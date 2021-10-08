 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Pew
30
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solid fueled with an Iodine compound.

The more I read about these, the more I am impressed with the homework done by the writers of Real Genius.  They were more true to real physics than many, many other movies.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The inventors:

mutantreviewers.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Every time one of these hits reflective surfaces we are going to get tons of collateral damage like fires, burns, blinding, etc.

There is, at a minimum, going to be a steep learning curve.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Jews have been busy, I see.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The inventors:

[mutantreviewers.files.wordpress.com image 593x400]


How well does it make popcorn?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Brown folks living on top of our oil will get to die in new and exciting ways!
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Every time one of these hits reflective surfaces we are going to get tons of collateral damage like fires, burns, blinding, etc.

There is, at a minimum, going to be a steep learning curve.


Maybe. Reflective surfaces are difficult to camouflage, that makes them a target by other means.
 
Whiskey Dharma
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
America - the country with 11.9 million children in poverty ... and lasers!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So an even more expensive way that we can lose decades-long wars?
 
GoldDude
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why bother trying to blind a pilot with a laser when you can vaporize his head with a bigger laser?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder at what point we will quietly load small reactors on these planes if the power requirement outgain what can generated on board.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: SpectroBoy: Every time one of these hits reflective surfaces we are going to get tons of collateral damage like fires, burns, blinding, etc.

There is, at a minimum, going to be a steep learning curve.

Maybe. Reflective surfaces are difficult to camouflage, that makes them a target by other means.


Most vehicles and most buildings have windows.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: GardenWeasel: SpectroBoy: Every time one of these hits reflective surfaces we are going to get tons of collateral damage like fires, burns, blinding, etc.

There is, at a minimum, going to be a steep learning curve.

Maybe. Reflective surfaces are difficult to camouflage, that makes them a target by other means.

Most vehicles and most buildings have windows.


Ah, true.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
nerdist.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is this about church seats?
 
gremlin79
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Is this about church seats?


No, you get mostly sea lions in the lower 48, seals are pretty Canadian or Alaskan.
 
gremlin79
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gremlin79: kdawg7736: Is this about church seats?

No, you get mostly sea lions in the lower 48, seals are pretty Canadian or Alaskan.


I see now, you wrote seats.  I am not a smart man.
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The Jews have been busy, I see.


Putting the "J" in AC-130J

/something-something space lasers
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If Cardi B Did The Sound Effects For Star Wars - Episode II
Youtube pjq-Ek_wCyM
 
Shryke
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Every time one of these hits reflective surfaces we are going to get tons of collateral damage like fires, burns, blinding, etc.

There is, at a minimum, going to be a steep learning curve.


No, not really. Other than highly exotic materials, they will melt very quickly.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Maybe. Reflective surfaces are difficult to camouflage, that makes them a target by other means.


They also tend to be heavy, fragile, and/or highly susceptible to dirt and other materials which degrade the 'reflectivity' of the material.

Laser-based weapons are really only good for precision work at a large distance.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Go fast, shoot left.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gremlin79: kdawg7736: Is this about church seats?

No, you get mostly sea lions in the lower 48, seals are pretty Canadian or Alaskan.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Every time one of these hits reflective surfaces we are going to get tons of collateral damage like fires, burns, blinding, etc.

There is, at a minimum, going to be a steep learning curve.


I think there have been  ongoing discussions at the ICRC about how laser weapons would be covered under
previous Geneva Convention agreements..I find it hard to believe that any of the tip-toe logic to
avoid agreement on outright banning of nuclear weapons that would clearly violate multiple provisions
that already exist could also be used AGAIN to stop this..But I'm sure the US would gladly do so to avoid
wasting the billions and billions (he says in a Sagan voice) of dollars spent on this..But who knows, paying
to develop  this and then get it banned just so the other side can't have it either is also something the US
would do as well..
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How a plane with a ray gun may look.
 
Sentient
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Every time one of these hits reflective surfaces we are going to get tons of collateral damage like fires, burns, blinding, etc.

There is, at a minimum, going to be a steep learning curve.


Less of a problem than you might think. High power systems use wavelengths that aren't commonly or easily reflected, and with enough power even a highly reflective surface loses that capacity quickly. Most things we think of as 'reflective' are only that way to visible & UV spectrum, which isn't where most lasers (other than the display ones) operate.
 
