World to all the corporations: Fark you, pay me.
52
posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2021 at 1:21 PM



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that explains all the rocket buying billionaires.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I suspect this excludes China.  I'll be happy to be wrong, so I'll go read the article.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. 15%?

However will they get by?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, just OECD countries, so no china.

Also Ftfa:

"Notably that the rate of 15% will not be increased at a later date, and that small businesses will not be hit with the new rates."

Call me skeptical.
 
Mrs.Sharpier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Somehow I suspect this excludes China.



You would be correct.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Somehow I suspect this excludes China.  I'll be happy to be wrong, so I'll go read the article.


China will just insist on an ownership interest in your company and will steal all of your trade secrets while they make you watch.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wow. 15%?

However will they get by?


Right?
Small steps, I guess, but wtf.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they would.

Bruce Springsteen - Pay Me My Money Down (The Seeger Sessions)
Youtube LM1aeZlzIGU
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Somehow I suspect this excludes China.  I'll be happy to be wrong, so I'll go read the article.

China will just insist on an ownership interest in your company and will steal all of your trade secrets while they make you watch.


*unzips*

.... go on.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Yep, just OECD countries, so no china.

Also Ftfa:

"Notably that the rate of 15% will not be increased at a later date, and that small businesses will not be hit with the new rates."

Call me skeptical.


"Of course my corporation, which employs myself and my secretaries but has $23B in Apple revenue, is a small company.  We only have 7 employees so we are no different than the dry cleaner down the street!"
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess all these corps will just be moving their HQ to non-member countries. What, you expected different? 

Silly socialists, only the little people pay taxes.
 
fugeeface
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts:

"Notably that the rate of 15% will not be increased at a later date, and that small businesses will not be hit with the new rates."

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Call me skeptical.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wow. 15%?

However will they get by?


Oh, they'll raise the prices of their goods and/or services to compensate. Why? What did you think was going to happen?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I guess all these corps will just be moving their HQ to non-member countries. What, you expected different? 

Silly socialists, only the little people pay taxes.


You think they just will not tax the shiat out of those countries on import duties you crazy. The point of this was to get so many on board going against it goes toxic for a shelter country
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: NewportBarGuy: Wow. 15%?

However will they get by?

Oh, they'll raise the prices of their goods and/or services to compensate. Why? What did you think was going to happen?


Fire 15% of their work force and ask the remaining ones to work 16% harder.....
 
mactheknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Current U.S. corporate income tax rate?  21%, and with deduction loopholes you could fly a Space Shuttle through.  It may mean something somewhere else, but there's nothing to see here, folks.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems to me that they are getting away with something with this agreement.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Somehow I suspect this excludes China.  I'll be happy to be wrong, so I'll go read the article.


What's your point?
That it's good or bad that China didn't agree to it?
Does that mean you love China or hate China?
Or are you just bragging about commenting before reading?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: You think they just will not tax the shiat out of those countries on import duties you crazy. The point of this was to get so many on board going against it goes toxic for a shelter country


You do realize import duties are taxes the importer pays, not the corporation, right? All import duties are are sales taxes on the end consumer. 

See: Import duties on GPUs. All Best Buy, MicroCenter and NewEgg did was tell, you, the consumer, to fark off while Canadians were just like, LOL.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should have done this before they accumulated enough wealth to build their own planet.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn, it's only for developed nations. Guess the US will have to stay content with 0%.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the companies will still argue that they aren't making money so they owe no taxes?
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/08/busine​s​s/ireland-global-tax-deal-oecd/index.h​tml

The OECD expects implementation of the agreement to begin in 2023. But even with Ireland and other previous holdouts now on board, the deal still requires countries to pass domestic legislation.

So, dead in the water?

The treaty will need to be ratified via a two-thirds majority in the US Senate

Yes, dead and dismembered in the water.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh that money?  Ireland already taxed it."
"Begorrah, the Aussies already taxed the foin coin o me comp'ny."
"Oi mate, some Sheila's in Canada already paid the tax on that money..."
Etc
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wow. 15%?

However will they get by?


By raising prices for goods and services.

Taxes on corporations are a feel-good sham. The corporations will still have to get the same rate of return for their stockholders.

The last sentence of the article says that President Biden promised to tax the rich more, which is not at all the same thing. The confusion of people about how this works is idiotic.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But, it appears China is on board, in fact.

https://www.oecd.org/tax/beps/oecd-g2​0​-inclusive-framework-members-joining-s​tatement-on-two-pillar-solution-to-add​ress-tax-challenges-arising-from-digit​alisation-october-2021.pdf
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Intrepid00: You think they just will not tax the shiat out of those countries on import duties you crazy. The point of this was to get so many on board going against it goes toxic for a shelter country

You do realize import duties are taxes the importer pays, not the corporation, right? All import duties are are sales taxes on the end consumer. 

See: Import duties on GPUs. All Best Buy, MicroCenter and NewEgg did was tell, you, the consumer, to fark off while Canadians were just like, LOL.


You do know these will be tiny countries no one will care about but the country whose goods are way more expensive than who they compete with.

You have a point of its say all imported bullshiat but what they will offer up is going to have lots of happy competition
 
Magnus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Yep, just OECD countries, so no china.

Also Ftfa:

"Notably that the rate of 15% will not be increased at a later date, and that small businesses will not be hit with the new rates."

Call me skeptical.


