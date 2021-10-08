 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Two men rescued after being lost at sea for 29 days. "It was a nice break from everything"   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Bougainville Island, Western Province, coast of Papua New Guinea, Melanesia, Livae Nanjikana, Australia  
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People in the Solomon Islands are pretty chill...
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Hey, weren't  there 4 of you on this boat?"
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Surviving on oranges they'd packed, coconuts from the sea and rainwater they collected, they floated about 400km in the Solomon Sea before being rescued

Another 50km, they would have floated right into an area with the most succulent lobster tails on the planet
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"When the bad weather came, it was bad, but it was worse and became scary when the GPS died," he said. "We couldn't see where we were going and so we just decided to stop the engine and wait, to save fuel."

Note for the future: always bring a backup GPS.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sadly they are now in quarantine for 14 days
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Still no sign of land. How long is it?"

"That's a rather personal question, sir!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for someone on the "Alone" reality show to throw rocks at the helicopter in an attempt to become the all-time champion.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder what happened to the sexy volleyball that was with them.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How many oranges did they pack?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
