(Scotsman)   If you ever wanted a Scottish castle dating from the 13th century, and you have £11,300,000 lying around somewhere, then today is your lucky day   (scotsman.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah...but how much is the yearly "sinking in swamp" insurance?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love BBC (not CBS) GHOSTS. You should definitely look it up.

Ghosts | Trailer - BBC
Youtube 5e0nB1mSd9Q
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aye, that's the groundskeeper. His name is MacGregor but the lads down at the pub call him...


MacGregor: THAT WAS ONE BLOODY TIME!
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it were closer to a decent airport maybe.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have that kind of cash.

A whole bunch of Scottish MILF vids are free though.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd sure love to live in a place that probably feels like a walk-in freezer and doesn't have internet.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this our daily Huge Tracts of Land thread?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if they'd take a subprime loan for it... after a few years, I could just refinance...
 
Stig2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick! Someone distract Nicolas Cage!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'll be...
I knew that couch cushion felt a little fluffier than usual!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The upkeep and red tape are probably terrible. But if I were some rich arsehole I'd have a few castles.
The new rich really are not very interesting. Space ships that look like a giant wang have already been done.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But then I'd have to pay to have it dismantled stone by stone and shipped to New York to be reassembled on the top of my skyscraper.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: I don't have that kind of cash.

A whole bunch of Scottish MILF vids are free though.


Ewe are disgusting
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While there is a castle in frame of the first pic of the house, the castle seems to mysterious vanish behind what appears to be a manor house in the common second frame.  This suggest to me that the castle is actually next to the manor house and not attached, and the first pic simply creates the optical illusion that both buildings are attached.  Now if the castle comes with the manor house, that would be really cool, but if I end up buying a crummy old manor house, while my next door neighbor gets to live in a freaking castle, I am gonna be pissed.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To buy it, you'd have to be rich. To maintain it and heat it, you'd have to be wealthy.
See Chris Rock's explanation of the difference between rich and wealthy here
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There can be only one... signatory on the mortgage!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: While there is a castle in frame of the first pic of the house, the castle seems to mysterious vanish behind what appears to be a manor house in the common second frame. This suggest to me that the castle is actually next to the manor house and not attached, and the first pic simply creates the optical illusion that both buildings are attached.  Now if the castle comes with the manor house, that would be really cool, but if I end up buying a crummy old manor house, while my next door neighbor gets to live in a freaking castle, I am gonna be pissed.


I should've stopped reading after the first line. That's literally what happens to Castle McDuck, it vanishes b/c of the Druid stones the cheapskates used to build it.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The upkeep and red tape are probably terrible. But if I were some rich arsehole I'd have a few castles.
The new rich really are not very interesting. Space ships that look like a giant wang have already been done.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Savills is marketing the sale..." never heard that turn of phrase before.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They never explained how haunted it is.
 
j_hat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No moat? Hard pass.  What's the point of owning a castle if it doesn't have a moat and drawbridge?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

j_hat: No moat? Hard pass.  What's the point of owning a castle if it doesn't have a moat and drawbridge?


How far north do alligators/crocodiles even survive? I've always thought of them as warm weather critters. Orcas for your moat, maybe, but they'd migrate a lot if you weren't throwing enough rebellious peasants in there.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

j_hat: No moat? Hard pass.  What's the point of owning a castle if it doesn't have a moat and drawbridge?


Just have them installed. The castle's the hard part. Better yet, install a lazy river or a plume ride and make people play IRL Frogger to get in.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is Pickle available for lawn mowing?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chitownmike: gameshowhost: I don't have that kind of cash.

A whole bunch of Scottish MILF vids are free though.

Ewe are disgusting


*sheepish grin*
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Any word on whether the castle has tapestries?

bplusmovieblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do some of the rooms seem a bit small for a "Castle"? I wonder if it's just the angle of some shots but several of the rooms seems tiny like the pics showing the drawing room, the dining room, and the sitting room. I'm no expert on Castles but I thought they would have everything in a Grand size.
 
kore
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Any word on whether the castle has tapestries?

[bplusmovieblog.files.wordpress.com image 590x368]


Thank you for this.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Or you could have a 3 bedroom apartment in Manhattan. And yet, some people actually choose Manhattan.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kore: Dr Dreidel: Any word on whether the castle has tapestries?

[bplusmovieblog.files.wordpress.com image 590x368]

Thank you for this.


Is there anyone who hears "Scottish castle" and DOESN'T immediately think of this scene?

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
kore
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: kore: Dr Dreidel: Any word on whether the castle has tapestries?

[bplusmovieblog.files.wordpress.com image 590x368]

Thank you for this.

Is there anyone who hears "Scottish castle" and DOESN'T immediately think of this scene?

[memegenerator.net image 320x320]


Well, actually (pushes up glasses), it was "Scottish lord". He was in an Austrian castle and wanted to view the tapestries. But when I here "Scottish" and "castle" together I go where you went.

/pedantry off
 
Katwang
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UberDave: Yeah...but how much is the yearly "sinking in swamp" insurance?


It gets really expensive after the 4th castle.
 
