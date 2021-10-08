 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   "Eh, don't worry about it. He'll come down out of the tree when he gets hungry"   (abc7ny.com) divider line
"This is something that he does all the time," NYPD Chaplain Dr. Reba Perry said. "He gets in the tree. It's not unusual for him to be in the tree. He's from Haiti. They climb trees."

I thought Haiti was nearly deforested.
 
He got himself up there, he can get himself down.
 
He'll come down when he realizes what the bucket is for.
 
So why is there even a stand off, don't cops have better things to do?
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Throw eggs and soiled diapers at him.
 
grokca: So why is there even a stand off, don't cops have better things to do?


I donno, I. Pretty happy with them standing around not hurting anyone and waiting him out instead of forcing a confrontation.

Sounds like the best outcome e to me.

What else are they supposed to do? Drive around like they got big dicks, but in the end, they're just writing tickets (hey!)
 
Eventually, he will make like a tree, and get the fark off the tree.
 
"Police are there, apparently waiting him out"

What a novel idea! Have the police ever tried doing this for anything else? Maybe instead of shooting and forcing their way into a home for example?

This could open a whole new way of policing, amazing!
 
They Might Be Giants - Out of a Tree (official audio)
Youtube UjOoxDXjB9g

Is he an 8 year old?
 
Pour a glass of bourbon and set it under the tree. That works with cats and tuna.
 
I was at this outdoor beer garden once, and there was a dude there who was beyond wasted and getting out of hand. They tried to toss him and realized it was going to escalate, so just called the cops.

2 Cops walk in, start heading towards the guy, and he bolts at the closest tree and scampers up it like a squirrel or something. I have no idea how his drunk ass got himself up that tree as quick as he can.

Cops come over and are, "Look come down and leave and we can call it a night"

Dude is all, "fark you guys, you are going to arrest me!"

Cop 1 goes, "Well we are now" and pulls up 2 chairs and they sit down.

He was still up there at closing time, several hours later. I don't think he thought through the willingness of 2 guys on the clock being willing to sit around in chairs all night chatting with folks in a happening bar.
 
What's wrong with him being in a tree?
 
I Swear I'll Jump: Pour a glass of bourbon and set it under the tree. That works with cats and tuna.


TIL: Tuna and cats like bourbon.
P^D>
 
personality-database.comView Full Size
 
He's just filling in for lazy-bird Mayzie.
 