Sorta.  This includes where you operate. China operates in some of these countries.  But, it does give China another advantage as companies may rush to do even more business in China.

Hungry's concession from the group (that this will take a loooooooong time for this to be put in place) means this will never be put in place across the globe.  Only in US and EUR countries.   Oh well.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Destructor: NewportBarGuy: Wow. 15%?

However will they get by?

Oh, they'll raise the prices of their goods and/or services to compensate. Why? What did you think was going to happen?


Yes ,because as we all know , businesses give consumers a discount when they don't have to pay taxes or use slave labor.

Nevermind. They already charge you what the market will bear.
 
nytmare
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Destructor: NewportBarGuy: Wow. 15%?

However will they get by?

Oh, they'll raise the prices of their goods and/or services to compensate. Why? What did you think was going to happen?


Would you rather pay that money in higher personal income tax to make up for the lack of domestic taxes paid by wealthy US corporations operating internationally?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who read the headline to the tune of Lionel Richie's "Say You, Say Me"?
 
Abox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
visitmogadishu.comView Full Size


Soon ...
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Intrepid00: You think they just will not tax the shiat out of those countries on import duties you crazy. The point of this was to get so many on board going against it goes toxic for a shelter country

You do realize import duties are taxes the importer pays, not the corporation, right? All import duties are are sales taxes on the end consumer. 

See: Import duties on GPUs. All Best Buy, MicroCenter and NewEgg did was tell, you, the consumer, to fark off while Canadians were just like, LOL.

You do know these will be tiny countries no one will care about but the country whose goods are way more expensive than who they compete with.

You have a point of its say all imported bullshiat but what they will offer up is going to have lots of happy competition


Like China, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Brazil, Russia, and farking India?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
no where to run
no where to hide
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The breakthrough comes after some changes were made to the original text, notably that the rate of 15% will not be increased at a later date"

... YAY! GET ALMOST NOTHING NOW BY ENSURING THAT YOU'LL NEVER GET ANYTHING LATER!

/dat moderate™ energy
//unity comity
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Uncle Sam'z New Rulez of Bidness

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Begoggle: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Somehow I suspect this excludes China.  I'll be happy to be wrong, so I'll go read the article.

What's your point?
That it's good or bad that China didn't agree to it?
Does that mean you love China or hate China?
Or are you just bragging about commenting before reading?


The world says we're worried about chinese ascendancy, while everything we do encourages chinese ascendancy.

Read any headline about world economic decisions, then ask yourself if it would help or hurt china OR throttle the world without hampering china.  Once you've asked yourself that, you can answer whether the decision covers china or not.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Many giant corporations will not be as vehemently opposed to this as you might imagine. As long as it applies to their marketplace competitors as well, their business model is not threatened. They still won't like it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is farking stupid. The main cause of wealth stratification is individual fortunes snowballing through things like capital gains and asset appreciation. A flat tax on corporations will only indirectly affect those factors, and you better believe it's going to impact the workers at the bottom more than the executives, board members, and investors at the top. This is just some shiny bullshiat to distract from decisionmakers not addressing the important factors directly.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mactheknife: Current U.S. corporate income tax rate?  21%, and with deduction loopholes you could fly a Space Shuttle through.  It may mean something somewhere else, but there's nothing to see here, folks.


What about Ireland? Or India? I don't know, myself. Guessing if 'offshoring' starts to cost the same everywhere, it will be less desirable to leave the U.S. for tax purposes.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So like most international treaties that involve the betterment of the world the United states Congress won't ratify?
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Non-OECD tax havens to their yacht brokers:  "Hold on...I think it's going to have to be bigger and gold-plated...oh, and throw in another helicopter..."
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cool. Now do coordinated tariffs against non-OECD countries.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

El_Dan: This is farking stupid. The main cause of wealth stratification is individual fortunes snowballing through things like capital gains and asset appreciation. A flat tax on corporations will only indirectly affect those factors, and you better believe it's going to impact the workers at the bottom more than the executives, board members, and investors at the top. This is just some shiny bullshiat to distract from decisionmakers not addressing the important factors directly.


Need to drop that rule into place about the highest compensation being 35x the lowest compensation, and that will instantly knock the upper middle class right down to middle class.  It will not do anything to the wealthy because wealthy people do not rate themselves by the size of their compensation.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Middle East oil producers seen whistling and briskly walking away.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They'll all pay a 15%* tax rate!

*Before writeoffs, tax dodges, offshoring, and other shenanigans are applied.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Begoggle: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Somehow I suspect this excludes China.  I'll be happy to be wrong, so I'll go read the article.

What's your point?
That it's good or bad that China didn't agree to it?
Does that mean you love China or hate China?
Or are you just bragging about commenting before reading?

The world says we're worried about chinese ascendancy, while everything we do encourages chinese ascendancy.

Read any headline about world economic decisions, then ask yourself if it would help or hurt china OR throttle the world without hampering china.  Once you've asked yourself that, you can answer whether the decision covers china or not.


So what's driving that?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fireproof: They'll all pay a 15%* tax rate!

*Before After writeoffs, tax dodges, offshoring, and other shenanigans are applied.


FTFY
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: But, it appears China is on board, in fact.

https://www.oecd.org/tax/beps/oecd-g20​-inclusive-framework-members-joining-s​tatement-on-two-pillar-solution-to-add​ress-tax-challenges-arising-from-digit​alisation-october-2021.pdf


To go further, here's the map of countries party to the agreement, as best as I can do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
