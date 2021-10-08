 Skip to content
(Fox2 Detroit)   45-year-old woman hears song in store and it makes her sad. Then things start getting weird   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That kind of behavior is unhinged, unjustifiable, and completely reprehensible; scratch that, the store was playing the Barbie Girl song.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
fark, by the end it's like the voltran of karen showed up
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I get like that when the store plays Dan Fogleberg. I just sit there and cry.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think playing music in stores should actually be illegal.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I think playing music in stores should actually be illegal.


be happy they're not allowed to actively gas you with mind control drugs.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How am I supposed to evaluate this if I don't even know what the song was? Maybe it was that shiatty.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I think playing music in stores should actually be illegal.


Im 99.99% sure that thinking was not involved in that statement in any possible way
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: That kind of behavior is unhinged, unjustifiable, and completely reprehensible; scratch that, the store was playing the Barbie Girl song.


Heh.

That song reminds me of a stripper named Felicia.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Argued with a cop, ran from them twice, gets arrested and released, screams at a police clerk, then arrested and released again.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I will say this out loud. Publix has the best supermarket music pipped in.

I wind up singing half the songs I hear...I was really surprised to hear Crowded House's Weather With You one day.

Made me smile.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baka-san: fark, by the end it's like the voltran of karen showed up


My favorite was at the end:

"After she was released from the Troy Lock-Up Facility, she walked into the police department and began screaming at the front desk attendant. Police said the woman would not calm down, so she was arrested again and a disorderly conduct charge was added."

Some people just can't let go of their sense of unearned entitlement.

Now if they were playing Christmas music, on the other hand...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oopsboom: waxbeans: I think playing music in stores should actually be illegal.

be happy they're not allowed to actively gas you with mind control drugs.


Fair point.
 
Slypork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: How am I supposed to evaluate this if I don't even know what the song was? Maybe it was that shiatty.


This gives more information about the song.
 
Remarkable_Anus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mark this.....Mental health is going to be our true downfall.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: I will say this out loud. Publix has the best supermarket music pipped in.

I wind up singing half the songs I hear...I was really surprised to hear Crowded House's Weather With You one day.

Made me smile.


I was so sad the day I heard Metallica in a store. 😢
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oopsboom: waxbeans: I think playing music in stores should actually be illegal.

be happy they're not allowed to actively gas you with mind control drugs.


Only casinos can do that.
 
inelegy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Apex Karen.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: I will say this out loud. Publix has the best supermarket music pipped in.

I wind up singing half the songs I hear...I was really surprised to hear Crowded House's Weather With You one day.

Made me smile.


Our local Walmart has recently upgraded their music, they have their own in company radio station. The music is better but the DJs they have sound like their souls have already been sucked out have them and they are just empty husks.

They played Wham and I had an uncontrollable urge to look for orange mocha Frappuccino.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I was so sad the day I heard Metallica in a store.


The other night at Red Robin, I heard Silent Lucidity over their music system.

remember that one?

LOL
 
rummonkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Slypork: Super Chronic: How am I supposed to evaluate this if I don't even know what the song was? Maybe it was that shiatty.

This gives more information about the song.


Zoolander : Orange mocha frappacchino
Youtube 4mGVNySpCaA
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rummonkey: The music is better but the DJs they have sound like their souls have already been sucked out have them and they are just empty husks.


Fark user imageView Full Size



I bet they took this guy off the register line...

"Hey brad, wanna be Walmart's new DJ?"
 
uberalice
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: waxbeans: I was so sad the day I heard Metallica in a store.

The other night at Red Robin, I heard Silent Lucidity over their music system.

remember that one?

LOL


Red Robin? No, I don't remember.
 
Katwang
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So ok, I get it. She doesn't like pina coladas or walks in the rain.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: rummonkey: The music is better but the DJs they have sound like their souls have already been sucked out have them and they are just empty husks.

[Fark user image image 600x648]


I bet they took this guy off the register line...

