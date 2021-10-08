 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   If we end extended jobless benefits, people will come rushing back to the workforce, right? RIGHT?   (twitter.com) divider line
127
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

1635 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2021 at 10:04 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



127 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I honestly think Covid will end up reshaping the labor dynamic much as the Black Death did in the late Middle Ages. (Though not as drastically, obviously.)
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlashHarry: I honestly think Covid will end up reshaping the labor dynamic much as the Black Death did in the late Middle Ages. (Though not as drastically, obviously.)


Let's hope we've learned from Wat Tyler's mistakes.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: FlashHarry: I honestly think Covid will end up reshaping the labor dynamic much as the Black Death did in the late Middle Ages. (Though not as drastically, obviously.)

Let's hope we've learned from Wat Tyler's mistakes.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlashHarry: I honestly think Covid will end up reshaping the labor dynamic much as the Black Death did in the late Middle Ages. (Though not as drastically, obviously.)


Depends on how much power the GOP gets in the next few years.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Im_Gumby: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: FlashHarry: I honestly think Covid will end up reshaping the labor dynamic much as the Black Death did in the late Middle Ages. (Though not as drastically, obviously.)

Let's hope we've learned from Wat Tyler's mistakes.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 604x340]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is subby confused as to why people don't want to work backbreaking jobs for a starvation wage?
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Im_Gumby: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: FlashHarry: I honestly think Covid will end up reshaping the labor dynamic much as the Black Death did in the late Middle Ages. (Though not as drastically, obviously.)

Let's hope we've learned from Wat Tyler's mistakes.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 604x340]

[Fark user image 616x462]


globaladventurechallenges.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Im_Gumby: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: FlashHarry: I honestly think Covid will end up reshaping the labor dynamic much as the Black Death did in the late Middle Ages. (Though not as drastically, obviously.)

Let's hope we've learned from Wat Tyler's mistakes.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 604x340]


Marge Schott really does look fantastic these days.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Im_Gumby: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Im_Gumby: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: FlashHarry: I honestly think Covid will end up reshaping the labor dynamic much as the Black Death did in the late Middle Ages. (Though not as drastically, obviously.)

Let's hope we've learned from Wat Tyler's mistakes.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 604x340]

[Fark user image 616x462]

[globaladventurechallenges.com image 850x446]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Im_Gumby:
[globaladventurechallenges.com image 850x446]

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MA is at 4.9% unemployment and it's tough to find people around here.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Im_Gumby: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: FlashHarry: I honestly think Covid will end up reshaping the labor dynamic much as the Black Death did in the late Middle Ages. (Though not as drastically, obviously.)

Let's hope we've learned from Wat Tyler's mistakes.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 604x340]

Marge Schott really does look fantastic these days.


I did nazi that coming.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In all seriousness, what might be happening is that people who used to work 2-3 jobs figured out they can get by with less, so they aren't returning to those 2nd and 3rd jobs. That's why so many jobs are open, and the unemployment rate remains relatively low.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: In all seriousness, what might be happening is that people who used to work 2-3 jobs figured out they can get by with less, so they aren't returning to those 2nd and 3rd jobs. That's why so many jobs are open, and the unemployment rate remains relatively low.


I suspect the unskilled labor pool is awash with COVID deaths and long haulers, not to mention the crackdown on undocumented workers.

It's almost like some dumb farkers cut off their noses to spite their face.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: In all seriousness, what might be happening is that people who used to work 2-3 jobs figured out they can get by with less, so they aren't returning to those 2nd and 3rd jobs. That's why so many jobs are open, and the unemployment rate remains relatively low.


That and running migrant workers underground.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: In all seriousness, what might be happening is that people who used to work 2-3 jobs figured out they can get by with less, so they aren't returning to those 2nd and 3rd jobs. That's why so many jobs are open, and the unemployment rate remains relatively low.


