(Vice)   Old growth loggers frightened after protester shakes his log at them   (vice.com) divider line
    Police, land defenders, old-growth, Teal Cedar Products, subsidiary of the Teal-Jones Group, Teal-Jones spokesperson Shawn Hall, Indigenous land defenders, logging company  
posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2021 at 2:20 PM



eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really really wish exposing and shaking your genitals at politicians was a legal form of protest that wouldn't get a person arrested in the US.
Imagine a line of people in the SCOTUS gallery dropping trou and giving the theocrats a protest.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I'll wave my private parts at your aunties!"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Is mooning people no longer allowed? I haven't heard about that being a thing since The Simpsons.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Man they aren't kidding about "old growth". The truck picture in TFA has a tree bigger than the Ford next to it. These people are cutting down trees that have been there for centuries.

I wouldn't shake my log at them, but they can damn sure kiss my ass.
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're lumberjacks.

They'll be OK.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Original Log Commercial | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Private_Citizen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Be careful, some politicians have wilted more wood than Drought.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

A tree is a tree plant a new one they are the very definition of a renewable resource.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there's still old growth wood around still. I thought for sure it would have been all gobbled up by now.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sure, trees get planted daily. Damn few live centuries like the ones being cut down for boardroom tables and floors for mansions shown in that article.
 
whidbey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whatever it takes.

Seriously, if you're cutting down trees that look like this for your stupid profiteering, you deserve whatever you get.
video-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I logged on Vancouver Island in my late teens and early twenties, I wouldn't fark with any of the guys that have been doing it their whole life.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Feel free to plop down as many trees as you can in your yard and let me know if you can grow enough wood to make a group of luxury apartments for a land developer.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

What kind of nation do you live in where you don't have freedom of peach?
 
