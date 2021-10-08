 Skip to content
(Guardian)   China has a "dancing grannie" problem   (theguardian.com) divider line
17
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they had firing squads for this type of thing.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all a perspective thing.  When I was hiking the Appalachian trail, the kids would get rowdy at night, and the old farts would mutter about rude kids.  The old farts would yell at their deaf friends over 6 a.m. coffee and the kids would mutter about rude old folks.  Then both groups would biatch online about the other group breaking the unwritten rules of backpacking life.

Funny how the unwritten rules always favor our own perspective.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
a remote stun gun-style device that claims to be able to disable a speaker from 50 metres away.

As someone with a friend who has a loud idiot neighbor, I would like to know more.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA: But neighbours complain it has gotten out of control, with competing groups blasting their music over each other in small areas, and bullying those who try to intervene. Viral videos and reports have shown the groups arguing and fighting with basketball players to take over their court, or, in one case, breaking into a football field and stopping the game to dance in the space, prompting a police response and arrests.

I watched some of the videos. Some of those women were beyond rude.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Competing gangs of dancing grannies sounds amazing, if you ask me.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Old women not getting the attention they once got making a scene to get attention?  You don't say...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The gangs, made up mostly of middle-aged and older women...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"One media report described a high rise resident throwing human faeces out the window at them."

China gonna China.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One went viral online this week: a remote stun gun-style device that claims to be able to disable a speaker from 50 metres away.

Want.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hatley Davidson has a new market segment to go after.
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Send in the public masterbaters!
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ungh. The solution is simple :

Confiscate the speakers and issue a ticket. They can come to court to get their speaker back.

Or just limit the Loudness of the speakers they're allowed to use

Or just get them to hire musicians.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
...and why should we care?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Competing gangs of dancing grannies sounds amazing, if you ask me.


Place your bets here!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Boomin' Granny
Youtube deaVr8ML0BI
 
holdmybones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The whole "we're living in a sim" argument is seeming less crazy by the day.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
china is collapsing before our eyes. let them enjoy the dancing while they still have food to eat.
 
