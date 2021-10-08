 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   BMW: The Ultimate Breaks Your Fall From Nine Stories Up Machine   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

773 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2021 at 12:18 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky for him, his right arm appears to have taken the brunt of the fall.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those crash ratings are really good
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't respect gravity, but he did respect Covid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't land on a SAAB.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The BMW won't allow him to die until he pays for the damages, effectively making him immortal.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hugram: He didn't respect gravity, but he did respect Covid.
[Fark user image 634x1173]


So a dude falls from 9 stories onto a car, and someone's first thought before helping him is , "Gee, let me snap a photo!"  smh
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If he wanted to die, why did he bother putting on a COVID mask first? I bet he's wearing new underwear too, just like his mother advised him to.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: hugram: He didn't respect gravity, but he did respect Covid.
[Fark user image 634x1173]

So a dude falls from 9 stories onto a car, and someone's first thought before helping him is , "Gee, let me snap a photo!"  smh


"Please get me to a hospital!"

"Hold that pose. My 2000 followers are going to LOVE this!"
 
Oneiros
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hugram: He didn't respect gravity, but he did respect Covid.
[Fark user image image 634x1173]

"He was seen wearing a bloodied facemask, which was still hanging from his left ear, with blood on his forehead."


I appreciate that he cared about the health of others and masked up before trying to off himself.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. Don't roll a BMW apparently. This has happened before, I don't know if he has the height and living record for a car hit.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bet he cant do that twice
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"BMW, big mammaries, WOW!"

Advertisement (BMW cars, toupées) - Whose Line UK
Youtube zvNwpxNtWtA
 
hammettman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: hugram: He didn't respect gravity, but he did respect Covid.
[Fark user image 634x1173]

So a dude falls from 9 stories onto a car, and someone's first thought before helping him is , "Gee, let me snap a photo!"  smh


Same as it ever was.  There's the infamous photo of the "most beautiful suicide" from the Empire State Building, also into a car.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skinink: I bet he's wearing new underwear too, just like his mother advised him to.


new and CLEAN underwear...mom always stressed the "clean" part.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

skinink: I bet he's wearing new underwear too, just like his mother advised him to.


Not anymore.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

skinink: If he wanted to die, why did he bother putting on a COVID mask first? I bet he's wearing new underwear too, just like his mother advised him to.

[Fark user image image 634x1173]


Because sometimes people who commit suicide have a sudden impulse to do it, not a master plan.

The human brain is pretty amazing, but in the end it's just a machine and machines can misfire/screw up sometimes.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is the "Suicide Prevention Airbag" an option on BMWs?
 
Gough
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skinink: If he wanted to die, why did he bother putting on a COVID mask first? I bet he's wearing new underwear too, just like his mother advised him to.

[Fark user image 634x1173]


Break My Window, indeed.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Less successful or more depending on how you look at it. Evelyn McHale.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Duck of Death: Is the "Suicide Prevention Airbag" an option on BMWs?


The control is on the steering column where the turn signals go on other cars.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

frankb00th: [Fark user image 425x566]
Less successful or more depending on how you look at it. Evelyn McHale.


That really is a stunning photo, even if the subject matter is very, very sad. It's amazing how she looks like she's sleeping. Legs primly crossed at the ankles, left hand clutching something, the right in repose near her head. You don't even see blood. If it wasn't for the violent destruction of the car around her, you'd think someone picked her up and just placed her there to take the picture.
 
nytmare
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Holy shiat. Don't roll a BMW apparently. This has happened before, I don't know if he has the height and living record for a car hit.


Don't be silly. Roof reinforcement is concentrated in the pillars. If you need more than that, you're fitting a racing roll cage inside.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
BMW , Bite My Wallet ..
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Bet he cant do that twice


Oh dear.  I see another kid TikTok challenge.  I'd hate to own a BMW and park it near an 11 story building.
 
special20
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He may still be in luck if the car was owned by a mobster.
 
petec
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mikalmd: BMW , Bite My Wallet ..


Big Money Waste
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Bet he cant do that twice


Well not the same BMW.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They blur the plate but not the guy?  Ummm, wtf?
 
focusthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Soft top?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.