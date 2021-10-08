 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   If you wanna see weird-looking smelly humanoids you don't need to go all the way to Roswell (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roswell witness 'saw stinking humanoids with shark skin and no genitals' at crash site

I've never even been to New Mexico...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still ain't going to no Lindell rally.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where is the obvious tag, dumb-mitter
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't need to go anywhere.

I'm already on Fark.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walmart?  Is this about Walmart?

peopleofwalmart dot com
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The chances aliens exist is extremely high. The chances they ever came here or ever will is extremely low.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So I was on I-10, in Southern New Mexico at a truck stop.  My wife was buying an alien driver's licence, like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size



So I asked the two uniformed Border Patrol standing there, if they had a large presence in Roswell, you know, because of teh aliens.

"That would be a long commute."  one of them said.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I live in Ohio. I don't even need to leave the county, let alone state.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
images4.fanpop.comView Full Size


So ferengi smell badly?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [images4.fanpop.com image 692x530]

So ferengi smell badly?


They don't smell as well as they hear, anyway.
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Ever smelled yourself human?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Downtown LA?
 
pointfdr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Venice beach Ca.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The locals probably don't smell to great either...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They had six fingers on each hand and no visible genitalia.

Smooth as the bonnet of a Porsche.
 
