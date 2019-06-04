 Skip to content
(CBS News)   18YO MOM: [fighting noises] SCHOOL SAFETY OFFICER: "Hey cut that out" 18YO MOM: "Okay." [cuts it out] "Bye." SCHOOL SAFETY OFFICER: "Hey" [shooting noises] 18YO MOM: [dying noises]   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Los Angeles, High school, Police, KCBS-TV, Family, Eddie F. Gonzalez, fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman, Southern California school safety officer  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a school or a farking prison? Why the fark are school children interacting with armed soldiers at school?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Is that a school or a farking prison? Why the fark are school children interacting with armed soldiers at school?


masks
the real issue is masks, right?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"safety"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We placed an armed lunatic in your child's school so they'll be safer.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He really didn't want her getting that paternity test
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Rambos too unhinged to be cops end to becoming security guards. It's a shame that action movies taught him it's perfectly reasonable to shoot into a car that was moving away from him.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Let's see which Farkers read the article and notice the names of the cop and the victim before posting.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ. Shot her in the back of the head. Rot in hell, Rambo.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Lambskincoat: Is that a school or a farking prison? Why the fark are school children interacting with armed soldiers at school?

masks
the real issue is masks, right?


Someone on Reddit who claimed to also be a student there said something along the lines of: the 18-year-old picked a fight with a 15-year-old who apparently was messing around with the 18-year-old's baby's father, and as she got into a car to get away, the on-site safety officer then decided to fire into the moving vehicle from a distance, while other people were still standing around. The 18-year-old got popped in the back of the head, and is now dead.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Let's see which Farkers read the article and notice the names of the cop and the victim before posting.


The important part is that you'll get to repost this on whatever cesspool lets you tag this as Hispanic-on-Hispanic violence.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Let's see which Farkers read the article and notice the names of the cop and the victim before posting.


What about them?

Is you having a racism?
 
Birnone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Even if a person was in fear of being run over, why would you shoot the passenger and not the driver? I guess if you just want to shoot someone it doesn't matter.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The Rambos too unhinged to be cops end to becoming security guards. It's a shame that action movies taught him it's perfectly reasonable to shoot into a car that was moving away from him.


Which is incredibly terrifying considering how unhinged cops are.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Heamer: vudukungfu: Lambskincoat: Is that a school or a farking prison? Why the fark are school children interacting with armed soldiers at school?

masks
the real issue is masks, right?

Someone on Reddit who claimed to also be a student there said something along the lines of: the 18-year-old picked a fight with a 15-year-old who apparently was messing around with the 18-year-old's baby's father, and as she got into a car to get away, the on-site safety officer then decided to fire into the moving vehicle from a distance, while other people were still standing around. The 18-year-old got popped in the back of the head, and is now dead.


Wow, just great decisions by everyone involved. I'm not saying being a completely moronic teenager deserves the death sentence, but I'm looking at the five organ donations she provided and I'm not . . . entirely sad about it?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Rodriguez donated organs to five people, according to her family's attorney Luis Carillo. She "gave a heart, a liver, lungs, and two kidneys to save the lives of 5 people,""

See how many people benefited? #BACKTHEBLUE #PRAISEGUNS
 
dustygrimp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
THIS IS A PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT...

WITH GUITAR!

You have the right not to be killed
Murder is a crime
Unless it was done
By a POLICEman
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In no way excusing her murder. Just pointing out what a sad state of affairs this all is. People really live (and die) this way.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Here in Waukesha Wisconsin, we've had exactly one school shooting.
The cop shot a kid.

/Take police out of schools.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Here in Waukesha Wisconsin, we've had exactly one school shooting.
The cop shot a kid.

/Take police out of schools.


Take the guns from cops and guards. Have a badge? Use your words.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: ColonelCathcart: Let's see which Farkers read the article and notice the names of the cop and the victim before posting.

What about them?

Is you having a racism?


Is he ever not?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Obviously whether or not it was murder will be up to a jury to determine, and it's very suspicious why any gunshots were needed at all to disarm an 18 year old "mother", but I'm also a bit wary of what this 18 year old "mother" who had already dropped out of the school was doing there beating the shiat out of a 15 year old. Seems like she could have avoided her fate by, I don't know, not going to a school to beat up minors?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Obviously whether or not it was murder will be up to a jury to determine, and it's very suspicious why any gunshots were needed at all to disarm an 18 year old "mother", but I'm also a bit wary of what this 18 year old "mother" who had already dropped out of the school was doing there beating the shiat out of a 15 year old. Seems like she could have avoided her fate by, I don't know, not going to a school to beat up minors?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Hey now, let's not fight.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: UltimaCS: The Rambos too unhinged to be cops end to becoming security guards. It's a shame that action movies taught him it's perfectly reasonable to shoot into a car that was moving away from him.