We've had about 20 years of Private Equity and Fortune 500 and across the board "cutting excess capacity"... That means less jobs... less GOOD paying jobs. Now that everything is all f*cked up they are RUSHING to fix all that sh*t they f*cked up. People who would normally be stuck choosing between Wendy's and McDonald's for those 2-3 jobs, can now get a driver job at $25-30/hr or warehouse work or whatever...

I think if we drill down that's exactly what is happening. All these jobs "disappearing" are early retirements, regular retirement of a larger older population, and people telling low wage jobs to go f*ck themselves because FINALLY the supply chain fubar has caused companies to spend on capital infrastructure which means more good paying jobs.

I'm not sure how long it lasts, but i love the direction.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: SurfaceTension: In all seriousness, what might be happening is that people who used to work 2-3 jobs figured out they can get by with less, so they aren't returning to those 2nd and 3rd jobs. That's why so many jobs are open, and the unemployment rate remains relatively low.

We've had about 20 years of Private Equity and Fortune 500 and across the board "cutting excess capacity"... That means less jobs... less GOOD paying jobs. Now that everything is all f*cked up they are RUSHING to fix all that sh*t they f*cked up. People who would normally be stuck choosing between Wendy's and McDonald's for those 2-3 jobs, can now get a driver job at $25-30/hr or warehouse work or whatever...

I think if we drill down that's exactly what is happening. All these jobs "disappearing" are early retirements, regular retirement of a larger older population, and people telling low wage jobs to go f*ck themselves because FINALLY the supply chain fubar has caused companies to spend on capital infrastructure which means more good paying jobs.

I'm not sure how long it lasts, but i love the direction.


There was another article this week expounding on how "Just in Time" concepts were a house of cards.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Merltech: Depends on how much power the GOP gets in the next few years.


Oh, the GOP has already won.  Dems are doing shiat and it's pretty clear truth doesn't matter to the GQP or its rabid base. 

In 2022, they'll take the house and senate, impeach Biden...though I doubt they'll convict, then it will be off to the races in 2024.  Of course it doesn't matter who runs and whether they win or lose in 2024, they will foment violent insurrection and at that point, they probably will take the capitol.  Tadaa!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: There was another article this week expounding on how "Just in Time" concepts were a house of cards.


I mean, its name is a dead giveaway, right? Who ever thought that was a good thing!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: SurfaceTension: In all seriousness, what might be happening is that people who used to work 2-3 jobs figured out they can get by with less, so they aren't returning to those 2nd and 3rd jobs. That's why so many jobs are open, and the unemployment rate remains relatively low.

We've had about 20 years of Private Equity and Fortune 500 and across the board "cutting excess capacity"... That means less jobs... less GOOD paying jobs. Now that everything is all f*cked up they are RUSHING to fix all that sh*t they f*cked up. People who would normally be stuck choosing between Wendy's and McDonald's for those 2-3 jobs, can now get a driver job at $25-30/hr or warehouse work or whatever...

I think if we drill down that's exactly what is happening. All these jobs "disappearing" are early retirements, regular retirement of a larger older population, and people telling low wage jobs to go f*ck themselves because FINALLY the supply chain fubar has caused companies to spend on capital infrastructure which means more good paying jobs.

I'm not sure how long it lasts, but i love the direction.

There was another article this week expounding on how "Just in Time" concepts were a house of cards.


You mean buying up a company, adding debt and leveraging their capacity to maintain solvency isn't a good idea?

Fark user imageView Full Size


How dare you speak evil of your fellow corporate american share holders?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: Merltech: Depends on how much power the GOP gets in the next few years.

Oh, the GOP has already won.  Dems are doing shiat and it's pretty clear truth doesn't matter to the GQP or its rabid base. 

In 2022, they'll take the house and senate, impeach Biden...though I doubt they'll convict, then it will be off to the races in 2024.  Of course it doesn't matter who runs and whether they win or lose in 2024, they will foment violent insurrection and at that point, they probably will take the capitol.  Tadaa!


Impeach Biden for what exactly?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: leeto2: Merltech: Depends on how much power the GOP gets in the next few years.

Oh, the GOP has already won.  Dems are doing shiat and it's pretty clear truth doesn't matter to the GQP or its rabid base. 

