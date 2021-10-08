 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Thanks, China, but we already have a pandemic (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Influenza, Virus, Transmission and infection of H5N1, human transmission of the virus, H5N6 bird flu, Disease Control, Avian influenza, World Health Organisation  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 - Article comes with helpful pic of contaminated chicken...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, these guys could literally get away with anything.  If we didn't punish them (economically) for COVID, they're basically untouchable.

/Want to start a new chicken virus?  Go ahead
//Want to take over Hong King?  Go ahead
///Want to invade Taiwan?  Go ahead
////Want to use the practically unheard of 4th slashy?  Go ahead
 
starsrift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Look, Mom, we could get a pandemic!"

"No, kids, we have pandemic at home."
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JonPace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You could always just stop being obsessed with people choosing to live their lives the way they choose. Then it would be over for you, too.

Hilarious the unvaxxed are going on with their lives while the vaccinated are always frothing at the mouth with rage.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
More fear porn.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Human to human transmission unlikely. It appears most of the people infected are chicken farmers, or as I like to call them, "chicken tenders".
 
phenn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

8 inches: At this point, these guys could literally get away with anything. If we didn't punish them (economically) for COVID, they're basically untouchable.


Hold up a moment. Whose fault is that? Let me play devil's advocate for a moment, if I may.

Early last year, some were saying the Wuhan labs may have leaked (accidentally or not) the virus and those people got their asses handed to them for being conspiracy theorists. This year, reports are are saying, yeah, well we knew all along it was a leak.

Last year, media personalities and farking NEWS outlets were saying a vaccine under the Trump admin would be poison and shouldn't be trusted. Now, those same assholes are absolutely admonishing anyone who hasn't yet been vaccinated. I shiat you not. Don't take my word for it. There are plenty of twitter accounts keeping records of all this foolishness.

My point being, this whole situation was politicized from Day-Farking-One, and that's never a good thing to do with health, medicine or science. My god, people have turned this into the social commentary of a generation when it should be treated as a health threat and dealt with as such.

Before you bite my head off, I'm not a trump fan, a biden fan, a lefty or a righty. Just observing and sharing. You certainly should form your own opinions. But, my opinion is that, if this hadn't been treated as a political football from the onset, we may have had more cooperation from individuals, better news reporting, better outcomes for vulnerable people and so on.

Just my $.02.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/I'll show myself out
 
jim32rr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: More fear porn.


What did Subby's Mom do to you?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

8 inches: At this point, these guys could literally get away with anything.  If we didn't punish them (economically) for COVID, they're basically untouchable.

/Want to start a new chicken virus?  Go ahead
//Want to take over Hong King?  Go ahead
///Want to invade Taiwan?  Go ahead
////Want to use the practically unheard of 4th slashy?  Go ahead


After 4 slashies, things start to get really weird.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: More fear porn.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, 50% fatal, affects at least 3 species of mammal including humans, and may be direct transmissible in at least one of those other species. If that becomes human transmissible, the same plague rats spreading covid will spread that, and the US may end up replacing which illness we call THE Plague.
 
valenumr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA: The WHO spokesperson told BNO News that human-to-human transmission of the virus is unlikely: "Currently available epidemiologic and virologic evidence suggest that A(H5N6) influenza viruses have not acquired the ability of sustained transmission among humans, thus the likelihood of human-to-human spread is low"

THIS IS NOT A REPEAT!
 
GORDON
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You're not allowed to discuss or mention where diseases usually come from.  It's proper form to just say "West of California."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JonPace: You could always just stop being obsessed with people choosing to live their lives the way they choose. Then it would be over for you, too.

Hilarious the unvaxxed are going on with their lives while the vaccinated are always frothing at the mouth with rage.


There might be a possibility of that if they f*cked off and kept to themselves and didn't run to the ICU when they get sick but instead they're protesting hospitals and schools and assaulting store employees that ask them to wear a mask.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Got my flu shot today. Sure it's not for this one but better than nothing, and good for what's gonna be  a hard flu season here.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phenn: 8 inches: At this point, these guys could literally get away with anything. If we didn't punish them (economically) for COVID, they're basically untouchable.

Hold up a moment. Whose fault is that? Let me play devil's advocate for a moment, if I may.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JonPace: You could always just stop being obsessed with people choosing to live their lives the way they choose. Then it would be over for you, too.

Hilarious the unvaxxed are going on with their lives while the vaccinated are always frothing at the mouth with rage.


+1 Funny because I instantly thought of the school boards/city councils/colleges etc across the country who have been attacked by frothing at the mouth antivaxers.
Remember:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I8B4U
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JonPace: You could always just stop being obsessed with people choosing to live their lives the way they choose. Then it would be over for you, too.

Hilarious the unvaxxed are going on with their lives while the vaccinated are always frothing at the mouth with rage.


https://www.sorryantivaxxer.com/ Hilarious indeed.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phenn: Last year, media personalities and farking NEWS outlets were saying a vaccine under the Trump admin would be poison and shouldn't be trusted. Now, those same assholes are absolutely admonishing anyone who hasn't yet been vaccinated. I shiat you not. Don't take my word for it. There are plenty of twitter accounts keeping records of all this foolishness.


You shouldn't have any trouble showing us examples of the media doing this then.

And don't come back with links to being skeptical or unsure about Trump and his never ending bullshiat, I want a media person saying a Trump admin's vaccine would be poison.

/oann, fox, breitbart or any other rightwing looney-tune saying this doesn't count either
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jokes on them, birds aren't real!
 
valenumr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Got my flu shot today. Sure it's not for this one but better than nothing, and good for what's gonna be  a hard flu season here.


I'm guessing this mix is not part of the seasonal flu shot. They go for the three (iirc) most likely to be widespread.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
JonPace:  Hilarious the unvaxxed are going on with their lives while the vaccinated are always frothing at the mouth with rage.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Chicken_Farking_Pangolin.gif
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"This is a flu COVID. This is like a flu COVID."
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

8 inches: At this point, these guys could literally get away with anything.  If we didn't punish them (economically) for COVID, they're basically untouchable.

/Want to start a new chicken virus?  Go ahead
//Want to take over Hong King?  Go ahead
///Want to invade Taiwan?  Go ahead
////Want to use the practically unheard of 4th slashy?  Go ahead


Multiple people clicked the smart button for this absolute twaddle. Sad.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Salmon: Jokes on them, birds aren't real!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

valenumr: FTA: The WHO spokesperson told BNO News that human-to-human transmission of the virus is unlikely: "Currently available epidemiologic and virologic evidence suggest that A(H5N6) influenza viruses have not acquired the ability of sustained transmission among humans, thus the likelihood of human-to-human spread is low"

THIS IS NOT A REPEAT!


Hey, fark off if you think this was meant to be funny and go read this: https://www.who.int/news/item/2​9-06-20​20-covidtimeline

Get past all the weasel words and spin and remember how WHO didn't declare covid a pandemic until mid March 2020, kept saying it was not a concern despite all signs.

I'm not freaking out about this, but I just find it highly ironic that nothing has changed in the response.
 
oldfool
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nothing to worry about currently unless you're a chicken or work with chickens

The problem with currently is it always fading into the past

Tick-tock
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

oldfool: Nothing to worry about currently unless you're a chicken or work with chickens

The problem with currently is it always fading into the past

Tick-tock


The fact of the matter is we have a pathogen that is in a family that is known to be highly contagious with an extremely high lethality. If it does become contagious then it's another disaster. Maybe the WHO should go back to risk evaluation 101.
 
