(CBS 19 Tyler)   If you're going to take money from the elderly and open new bank accounts, make sure you get the church's permission, right pastor?   (cbs19.tv) divider line
378 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2021 at 7:45 PM



jaivirtualcard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I swear to GOD, if that website doesn't get rid of its two popups you need to close before reading.. then it's not worth the RAM it's cached in.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On page 666 of the Bible, the sixth word of the sixth sentence of the sixth paragraph is, "gullible."
 
calufrax
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JaqenHGhar: On page 666 of the Bible, the sixth word of the sixth sentence of the sixth paragraph is, "gullible."



Wait - wouldn't the Bible having a page 666 make the book evil?
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: JaqenHGhar: On page 666 of the Bible, the sixth word of the sixth sentence of the sixth paragraph is, "gullible."


Wait - wouldn't the Bible having a page 666 make the book evil?


Considering how many people use the Bible for evil purposes I assumed that was common knowledge.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He never needed permission the other 3 dozen times he did this
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Milton was helping take care of an elderly couple at church and had the power of attorney and finances for them.

A classic move.  Find a senior citizen, go to a judge, claim they have dementia or alzheimers, get granted power of attorney and plunder everything they've got.  99% of the time the judge won't even ask that the victims be present to defend themselves.
 
