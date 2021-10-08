 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Water hazards have increased by 134% since 2000, while golfing shoes are being replaced with waders   (thehill.com) divider line
17
    More: News, Weather, United Nations, Meteorology, Flood, water stress, climate change, Water, Associated Press  
•       •       •

487 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2021 at 8:04 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Before long, I was coming up
On this really weird part of Fark
You know, the part where
I know how to tap dance
But I can only do it
While wearing golf shoes
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought R.Kelly was in jail.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The WMO and other agencies say there are an urgent need to invest in better, sustainable anti-drought and flood early warning systems."

They sure is saying that...
 
duenor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stop having more than two kids.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One thirty fore?

/ got nuthin'
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
God hates Trumps. Just wait to see what he does with the sand traps and sand worms.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: One thirty fore?

/ got nuthin'


Tree fiddy and that's my best offer.
 
BigMax
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Water sports, on the other hand, maintain the same popularity In the corners of the internet.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: I thought R.Kelly was in jail.


That's urine hazards.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
this is a really excellent topic and one ive wished to see discussed on the board for quite some time
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Since 2018, the proper term per the USGA Rules of Golf is "penalty area" which can be 'yellow' or 'red' giving different options for relief (formerly 'water hazard' and 'lateral water hazard').

Rule 17 gives rules and options for relief from the penalty area, but the player always has the option of playing the ball where it lies. If the ball if not 'known or virtually certain' to be lost in the penalty area, then the player must proceed under stroke and distance of Rule 18.

I hope this clears up any confusion.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Interesting.  My parents played a lot on Pineridge golf course, which is more or less right on the Baltimore area's water supply (Loch Raven Reservoir).  Between the 1970s and 1980s, the water dropped dangerously, but it seems to have recovered (or Goolgle maps took a particularly full time to take the sat image).  Not so much the fairways (then again, do you really want all that fertilizer running off into your reservoir)?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thanks subby. I need every excuse I can find for my game.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: Since 2018, the proper term per the USGA Rules of Golf is "penalty area" which can be 'yellow' or 'red' giving different options for relief (formerly 'water hazard' and 'lateral water hazard').

Rule 17 gives rules and options for relief from the penalty area, but the player always has the option of playing the ball where it lies. If the ball if not 'known or virtually certain' to be lost in the penalty area, then the player must proceed under stroke and distance of Rule 18.

I hope this clears up any confusion.


Think a judge for this one
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Think i need a Judge. Stupid iphone
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.