(NBC Washington)   Urban Meyer's wife speaks out about her husband's abhorrent behavior, setting herself as a shining example for women everywhere who are standing up to -- no, never mind, she basically excused everything because we're all sinners   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
48
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, they WERE dancin'
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Urban Meyer's wife speaks out about her husband's abhorrent behavior, setting herself as a shining example for women everywhere who are standing up to -- no, never mind, she basically excused everything because we're all sinners


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sometimes it's hard to be a woman
Giving all your love to just one man
You'll have bad times, and he'll have good times
Doin' things that you don't understand
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I in no way condone his or her behavior, but I gotta hand it to them for their unity.

They could work on their timing and foot work though.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who do you think gets all the checks in that household?

I mean... Come on. He has his side pieces and so does she.

Praise Jesus.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's out of the NFL inside of three weeks.

Maybe he should ask Lawrence about how to stay under the radar while out on the town.....for a reason.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, you know she's riding the lawn mower.

She basically said she's a sinner too. LOL!

/giggity
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you believe in that shiat I'm definitely a sinner. Also a blasphemer and heretic.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Probably has an NDA in her post-nup.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I take that to mean she's been spending time at Becki Falwell's kielbasa roasts.
 
apocalyptic sparkler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seems if anyone has a right to be upset about it, it would be her. If she doesn't care then why should anyone else?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gotta love the Christian mentality, we're all sinners, therefor sin doesn't matter, and everything can be forgiven. If Christians actually practiced what they preached, the jails would darn near be empty as everyone who asked for forgiveness would be forgiven.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

apocalyptic sparkler: Seems if anyone has a right to be upset about it, it would be her. If she doesn't care then why should anyone else?


Does she not care, or has she been told that she doesn't care and god help her if she does?
 
kindms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
so some lady grinding on you is now a scandal in a league where murderers, child abusers, and domestic violence is common place ?

LOL Okay.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We all ARE sinners.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It must help to be a very rich sinner.

The value of staying with a NFL coach outweighs the divorce value of a his previous earnings.

If he looses his job, she'll change her tune.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm out of the loop here because it's apparently American sports centered. Was there anything more than salacious behavior? Some abuse or something of others?

I mean if it is just consenting adults doing adult things, the Puritans might not like it, but they can f**k off.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: apocalyptic sparkler: Seems if anyone has a right to be upset about it, it would be her. If she doesn't care then why should anyone else?

Does she not care, or has she been told that she doesn't care and god help her if she does?


...and that's the end of it, and we don't need to discuss it anymore.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I'm out of the loop here because it's apparently American sports centered. Was there anything more than salacious behavior? Some abuse or something of others?

I mean if it is just consenting adults doing adult things, the Puritans might not like it, but they can f**k off.


Puritanism used as a great excuse to turn the screws on an underperforming coach.

Plus the owner is probably a prude muslim, so that's not helping Urban.
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Whothehellcares.jpg
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Things get pretty wild down there at the chop house.

In a widely circulated video, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was seen at a bar in Ohio (reportedly his own Urban Chophouse in Columbus) as a woman appeared to dance and grind against him.

Hey kids, let's just stare at our plates right now, okay?
But daddy, that man is is grindin' his junk 'gainst that lady's trunk!
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It was my fault.......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Abhorrent behavior?" What the hell did he do?  Kick puppies?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Serious question: who the fark cares?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Things get pretty wild down there at the chop house.

In a widely circulated video, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was seen at a bar in Ohio (reportedly his own Urban Chophouse in Columbus) as a woman appeared to dance and grind against him.

Hey kids, let's just stare at our plates right now, okay?
But daddy, that man is is grindin' his junk 'gainst that lady's trunk!


*THAT'S* the video? Jesus christ, I've done worse things at a church picnic.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One of the great moments of hypocrisy was when Hillary stood by Bill after the Lewinsky scandal, and right-wing assholes everywhere mocked her for it, then  Rush Limbaugh played "Stand By Your Man" on his show.    Brought a tear to my eye.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: inglixthemad: I'm out of the loop here because it's apparently American sports centered. Was there anything more than salacious behavior? Some abuse or something of others?

I mean if it is just consenting adults doing adult things, the Puritans might not like it, but they can f**k off.

Puritanism used as a great excuse to turn the screws on an underperforming coach.

Plus the owner is probably a prude muslim, so that's not helping Urban.


He hired the guy knowing he was a pile of garbage though.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I mean honestly, He was sitting on a stool letting a hottie rub up on him. It's not like he took her on the bar or anything. I was expecting much more than that.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is Urban decay.
 
kindms
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Serious question: who the fark cares?


his boss apparently but other than that I cant really see what the big deal is

maybe the lady is related to Khan or something
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wish I had Urban Mayer's weiner
That is what I truly wish to be
Cause if I had Urban Mayer's weiner
Everyone would be in love
Oh everyone would be in love
Everyone would be in love with me
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hobnail: Harry Freakstorm: Things get pretty wild down there at the chop house.

In a widely circulated video, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was seen at a bar in Ohio (reportedly his own Urban Chophouse in Columbus) as a woman appeared to dance and grind against him.

Hey kids, let's just stare at our plates right now, okay?
But daddy, that man is is grindin' his junk 'gainst that lady's trunk!

*THAT'S* the video? Jesus christ, I've done worse things at a church picnic.


