive power required to generate 'lightning' ain't exactly zero cost.

1) forgive my ignorance, what's bad about ozone?
2) for lightning have the cows rub against plastic posts
3) follow up: cow barn blows up after methane build up hits spark


Ozone in the stratosphere = good.
Ozone at ground level = bad.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: forgive my ignorance, what's bad about ozone?


It's good way up there as a UV blocker, but bad down here as an irritant.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hammettman: [Fark user image image 526x451]

This guy seems like he has a lot of fun at work.


Looks like the big guy from The Umbrella Academy.
 
maxheck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Also, the massive power required to generate 'lightning' ain't exactly zero cost.


FTA:

"The big question is the cost of the electricity that produces the bolt of plasma. At Holly Green Farm it's produced by an array of solar panels."

Reduces methane, produces nitrogen fertilizer, AND reduces cowstink? Win / win / win!

/ used to live near a dairy farm. You could tell the wind direction by the aroma.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So does it work like the "afterburners" on old cars?  They put a spark plug by the cow's butt and it lights the fart as it comes out?
 