In 2022, they'll take the house and senate, impeach Biden...though I doubt they'll convict, then it will be off to the races in 2024.  Of course it doesn't matter who runs and whether they win or lose in 2024, they will foment violent insurrection and at that point, they probably will take the capitol.  Tadaa!

Impeach Biden for what exactly?


getting more votes than the guy with a strange hold on their nut sacks?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: leeto2: Merltech: Depends on how much power the GOP gets in the next few years.

Oh, the GOP has already won.  Dems are doing shiat and it's pretty clear truth doesn't matter to the GQP or its rabid base. 

In 2022, they'll take the house and senate, impeach Biden...though I doubt they'll convict, then it will be off to the races in 2024.  Of course it doesn't matter who runs and whether they win or lose in 2024, they will foment violent insurrection and at that point, they probably will take the capitol.  Tadaa!

Impeach Biden for what exactly?


Does it matter? They will just make something up.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: There was another article this week expounding on how "Just in Time" concepts were a house of cards.


When I was doing my MBA there was a part where you calculate how much storing stuff in the warehouse was adding to the cost of the product.  Ironically, the simulation where you ran a virtual factory never had a supply chain breakdown and was all about JIT manufacturing.

It's a balance. Some inventory is fine. Too much is bad. I think we were in the "No Inventory" category pre-covid.  It costs money to hire people, build warehouses and actually store stuff.  I mean, what's the incentive for a CEO with a $25m paycheck to cut his pay..and like...do those things?
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Impeach Biden for what exactly?


Oh it doesn't matter.  They've demonstrated again and again that truth and reality don't matter.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: There was another article this week expounding on how "Just in Time" concepts were a house of cards.



I'm experiencing it every single day here trying to get medical supplies like ostomy, catheters, diapers, gauze pads...

I'm using 2-3-4-5 different companies just to fill orders. It's a goddamn nightmare.

All so people like this can have a yacht for the lake house, a yacht for the mansion on the west coast and a yacht for the house on the east coast:

Meet The Billionaire Medical Family Supplying The Coronavirus Front Line (forbes.com)

Look... I don't care if people make money owning companies. We need that. I'm cool with that. But when you wring every single company to the absolute bone assuming everything will always be awesome, you're going to f*ck all of us when anything bad happens. All for a few billion they can blow on bullsh*t anyway...
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: Exluddite: Impeach Biden for what exactly?

Oh it doesn't matter.  They've demonstrated again and again that truth and reality don't matter.


True, but all but the full on zealots are starting to see through their act. Making something up from whole cloth as an argument for impeachment might just backfire spectacularly.
Might be a "please proceed Governor" situation.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Impeach Biden for what exactly?


For whatever they want.

Not only will he be impeached; he'll be impeached at least three times. They'll want to have him beat Trump as the "most impeached" president ever, no doubt.

If they take the House, which is likely, this is guaranteed. One. Hundred. Percent.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: GardenWeasel: There was another article this week expounding on how "Just in Time" concepts were a house of cards.

When I was doing my MBA there was a part where you calculate how much storing stuff in the warehouse was adding to the cost of the product.  Ironically, the simulation where you ran a virtual factory never had a supply chain breakdown and was all about JIT manufacturing.

It's a balance. Some inventory is fine. Too much is bad. I think we were in the "No Inventory" category pre-covid.  It costs money to hire people, build warehouses and actually store stuff.  I mean, what's the incentive for a CEO with a $25m paycheck to cut his pay..and like...do those things?


Yeah. JIT is fine withing certain parameters. There needs to be a modernization so there can be balance when situations change. Like macro economics adjusting between boom and bust periods.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*within
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: leeto2: Exluddite: Impeach Biden for what exactly?

Oh it doesn't matter.  They've demonstrated again and again that truth and reality don't matter.

True, but all but the full on zealots are starting to see through their act. Making something up from whole cloth as an argument for impeachment might just backfire spectacularly.
Might be a "please proceed Governor" situation.


