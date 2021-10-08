 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   28-year-old nurse known as the 'Russian Rapunzel' hasn't cut her hair since she was 5, says it doesn't take much upkeep because she simply washes it twice a week and leaves it to 'dry naturally'. No word if she is related to Cousin Itt   (odditycentral.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd let her climb my tower.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs Baka's goes down to her butt, and I have rolled over on it in the middle of the night

This is separate beds level of hair
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I mean if you were into bondage play some things would come to mind...though not to me because I do not thonk those kinds of thoughts...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess there's no questions about the drape/curtain co-ordination.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baka-san: Mrs Baka's goes down to her butt, and I have rolled over on it in the middle of the night

This is separate beds level of hair


I have the exact same issue.
Ms YPACs hair is down to her butt as well.

Getting woken up, to make me roll over, because she needs to go pee.
 
kumanoki
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She looks like every home schooled girl I knew growing up.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I guess there's no questions about the drape/curtain co-ordination.

[Fark user image 425x748]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crumblecat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She's a nurse?

Love to see how she does it for work.
 
maxheck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Heh, had a high-school G/F who had down-past-her-tushy golden hair. Was actually quite sexy.

Also:

Crystal Gayle - Somebody Loves You
Youtube aBXBYKWs2yU
 
coneyfark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Didn't someone just write that the Secret Service had nicknamed Melania the
"Russian Rapunzel?"
 
maxheck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also, said girlfriend used to put her glasses on the back of her head for her Cousin Itt impression.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All her hair?
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd sleep with her.
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I once went 18 months without trimming my pinky nails. No one was impressed. To this day I still don't use my pinkies when I type.

Habits are hard to break.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

8 inches: I'd let her climb my tower.


8 inches, so a Lego tower
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kumanoki: She looks like every home schooled girl I knew growing up.


Just missing those awful jean skirts that some of them wear.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I guess there's no questions about the drape/curtain co-ordination.

[Fark user image 425x748]


You mean the carpets and the drapes?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Russian Rapunzel" sounds like a sex move where you braid her pubes.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ShowStop: Mad_Radhu: I guess there's no questions about the drape/curtain co-ordination.

[Fark user image 425x748]

You mean the carpets and the drapes?


Oh yeah, I farked that one up.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kumanoki: She looks like every home schooled girl I knew growing up.


This about big hair, not big teeth
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My hair is down to my butt as well, but then it does start on my back.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like to imagine Sikh men have hair like that under their turbans
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrparks: I once went 18 months without trimming my pinky nails. No one was impressed. To this day I still don't use my pinkies when I type.

Habits are hard to break.


Back in the 70/80s when coke was everywhere, some folks would grow out the pinky nail to use as a coke spoon.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: My hair is down to my butt as well, but then it does start on my back.


Yeah, I have this theory that my hair is slowly sliding backwards from the top of my head, and eventually I will have a literal pony-tail.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd toss that salad
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's like way too long fingernails
I Can't Go For That ----- Cee Lo Green Live From Daryl's House
Youtube GoXxdObGKuI
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

crumblecat: She's a nurse?

Love to see how she does it for work.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baka-san: Mrs Baka's goes down to her butt, and I have rolled over on it in the middle of the night

This is separate beds level of hair


My gf and I tried a sex position book once to spice things up. I think every one was called "Ow you're on my hair"

-Richard Lewis
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: mrparks: I once went 18 months without trimming my pinky nails. No one was impressed. To this day I still don't use my pinkies when I type.

Habits are hard to break.

Back in the 70/80s when coke was everywhere, some folks would grow out the pinky nail to use as a coke spoon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

crumblecat: She's a nurse?

Love to see how she does it for work.


That Sikh guy who took your blood at the hospital?

It wasn't a guy, nor was it a turban, or a beard.

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrparks: I once went 18 months without trimming my pinky nails. No one was impressed. To this day I still don't use my pinkies when I type.

Habits are hard to break.


Grats on breaking your coke habit though.
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ShowStop: Mad_Radhu: I guess there's no questions about the drape/curtain co-ordination.

[Fark user image 425x748]

You mean the carpets and the drapes?


I prefer matching collar and cuffs.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: mrparks: I once went 18 months without trimming my pinky nails. No one was impressed. To this day I still don't use my pinkies when I type.

Habits are hard to break.

Back in the 70/80s when coke was everywhere, some folks would grow out the pinky nail to use as a coke spoon.


Goddamit. Should have read the whole thread first.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bughunter: ShowStop: Mad_Radhu: I guess there's no questions about the drape/curtain co-ordination.

[Fark user image 425x748]

You mean the carpets and the drapes?

I prefer matching collar and cuffs.

[y.yarn.co image 850x336]


...neckbeard and arm hair?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baka-san: Mrs Baka's goes down to her butt, and I have rolled over on it in the middle of the night

This is separate beds level of hair


My wife just braids hers for bed.  Keeps it under control like that.

Mind you, she keeps hers braided most of the time.  It's long enough that the weight can give her a headache of she doesn't braid it.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've seen things like this before in Eastern Europe. Not in-person, I mean, but there's groups of women that do it. I know because I once knew a guy that had a fetish for it and was very eager to share the images.
 