"Hey brad, wanna be Walmart's new DJ?"


Man, he's really getting up in there isn't he? That's dedication. Or a fetish.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

uberalice: Red Robin? No, I don't remember.


let me fill you in then..it's a horrible chain restaurant that serves mediocre hamburgers.

Whenever I refer to them to the wife, I say  "Wanna go to Dead Robin" and she instantly says "no".
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No one recorded this?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: waxbeans: I was so sad the day I heard Metallica in a store.

The other night at Red Robin, I heard Silent Lucidity over their music system.

remember that one?

LOL


Queensrÿche put on a good show the few times I saw them.
Damn c19 I miss concerts the most.
I actually liked being crushed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rummonkey: Man, he's really getting up in there isn't he?


its a popular thing to do in wal mart....

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: uberalice: Red Robin? No, I don't remember.

let me fill you in then..it's a horrible chain restaurant that serves mediocre hamburgers.

Whenever I refer to them to the wife, I say  "Wanna go to Dead Robin" and she instantly says "no".


I think the Banzai Burger tastes pretty good.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Our grocery store here in Portland is SO Portland. They play Pixies, Nirvana, James Brown, P Funk, Replacements, Neil Young and so much more.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: rummonkey: Man, he's really getting up in there isn't he?

its a popular thing to do in wal mart....

[Fark user image image 640x640][Fark user image image 663x700]


I know, but I prefer not to think of it when I have to go there.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

uberalice: steklo: waxbeans: I was so sad the day I heard Metallica in a store.

The other night at Red Robin, I heard Silent Lucidity over their music system.

remember that one?

LOL

Red Robin? No, I don't remember.


Who would forget endless 🍟 🍟

Sadly only went once. Didn't know about the fries thing. Never got to 🐖 out. Fml.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: How am I supposed to evaluate this if I don't even know what the song was? Maybe it was that shiatty.


It could have been the Coldplay song "Yellow" that upset the patron of a Wallingford neighborhood bar. Or perhaps it was the karaoke singer who belted it out.
Employees at Changes, on North 45th Street, said they don't know, but the ensuing melee just past 1 a.m. Thursday was one unlike anything seen at the bar before.
As soon as the man on stage started singing about the stars in his best Chris Martin impersonation, the woman reportedly said: "Oh, no, not that song. I can't stand that song!"
Witnesses said her distaste for Coldplay quickly took a violent turn, and she leaped at the would-be crooner, shouting expletives and telling him that his singing "sucked," while expressing the same opinion of the song, according to a Seattle police report.
She pushed the man and punched him, all in an effort to stop his singing.

-From the Seattle PI Aug. 2007
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Damn c19 I miss concerts the most.


I grew out of that stage in 2004 when I was at a Peter Gabriel concert and a drug sniffing dog found my staff.

So from now on?  I don't go to shows.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: rummonkey: Man, he's really getting up in there isn't he?

its a popular thing to do in wal mart....

[Fark user image 640x640][Fark user image 663x700]


What exactly is happening with red shirt's ankle there?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: rummonkey: Man, he's really getting up in there isn't he?

its a popular thing to do in wal mart....

[Fark user image image 640x640][Fark user image image 663x700]


I see I'll  being wiping my stuff with everclear even after c19. 🤢🤮
 
rummonkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wxboy: steklo: rummonkey: Man, he's really getting up in there isn't he?

its a popular thing to do in wal mart....

[Fark user image 640x640][Fark user image 663x700]

What exactly is happening with red shirt's ankle there?


shiaty shoes, probably from Walmart, falling apart while he is wearing them.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: rummonkey: Man, he's really getting up in there isn't he?

its a popular thing to do in wal mart....

[Fark user image image 640x640][Fark user image image 663x700]


Am i the only one unable to see any pics here at fark.com? I thought it was everyone but this was just posted and reacted to.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chuck87: I think the Banzai Burger tastes pretty good.


I like their pretzels.
 