Maybe...but if MGT's fundraising numbers are anything to go by, I'm not so sure.  (They may not all be small donors, but it's an impressive haul nonetheless. ) 
Couple that with ATT propping up OAN, Faux News' continual lies...yeah..there's a broad section of the population that will gladly burn the republic down.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Yeah. JIT is fine withing certain parameters. There needs to be a modernization so there can be balance when situations change. Like macro economics adjusting between boom and bust periods.


Apparently they've never played any kind of game where you get boned for having excessively long supply lines. :-p
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: There was another article this week expounding on how "Just in Time" concepts were a house of cards.


I'm experiencing it every single day here trying to get medical supplies like ostomy, catheters, diapers, gauze pads...

I'm using 2-3-4-5 different companies just to fill orders. It's a goddamn nightmare.

All so people like this can have a yacht for the lake house, a yacht for the mansion on the west coast and a yacht for the house on the east coast:

Meet The Billionaire Medical Family Supplying The Coronavirus Front Line (forbes.com)

Look... I don't care if people make money owning companies. We need that. I'm cool with that. But when you wring every single company to the absolute bone assuming everything will always be awesome, you're going to f*ck all of us when anything bad happens. All for a few billion they can blow on bullsh*t anyway...


Do you remember that guy, a high-power GOP operative that suddenly changed careers and started a medical supply company?  Seems I recall that some f**kery was involved at some point, but I don't know where the profiteer ultimately ended up. Probably still doing his thing...
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: There was another article this week expounding on how "Just in Time" concepts were a house of cards.


I'm experiencing it every single day here trying to get medical supplies like ostomy, catheters, diapers, gauze pads...

I'm using 2-3-4-5 different companies just to fill orders. It's a goddamn nightmare.

All so people like this can have a yacht for the lake house, a yacht for the mansion on the west coast and a yacht for the house on the east coast:

Meet The Billionaire Medical Family Supplying The Coronavirus Front Line (forbes.com)

Look... I don't care if people make money owning companies. We need that. I'm cool with that. But when you wring every single company to the absolute bone assuming everything will always be awesome, you're going to f*ck all of us when anything bad happens. All for a few billion they can blow on bullsh*t anyway...

Do you remember that guy, a high-power GOP operative that suddenly changed careers and started a medical supply company?  Seems I recall that some f**kery was involved at some point, but I don't know where the profiteer ultimately ended up. Probably still doing his thing...


Maybe American Medical Depot? They popped up, got a giant VA contract, f*cked up all their orders and then declared bankruptcy?

Last I heard Ron DeathSentence named him to the Board of Trustees for something.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean doubling down on the greed and cruelty didn't motivate the poors to work themselves to death to make rich people even richer?
Obviously we need more tax cuts for the wealthy.
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: I honestly think Covid will end up reshaping the labor dynamic much as the Black Death did in the late Middle Ages. (Though not as drastically, obviously.)


Between the strikes at Kellogg's and Nabisco, workers are taking back their power.  Should have happened decades ago, just took a global pandemic for it to happen.
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: FlashHarry: I honestly think Covid will end up reshaping the labor dynamic much as the Black Death did in the late Middle Ages. (Though not as drastically, obviously.)

Let's hope we've learned from Wat Tyler's mistakes.


img.timeinc.netView Full Size


"I have a black, a woman, two Jews and a cripple. And we have talent."
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe American Medical Depot? They popped up, got a giant VA contract, f*cked up all their orders and then declared bankruptcy?

Last I heard Ron DeathSentence named him to the Board of Trustees for something.


Sounds about right.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: leeto2: Merltech: Depends on how much power the GOP gets in the next few years.

Oh, the GOP has already won.  Dems are doing shiat and it's pretty clear truth doesn't matter to the GQP or its rabid base. 

In 2022, they'll take the house and senate, impeach Biden...though I doubt they'll convict, then it will be off to the races in 2024.  Of course it doesn't matter who runs and whether they win or lose in 2024, they will foment violent insurrection and at that point, they probably will take the capitol.  Tadaa!