Which is incredibly terrifying considering how unhinged cops are.


A properly-trained police officer would have shot both people in the car while his body cam malfunctioned.
 
webct_god
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Heamer: vudukungfu: Lambskincoat: Is that a school or a farking prison? Why the fark are school children interacting with armed soldiers at school?

masks
the real issue is masks, right?

Someone on Reddit who claimed to also be a student there said something along the lines of: the 18-year-old picked a fight with a 15-year-old who apparently was messing around with the 18-year-old's baby's father, and as she got into a car to get away, the on-site safety officer then decided to fire into the moving vehicle from a distance, while other people were still standing around. The 18-year-old got popped in the back of the head, and is now dead.


There's video. Didn't see people standing around and that car just about ran over that cop. With that said, the car didn't actually run over the cop and the car was moving in a direction away from the cop. His life, at the point he fired, was not in danger. Even if he tried to argue he was in danger from the car, I doubt he could justify shooting the passenger in the back of the head would stop said danger.

He's farked.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The only way to stop a good guy with a gun, is another good guy with a... wait, I'll come in again
 
hervatski
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x294]
In no way excusing her murder. Just pointing out what a sad state of affairs this all is. People really live (and die) this way.


Live and die by being murdered by a cop?  I know what you're honestly saying it sorts reads off.

There's a video where the cop is talking at people in the car, they speed off (not running into him he's on the side) he proceeds to fire at the car.

This is an overweight dude, no where near say a vehicle to pursue the car, just raises his gun and fires at the car.

They weren't shooting him, threatening him, just pops off shots.  farking ay
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Here in Waukesha Wisconsin, we've had exactly one school shooting.
The cop shot a kid.

/Take police out of schools.

Maybe

let the cops be in schools, as long as they leave ALL of their toys outside.  Maybe, maybe the cops will learn things (they might learn something in a school!...it'd be a first, but still.  Baby Steps).

What might they learn? How to interact with people without shooting them.

/ACAB
//Take cops out of schools.  Get rid of DARE.
 
skyotter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not a single one of you has expressed concern for the gun, you sick farks.
 
indylaw
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Is that a school or a farking prison? Why the fark are school children interacting with armed soldiers at school?


Because we refuse to do anything about gun violence in schools except throw more cops at the problem.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hervatski: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x294]
In no way excusing her murder. Just pointing out what a sad state of affairs this all is. People really live (and die) this way.

Live and die by being murdered by a cop?  I know what you're honestly saying it sorts reads off.

There's a video where the cop is talking at people in the car, they speed off (not running into him he's on the side) he proceeds to fire at the car.

This is an overweight dude, no where near say a vehicle to pursue the car, just raises his gun and fires at the car.

They weren't shooting him, threatening him, just pops off shots.  farking ay


Yeah so like I said it's all pretty sad.

Being murdered by a cop is wrong. Full stop. I hope that when I die, if I'm murdered by a cop my last action won't be having a fight with a ninth grader that my wife is farking instead of me.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Is that a school or a farking prison? Why the fark are school children interacting with armed soldiers at school?


It's because of the War on Drugs.  High schools have had armed cops on site for decades.  Need a gun there in case some kid shows up high on the pots.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Okay, wait.

Why in the SHIAT does a school safety officer have a gun?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: We placed an armed lunatic in your child's school so they'll be safer.


Of course! What are the odds there'll be TWO armed lunatics in your child's school?
 
hervatski
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: hervatski: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x294]
In no way excusing her murder. Just pointing out what a sad state of affairs this all is. People really live (and die) this way.

Live and die by being murdered by a cop?  I know what you're honestly saying it sorts reads off.

There's a video where the cop is talking at people in the car, they speed off (not running into him he's on the side) he proceeds to fire at the car.

This is an overweight dude, no where near say a vehicle to pursue the car, just raises his gun and fires at the car.

They weren't shooting him, threatening him, just pops off shots.  farking ay

Yeah so like I said it's all pretty sad.

