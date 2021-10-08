 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Two people shot dead in Maryland senior living facility. Blinking VCR clock reset to 12:00   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Liam Neeson, names of the suspect, police spokesperson, Friday morning, CNN, Details, people, Maryland  
•       •       •

520 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2021 at 1:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is pretty much how I plan on dying. Getting shot by a jealous husband in a retirement home.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you're a sick sonofab*tch and I love you for it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Senior living facility?  You could have just waited
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby made me laugh when there was no reason to laugh about this sad story.  Welcome to Fark.

/subby is a bastard
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seriously, that is headline of the year material.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Those killed were two "team members" of the facility, National Church Residences executive vice president Michelle Norris said in a prepared statement.

Okay.  Time probably wasn't on your side.
(Harry Freakstorm's Brain) Note to self:  RTF then comment
(Harry Freakstorm) You're not the boss of me!  Eat q-tip!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Those killed were two "team members" of the facility, National Church Residences executive vice president Michelle Norris said in a prepared statement.

Sounds like somebody got caught stealing grandma's jewelry.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean, it's that or hospice in most states.

/'Sept here in Oregon.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Heamer: Those killed were two "team members" of the facility, National Church Residences executive vice president Michelle Norris said in a prepared statement.

Sounds like somebody got caught stealing grandma's jewelry.


Yeah... I DRTFA.

/Probably a dimentia patient.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
PG County?  Probably two granny gangs shooting it out.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Heamer: Those killed were two "team members" of the facility, National Church Residences executive vice president Michelle Norris said in a prepared statement.

Sounds like somebody got caught stealing grandma's jewelry.

Yeah... I DRTFA.

/Probably a dimentia patient.


Wow, aside from your spelling, I'd never guess you had dementia. Good for you!
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Heamer: Those killed were two "team members" of the facility, National Church Residences executive vice president Michelle Norris said in a prepared statement.

Sounds like somebody got caught stealing grandma's jewelry.


Really? My money would be disgruntled employee or an employee's abusive partner.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Senior living facility?  You could have just waited


I mean, if you were in a hurry, a pillow could have sufficed.

/yes, I read the comments
//yes, I'm still going to go with that joke
///yes
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Luckily it was only two employees, so it's ok since we can just hire two new ones.

/well EXCUUUUSE ME for honoring my fiduciary duty to the firm!
//anyhow i'm thinking the new employees start at min wage and no benefits
///surely that will attract the best and the brightest
 
LineNoise
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bravo Subby.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"On behalf of the National Church Residences team, please know that we are extremely heartbroken by the events that occurred this morning at our affordable housing property Gateway Village," Norris said, deftly turning the tragedy into an advert.
 
groppet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It has been a weird week for rest homes in Maryland the other day a guy was walking naked around one.
 
special20
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was it a good guy with a gun, or a bad guy with a gun? I mean, think about the poor gun, man!
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.