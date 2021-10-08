 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Kids miss school due to bus driver shortage. Grandpa owns a limo service. No word on how much blow the kids did on the way to PS139   (abc7ny.com) divider line
17 Comments
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While parents are thankful the limo driver has stepped up, the school district is not, pointing out that the limo is not approved for student transportation.

So the school district, which is not doing its job correctly, would rather have students miss school for a month instead of ride in a limo? Great government, there.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: While parents are thankful the limo driver has stepped up, the school district is not, pointing out that the limo is not approved for student transportation.

So the school district, which is not doing its job correctly, would rather have students miss school for a month instead of ride in a limo? Great government, there.


And it's a dad driving kids to school, so obtuse to get hung up on the vehicle.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Lsherm: While parents are thankful the limo driver has stepped up, the school district is not, pointing out that the limo is not approved for student transportation.

So the school district, which is not doing its job correctly, would rather have students miss school for a month instead of ride in a limo? Great government, there.

And it's a dad driving kids to school, so obtuse to get hung up on the vehicle.


Maybe one of the strippers in the back was one of the new substitute teachers.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're advertising for bus drivers around here.

Salary? The same as the local Taco Bell.

Yeah.. I'd rather make burritos.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the blow comment necessary?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: They're advertising for bus drivers around here.

Salary? The same as the local Taco Bell.

Yeah.. I'd rather make burritos.


I've been seeing the same banner advertising the opportunity to be a part time schoolbus driver for 3 years. Who wants to get shiatty pay to put up with other people's children. Okay, other than Otto.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schools tend to (I don't know for Columbus, OH specifically) have walking for students within 1 mile of the school.

If Columbus had an effective set of protected bike lanes and safely designed intersections, students could convey themselves from a far larger area.  On bike, folks tend to move about triple the speed of walking, which allows you to extend that catchment to 3 miles around each school.

This plan wouldn't work for students too young to bike or disabled, but having useful bikeways would help reduce the demand for school buses.

Developing bikeways are good for encouraging youth exercise, self-responsibility for getting to school, fostering social-emotional development with peers in an outdoor setting, etc.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: While parents are thankful the limo driver has stepped up, the school district is not, pointing out that the limo is not approved for student transportation.

So the school district, which is not doing its job correctly, would rather have students miss school for a month instead of ride in a limo? Great government, there.


Hey now the school district carefully decided which bus routes to cut in order to weed out undesirable kids and now instead of staying home and falling behind, they get to ride to school in a fancy limo? Unacceptable !
 
Vhale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: puffy999: They're advertising for bus drivers around here.

Salary? The same as the local Taco Bell.

Yeah.. I'd rather make burritos.

I've been seeing the same banner advertising the opportunity to be a part time schoolbus driver for 3 years. Who wants to get shiatty pay to put up with other people's children. Okay, other than Otto.


A lot of school positions get pensions. My uncle was a school principal. He "retired" by stepping down to bus driver. The kids liked him, he liked it, was all good.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: puffy999: They're advertising for bus drivers around here.

Salary? The same as the local Taco Bell.

Yeah.. I'd rather make burritos.

I've been seeing the same banner advertising the opportunity to be a part time schoolbus driver for 3 years. Who wants to get shiatty pay to put up with other people's children. Okay, other than Otto.


It's not just that it's part-time, it's that it takes up just enough of your day that you can't realistically work another part time job in the middle of the day to make money, so if you need to work two jobs (and they need to work two jobs) - you're stuck working a shift that starts at 6pm and ends even later, then you get up the next day and do it all over again.

School Bus drivers should be salaried, full-time positions. I'm sure the original idea was that the positions would be filled by childless married women looking to make some extra money, but we've moved well past that.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Lsherm: While parents are thankful the limo driver has stepped up, the school district is not, pointing out that the limo is not approved for student transportation.

So the school district, which is not doing its job correctly, would rather have students miss school for a month instead of ride in a limo? Great government, there.

And it's a dad driving kids to school, so obtuse to get hung up on the vehicle.


Chicago's having a bus driver shortage, and I know a dad who drives his own kid and two others to the school my kids attend, and then takes his other kid to her school. And then takes them all home. The only thing I'd worry about with the limo is the presumed lack of booster seats, depending on the ages of the kids, but it's probably not much worse than a bus in that sense.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Lsherm: While parents are thankful the limo driver has stepped up, the school district is not, pointing out that the limo is not approved for student transportation.

So the school district, which is not doing its job correctly, would rather have students miss school for a month instead of ride in a limo? Great government, there.

And it's a dad driving kids to school, so obtuse to get hung up on the vehicle.


Limos underline the equity crisis in America, so the board's apprehension is understandable.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vhale: atomic-age: puffy999: They're advertising for bus drivers around here.

Salary? The same as the local Taco Bell.

Yeah.. I'd rather make burritos.

I've been seeing the same banner advertising the opportunity to be a part time schoolbus driver for 3 years. Who wants to get shiatty pay to put up with other people's children. Okay, other than Otto.

A lot of school positions get pensions. My uncle was a school principal. He "retired" by stepping down to bus driver. The kids liked him, he liked it, was all good.


Around here the busses are operated by a contracting national company. They don't offer such benefits, though they allegedly offer some.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: lindalouwho: Lsherm: While parents are thankful the limo driver has stepped up, the school district is not, pointing out that the limo is not approved for student transportation.

So the school district, which is not doing its job correctly, would rather have students miss school for a month instead of ride in a limo? Great government, there.

And it's a dad driving kids to school, so obtuse to get hung up on the vehicle.

Limos underline the equity crisis in America, so the board's apprehension is understandable.


Pfft so does the inability of a school district to get their kids to school, your argument is invalid.
 
gadian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Our district is doing this "rotating outage" schedule which means you might be able to rely on bus transportation for a week or two until that route goes out of rotation.  This is in addition to newly staggered school start times for some schools.  Then you're SOL.  I am so glad we are able to have a stay-at-home parent to manage all this BS.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lsherm: atomic-age: puffy999: They're advertising for bus drivers around here.

Salary? The same as the local Taco Bell.

Yeah.. I'd rather make burritos.

I've been seeing the same banner advertising the opportunity to be a part time schoolbus driver for 3 years. Who wants to get shiatty pay to put up with other people's children. Okay, other than Otto.

It's not just that it's part-time, it's that it takes up just enough of your day that you can't realistically work another part time job in the middle of the day to make money, so if you need to work two jobs (and they need to work two jobs) - you're stuck working a shift that starts at 6pm and ends even later, then you get up the next day and do it all over again.

School Bus drivers should be salaried, full-time positions. I'm sure the original idea was that the positions would be filled by childless married women looking to make some extra money, but we've moved well past that.


Around these pets of NC in the 70s and 80s the school buses were often driven by an older student with their license, which they got paid a little bit of money for.

That of course all changed when it went to requiring a CDL with a passenger endorsement and they increased the pay up to a minimum wage per time job that very few people can afford to work as it prevents you doing a second job and minimum wage hasn't increased in decades but expenses have.
 