Being murdered by a cop is wrong. Full stop. I hope that when I die, if I'm murdered by a cop my last action won't be having a fight with a ninth grader that my wife is farking instead of me.


Right that's why I said I know what you're saying haha. I think the same thing "damn got shot because they were trying to steal an umbrella....shiat man...what a shiat line of events before dying"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: ColonelCathcart: Let's see which Farkers read the article and notice the names of the cop and the victim before posting.

The important part is that you'll get to repost this on whatever cesspool lets you tag this as Hispanic-on-Hispanic violence.


Don't forget that Hispanic means "not white" even though it doesn't.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Okay, wait (redux).

Rodriguez, the mother of a 5-month-old son, was shot in the back of the head in a parking lot near Millikan High School in Long Beach. She was sitting in the passenger seat of a car that was driving away after Rodriguez had gotten into a fight with a 15-year-old girl, police have said.

He shot into a car that was DRIVING AWAY? It wasn't even an active conflict anymore?
Fire this guy, send him to jail, take away his right to own a gun ever again.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Obviously whether or not it was murder will be up to a jury to determine, and it's very suspicious why any gunshots were needed at all to disarm an 18 year old "mother", but I'm also a bit wary of what this 18 year old "mother" who had already dropped out of the school was doing there beating the shiat out of a 15 year old. Seems like she could have avoided her fate by, I don't know, not going to a school to beat up minors?


There's something deeply wrong with you.
 
woodjf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "Rodriguez donated organs to five people, according to her family's attorney Luis Carillo. She "gave a heart, a liver, lungs, and two kidneys to save the lives of 5 people,""

See how many people benefited? #BACKTHEBLUE #PRAISEGUNS


That's pretty good. I mean it made something positive out of a complete mess of a situation. I guess that's something.
 
Make More Hinjews [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Seems like she could have avoided her fate by, I don't know, not going to a school to beat up minors?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Just-wo​r​ld_hypothesis
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hervatski: thealgorerhythm: hervatski: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x294]
In no way excusing her murder. Just pointing out what a sad state of affairs this all is. People really live (and die) this way.

Live and die by being murdered by a cop?  I know what you're honestly saying it sorts reads off.

There's a video where the cop is talking at people in the car, they speed off (not running into him he's on the side) he proceeds to fire at the car.

This is an overweight dude, no where near say a vehicle to pursue the car, just raises his gun and fires at the car.

They weren't shooting him, threatening him, just pops off shots.  farking ay

Yeah so like I said it's all pretty sad.

Being murdered by a cop is wrong. Full stop. I hope that when I die, if I'm murdered by a cop my last action won't be having a fight with a ninth grader that my wife is farking instead of me.

Right that's why I said I know what you're saying haha. I think the same thing "damn got shot because they were trying to steal an umbrella....shiat man...what a shiat line of events before dying"


It was a nice umbrella tho
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost on either side of the equation.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Private_Citizen: Here in Waukesha Wisconsin, we've had exactly one school shooting.
The cop shot a kid.

/Take police out of schools.

Take the guns from cops and guards. Have a badge? Use your words.


Hahaha, have you met any cops? These farking cowards would not guard a high school without a firearm. They might get their uniforms scuffed if they get into a scuffle with a 140lb 18 year old girl. Shooting is the only answer for the weak.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
being investigated as a homicide.

When one person kills another it's always homicide. Then there's murder.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

snowjack: The only way to stop a good guy with a gun, is another good guy with a... wait, I'll come in again


MOAR GUNZ!! That's really the only solution.
 
austerity101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Armed cops do not belong anywhere near schools.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: And nothing of value was lost on either side of the equation.


huh? wtf?
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some of the same posters who are celebrating this woman's death were also clutching their pearls about the Herman Cain Awards.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Okay, wait.

Why in the SHIAT does a school safety officer have a gun?


So if there is an active shooter, they can retreat and do nothing.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: proteus_b: Obviously whether or not it was murder will be up to a jury to determine, and it's very suspicious why any gunshots were needed at all to disarm an 18 year old "mother", but I'm also a bit wary of what this 18 year old "mother" who had already dropped out of the school was doing there beating the shiat out of a 15 year old. Seems like she could have avoided her fate by, I don't know, not going to a school to beat up minors?

There's something deeply wrong with you.


I figure the 15yo is probably farking the father of her child.

Now he's free to continue impregnating girls before they graduate high school.
 
