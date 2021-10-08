 Skip to content
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Louder than Life

Description: Show us pictures of things that are loud and proud.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Skywriters in formation
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A group of jays is called a scold. There's a reason for that.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dragon's Mouth Spring, Yellowstone National Park, rumbling/bubbling with a LOT of bass
Olympus OM-2, Centuria 100
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Raven grawking at the distant mountains
Olympus EM-1, probably the kit lens
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


HEY!
LISTEN!

Proud of Mrs. Kitty's completely crocheted cosplay: hat, tunic, ocarina, boots, and Navi.
Olympus OM-D E-M5 MkII, Zuiko Pen F 42mm F1.2
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Howls like a tornado siren and purrs like thunderous applause.
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seoul - October 26-29, 2017

POLKA! POLKA! POLKA!
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nephew

He's mocking his uncle.
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

P-Funk All-Stars

Tear the roof off the sucker!!
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Durango-Silverton narrow gauge train, 2004.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Drag Races-025 by Jonathan, on Flickr

As the crowd in the background can attest, drag racing is LOUD!
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
IMG_1211 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Joe Satriani shredding through 3 Marshall stacks.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 There are no places louder than life than VEGAS!
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The drum line for the Purdue Marching Band
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Boom Boom Boom Boom Boom! by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Loudly looking for a mate after 17 years underground....
Fark user imageView Full Size

Brood X Cicadas by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

That final volley with the multiple aerial shells.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  



/speakers
//Dead and Company
///Atlanta, GA 10/12/2021
//// great show.
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Derrick

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline: LOUD ANGRY CLOUD YELLS AT ALL THE OTHER CLOUDS IN MONTANA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