Impeach Biden for what exactly?


Same things Trump was impeached for. They'll just have interns cross out Trump on the articles and write in Biden. And their base will love it.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Im_Gumby: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: FlashHarry: I honestly think Covid will end up reshaping the labor dynamic much as the Black Death did in the late Middle Ages. (Though not as drastically, obviously.)

Let's hope we've learned from Wat Tyler's mistakes.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 604x340]

[Fark user image 616x462]

[globaladventurechallenges.com image 850x446]


us.v-cdn.netView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Is subby confused as to why people don't want to work backbreaking jobs for a starvation wage?


I guess the question is, what are they doing for money?  Did many of them move back home to their parent's house, and their parents are supporting them?  Personal loans?  "Under the table work"?
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why aren't people rushing back to the part-time sub-living wage jobs with no benefits?!?!?!?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: GardenWeasel: There was another article this week expounding on how "Just in Time" concepts were a house of cards.

I mean, its name is a dead giveaway, right? Who ever thought that was a good thing!


The concept itself works amazing if you actually do proper anaylsis. It's why Toyota has weathered the various shortages rather well, You're supposed to determine what you can easily acquire in case your regular supply lines are disrupted and what you can't. Toyota had large stockpiles of things that take forever to replace or to retool an assembly line to make, and just enough stockpiles of things that you could get anywhere.

However everyone and their mother thinks it mean "NEVER HAVE STOCKPILES OF ANYTHING, STOCKPILES COST MONEY! MOVE MOVE MOVE!" 

For comparison with offices, it's like having a petty cash drawer for Pens and printer paper but having a majority of your employees trained in your proprietary software. However,way too many places treat office supplies and employees as easily replacible. 

Huh. I  think I accidentally explain the major labor shortage as well.
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: SurfaceTension: In all seriousness, what might be happening is that people who used to work 2-3 jobs figured out they can get by with less, so they aren't returning to those 2nd and 3rd jobs. That's why so many jobs are open, and the unemployment rate remains relatively low.

We've had about 20 years of Private Equity and Fortune 500 and across the board "cutting excess capacity"... That means less jobs... less GOOD paying jobs....


Wanna know how I know you weren't an English major?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: leeto2: GardenWeasel: There was another article this week expounding on how "Just in Time" concepts were a house of cards.

When I was doing my MBA there was a part where you calculate how much storing stuff in the warehouse was adding to the cost of the product.  Ironically, the simulation where you ran a virtual factory never had a supply chain breakdown and was all about JIT manufacturing.

It's a balance. Some inventory is fine. Too much is bad. I think we were in the "No Inventory" category pre-covid.  It costs money to hire people, build warehouses and actually store stuff.  I mean, what's the incentive for a CEO with a $25m paycheck to cut his pay..and like...do those things?

Yeah. JIT is fine withing certain parameters. There needs to be a modernization so there can be balance when situations change. Like macro economics adjusting between boom and bust periods.


JIT only works fine if you can source all parts from multiple vendors all the way down the line.  The first part that is only single sourced becomes a point of failure.

The problem is that when you automate for better JIT manufacturing, you reduce the number of vendors supplying components to ensure more uniform part dimensions.  Corporate consolidation and mergers compound this issue even further.

"House of cards" is a generous way to put it.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just need to add some transparency about salaries and benefits to really hit a tipping point for workers having the power. The billionaire class doesn't want us to talk about or compare salaries. Once we the workers are comfortable talking about money, employers won't have so much power in job negotiations.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think one thing is play is folks have figured out if they're going to be poor, there's no point going to work to pull it off.

What employers can't handle is acknowledging people don't want to work for them just because they believe themselves the most wonderful job creators ever. It IS transactional. Offer a good wage and you'll get good people.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: I honestly think Covid will end up reshaping the labor dynamic much as the Black Death did in the late Middle Ages. (Though not as drastically, obviously.)


And like after the Black Death, the 1% will make it illegal to be unemployed or a vagabond....
 
Displayed 50 of 127 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.