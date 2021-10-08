 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Commuters in Glasgow get too much of an eye full after seeing a half-naked man in a Donald Trump mask tied to a roundabout for a 'stag do' stunt   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I will remember you
Your silhouette will charge the view
Of distance atmosphere
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glasgow seems like a strange place, perhaps stranger than Hollywood.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Glasgow seems like a strange place, perhaps stranger than Hollywood.


Say that to their face, and they may well agree.  After they glass you of course - when they've had a minute to think on it
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby owes me for the breakfast I just hurled.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Half" naked? That looks "fully" naked to me.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's HALF naked?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.

pix11.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it something like this?

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


/DNRTFA
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Subby owes me for the breakfast I just hurled.


That's the consequence of being exposed to such a hideous and unfiltered aberration of nature in a public space, being worn in a form of a mask by a guy.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shrinkage! Don't they know about shrinkage!?
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Could be worse.

[pix11.com image 750x937]


In Union Square Park, I recall hearing about it but not actually seeing it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is this the new waterboarding style torture routine? To be Dotard in Scotland in public. I wouldn't last a second
 
gshepnyc [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I just like the fact that Donald Trump = Clown to so many people around the world.  I like that his image is shorthand for ridiculous. This is as it should be and it's a sign of mental health that we should all be thankful for.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
English people are weird.

/Apparently, I've decided to take up trolling now.
//But seriously, they do the pre wedding parties weirdly extreme over there.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Could be worse
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gshepnyc: I just like the fact that Donald Trump = Clown to so many people around the world.  I like that his image is shorthand for ridiculous. This is as it should be and it's a sign of mental health that we should all be thankful for.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: English people are weird.

/Apparently, I've decided to take up trolling now.
//But seriously, they do the pre wedding parties weirdly extreme over there.


Ah didnae ken glescae wis in englain.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: "Half" naked? That looks "fully" naked to me.


Agreed.
Maybe it was a big necktie?

/can guys even be half-naked?
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: "Half" naked? That looks "fully" naked to me.


The article says he had a mankini on. You can barely see the straps in the video. From the side it would appear somewhat naked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kabloink: Jairzinho: "Half" naked? That looks "fully" naked to me.

The article says he had a mankini on. You can barely see the straps in the video. From the side it would appear somewhat naked.

[Fark user image image 248x400]


Oh, I see, so the only really gross thing being exposed was the person the mask depicts.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: kabloink: Jairzinho: "Half" naked? That looks "fully" naked to me.

The article says he had a mankini on. You can barely see the straps in the video. From the side it would appear somewhat naked.

[Fark user image image 248x400]

Oh, I see, so the only really gross thing being exposed was the person the mask depicts.


Ever see a fat guy in one of those?
 
mjg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stags in Europe are pretty hilarious. Saw one in Oslo on a Monday morning at the train station. Groom was dressed as a bunny - blitzed drunk, with his buddies messing with him.
/almost felt sorry for the guy
 
