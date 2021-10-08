 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Doctors warn against latest fad of eating workout powder dry, say it should always be mixed with tide pods or cinnamon for full effect   (bbc.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Workout powder? They're chugging talc?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just add water
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it wrong to openthroat Mio Energy concentrate when you need to wake up in a hurry?

/only if you don't wash it down with a shot of vodak ;-/
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nah, I'm going to stick with snorting pixie sticks.
 
Ganon D. Mire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fine, just go and give away my secret "Tri Force" breakfast blend recipe!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let's start the crushed glass challenge.
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1) great heading
2) wtf people
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I take enough pills to plug a whale's blowhole. For some reason I thought I could take a whole undissolved Alka-Seltzer table in one shot with a water chaser.

Yes, I have my stupid moments and then some. This is still something I would not do.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: I take enough pills to plug a whale's blowhole. For some reason I thought I could take a whole undissolved Alka-Seltzer table in one shot with a water chaser.

Yes, I have my stupid moments and then some. This is still something I would not do.

Yes, I have my stupid moments and then some. This is still something I would not do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Let's start the crushed glass challenge.


Or the uncooked chicken challenge
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't understand how it's different to eat a scoop of powder vs mixing a scoop of powder in a glass of water and chugging it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ifky: Russ1642: Let's start the crushed glass challenge.

Or the uncooked chicken challenge


So much possibility. Did you know your immune system can easily handle bacteria? Every other animal eats their food raw. It's so much more nutritious! And it tastes better.

/before you get it going let me buy some stock in American Standard
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Is it wrong to openthroat Mio Energy concentrate when you need to wake up in a hurry?

/only if you don't wash it down with a shot of vodak ;-/


You're supposed to mix it with Monster energy drink.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: ifky: Russ1642: Let's start the crushed glass challenge.

Or the uncooked chicken challenge

So much possibility. Did you know your immune system can easily handle bacteria? Every other animal eats their food raw. It's so much more nutritious! And it tastes better.

/before you get it going let me buy some stock in American Standard


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: I don't understand how it's different to eat a scoop of powder vs mixing a scoop of powder in a glass of water and chugging it.


Yeah this seems entirely related to not ingesting more than the recommended servings rather than whether it is with a liquid or not.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ifky: Russ1642: Let's start the crushed glass challenge.

Or the uncooked chicken challenge


Too late.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: ifky: Russ1642: Let's start the crushed glass challenge.

Or the uncooked chicken challenge

Too late.

[Fark user image image 634x772]
[Fark user image image 445x660]
[Fark user image image 578x723]
[Fark user image image 634x656]


I've had a medium rare hamburger and it was delicious but I wouldn't go near that chicken.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: ifky: Russ1642: Let's start the crushed glass challenge.

Or the uncooked chicken challenge

Too late.

[Fark user image 634x772]
[Fark user image 445x660]
[Fark user image 578x723]
[Fark user image 634x656]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: ifky: Russ1642: Let's start the crushed glass challenge.

Or the uncooked chicken challenge

Too late.

[Fark user image image 634x772]
[Fark user image image 445x660]
[Fark user image image 578x723]
[Fark user image image 634x656]


I've accidentally eaten something like that in a poorly lit restaurant. I do not recommend it.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Gordon Bennett: ifky: Russ1642: Let's start the crushed glass challenge.

Or the uncooked chicken challenge

Too late.

[Fark user image image 634x772]
[Fark user image image 445x660]
[Fark user image image 578x723]
[Fark user image image 634x656]

I've had a medium rare hamburger and it was delicious but I wouldn't go near that chicken.


Say hi to e. coli!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: Salmon: I don't understand how it's different to eat a scoop of powder vs mixing a scoop of powder in a glass of water and chugging it.

Yeah this seems entirely related to not ingesting more than the recommended servings rather than whether it is with a liquid or not.


FTFA: 'A scoop of powder might pack as much caffeine as five cups of coffee, say the researchers from...'

Only 5?
Oh no.
Anyway.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

