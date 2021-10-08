 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Owner relieved but embarrassed after dog casually throws up pink sex toy in middle of vets office, vets assistant not so much (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Awkward, Vomiting, Dog, popular Reddit thread, vet assistant, lucky pup, Reddit user, dislodged item, middle of the treatment room  
•       •       •

1445 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2021 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it didn't pop out the other end.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much peanut butter did the dog throw up along with the toy?

/ewww
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got to train my dog to do this at the next vet visit. Brilliant.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dingo, I said I wanted a Dingo Dog
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I've got to train my dog to do this at the next vet visit. Brilliant.


PAIGE, NO!!!!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone seen Whitney Wisconsin lately?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did the vet assistant throw up because the dog threw up, or did the vet assistant throw up because the dog threw up a vibrator?
In the first case, she doesn't sound suited for a vet assistant. In the second case, there are even deeper issues...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It does beg the question how the dog acquired a taste for that kind of thing in the first place....
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: It does beg the question how the dog acquired a taste for that kind of thing in the first place....


Dogs are random in what they eat.  When I was growing up, we had a dog that was so obsessed with eating anything white that we had to be very careful with laundry, because he'd eat socks.  And then get sick, and throw them up an hour later.  He also ate paper towels, and they would get stuck coming out the other end, and needed a gentle tug with a gloved hand.  He wasn't a very smart dog.
 
the Mole of Production
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: It does beg the question how the dog acquired a taste for that kind of thing in the first place....


Lots of dogs chase rabbits, but this one actually caught it!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: It does beg the question how the dog acquired a taste for that kind of thing in the first place....


Fark user imageView Full Size

4th panel has a theory
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There should be a Dysfunctional Family Circus cartoon that describes this event. I forget what the dogs name is
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The dog ate my sex education homework.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So... um... did she ask for the vibrator back?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

allears: Did the vet assistant throw up because the dog threw up, or did the vet assistant throw up because the dog threw up a vibrator?
In the first case, she doesn't sound suited for a vet assistant. In the second case, there are even deeper issues...


Well the sight of a dildo slowly pulsing out head first out of a Rottweiler's jaws could understandably give one the vapours....
Dnrtfa
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the dog owner cheers: "Woo, here it goes."

Sex toys often elicit such comments, but not that way.
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

berylman: There should be a Dysfunctional Family Circus cartoon that describes this event. I forget what the dogs name is


Barky.

/ashamed to instantly recall that
//I can barely remember my coworkers' names
 
stinkyboss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bughunter: berylman: There should be a Dysfunctional Family Circus cartoon that describes this event. I forget what the dogs name is

Barky.

/ashamed to instantly recall that
//I can barely remember my coworkers' names


even better--the dog's name is barfy.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

berylman: There should be a Dysfunctional Family Circus cartoon that describes this event. I forget what the dogs name is


Ralph
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stinkyboss: bughunter: berylman: There should be a Dysfunctional Family Circus cartoon that describes this event. I forget what the dogs name is

Barky.

/ashamed to instantly recall that
//I can barely remember my coworkers' names

even better--the dog's name is barfy.


D'oh!!
 
thornhill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why would you record your dog barfing?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bughunter: berylman: There should be a Dysfunctional Family Circus cartoon that describes this event. I forget what the dogs name is

Barky./ashamed to instantly recall that
//I can barely remember my coworkers' names


lolz, I had to look it up. It's actually Barfy.Everything Bill Keane does it caption contest material
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
That's where he stores the dildos for winter
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bughunter: berylman: There should be a Dysfunctional Family Circus cartoon that describes this event. I forget what the dogs name is

Barky.

/ashamed to instantly recall that
//I can barely remember my coworkers' names


Pretty sure it was "Barfy."
 
thornhill
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: It does beg the question how the dog acquired a taste for that kind of thing in the first place....


Dogs eat everything. News at 11.
 
hammettman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thornhill: Why would you record your dog barfing?


I suspect, they knew what the dog would barf up.
And they knew that this would be a "great viral."
I also now suspect that maybe, they made the dog swallow the thing in the first place.
Mission accomplished.
Farking humans.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bughunter: berylman: There should be a Dysfunctional Family Circus cartoon that describes this event. I forget what the dogs name is

Barky.

/ashamed to instantly recall that
//I can barely remember my coworkers' names


Thought it was Barf?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.