To be fair, you attend the church of Christ the Fingerbanger

Also that was the first video, the second one seems to indicate he was seeing how fresh the snapper on the menu was that night.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In a league where wristslaps and looking the other way are de rigeur for wifebeaters and rapists, honestly, who gives a crap. The pearl-clutching is disgusting given everyone from leadership to fans will forget it all at the next big game. They're all amoral asshats. Anything's forgiven for the show long as you can make the appropriate frowny-faces on TV about how sorry you are for the rubes & the churchies.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ya know, unless there's a pre-nup lady, you get half and I'm quite sure half will get you a nice place and peace of mind and a pool boy named Enrique that you can sin with and then pray for forgiveness.

Sin Pray Forgive

Off to Microsoft Word > Template > Self Help Book Template > Dumb Self Help Book Template > Enter Title: "Sin Pray Forgive"  Parsing....   Parsing... Generating...  Would you like to PDF "Sin Pray Forgive by Harry Freakstorm (Y/N)? Y...  PDeffing  PDEffing..., Would you like to submit book "Sin Pray Forgive" for publication (Y/N)? Y Book Submission Accepted.. .  Would you like Book Payment to go Against Bar Tab? (Y/N)N N NNNNN  Bar Tab rudeced 10%.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Seems like naming your kid after the guy who launched the Crusades might have been a little foretelling.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: hobnail: Harry Freakstorm: Things get pretty wild down there at the chop house.

In a widely circulated video, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was seen at a bar in Ohio (reportedly his own Urban Chophouse in Columbus) as a woman appeared to dance and grind against him.

Hey kids, let's just stare at our plates right now, okay?
But daddy, that man is is grindin' his junk 'gainst that lady's trunk!

*THAT'S* the video? Jesus christ, I've done worse things at a church picnic.

To be fair, you attend the church of Christ the Fingerbanger

Also that was the first video, the second one seems to indicate he was seeing how fresh the snapper on the menu was that night.


The young lady seemed into it, who cares.

Also I missed you at last week's service, you ok?

/don't eat the potato salad, trust me on this
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I'm out of the loop here because it's apparently American sports centered. Was there anything more than salacious behavior? Some abuse or something of others?

I mean if it is just consenting adults doing adult things, the Puritans might not like it, but they can f**k off.


They're 0-4, so even the most innocuous behavior will draw ire. If they were 4-0 the guy could have killed the woman on camera and fans would ask was that so wrong?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sure he'd do the same for her.

*snerk*
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hobnail: HotWingConspiracy: hobnail: Harry Freakstorm: Things get pretty wild down there at the chop house.

In a widely circulated video, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was seen at a bar in Ohio (reportedly his own Urban Chophouse in Columbus) as a woman appeared to dance and grind against him.

Hey kids, let's just stare at our plates right now, okay?
But daddy, that man is is grindin' his junk 'gainst that lady's trunk!

*THAT'S* the video? Jesus christ, I've done worse things at a church picnic.

To be fair, you attend the church of Christ the Fingerbanger

Also that was the first video, the second one seems to indicate he was seeing how fresh the snapper on the menu was that night.

The young lady seemed into it, who cares.


I don't, I just like vicariously shiatting on wealthy hypocrites.

Also I missed you at last week's service, you ok?

/don't eat the potato salad, trust me on this

Hurt my finger, praise Jesus.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hobnail: Harry Freakstorm: Things get pretty wild down there at the chop house.

In a widely circulated video, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was seen at a bar in Ohio (reportedly his own Urban Chophouse in Columbus) as a woman appeared to dance and grind against him.

Hey kids, let's just stare at our plates right now, okay?
But daddy, that man is is grindin' his junk 'gainst that lady's trunk!

*THAT'S* the video? Jesus christ, I've done worse things at a church picnic.


People already hate Urban Meyer for his actions in the past... this just stokes the fires of that and reminds everyone what a piece of sh*t he is.

The video itself? meh.. nothing.
 
Joe Satin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Serious question: who the fark cares?


I'm assuming Meyer must be Christian and/or republican, so fark will pretend to care and act like it's some big deal.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Honestly, she's not pulling an Anna Duggar. There doesn't appear to be a crime here so this seems like something that should be between husband and wife. If the woman were to say she did not consent to his contact, it's a different story.

If she was passing off his molestation of children or helping to cover said up as 'we're all sinners in some way' sure, she gets all the hate, disgust and derision we can pile on. I'm just not seeing how this incident is any of my business.

I do, however, bet dude is grateful he's got a comfy couch in his man cave/ home office.
 
mojuba
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Who do you think gets all the checks in that household?

I mean... Come on. He has his side pieces and so does she.

Praise Jesus.


Came here to say this.  She's got her bone while he's on the road.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Either she's eagerly getting ready for the "you have to work to regain my trust" phase of the relationship, or she just doesnt have her 10 years in yet.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hobnail: Harry Freakstorm: Things get pretty wild down there at the chop house.

In a widely circulated video, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was seen at a bar in Ohio (reportedly his own Urban Chophouse in Columbus) as a woman appeared to dance and grind against him.

Hey kids, let's just stare at our plates right now, okay?
But daddy, that man is is grindin' his junk 'gainst that lady's trunk!

*THAT'S* the video? Jesus christ, I've done worse things at a church picnic.


Yeah, I'm not getting this being a "major" scandal. Enough to start a marital incident, sure, but beyond that people apparently care too much.
 
undernova
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Man, I'd hate to tell you what I see drunk, consenting strangers of all walks of life doing to each other every single night of the week in downtown Nashville.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She got a bonus on her allowance is all.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

inglixthemad: I'm out of the loop here because it's apparently American sports centered. Was there anything more than salacious behavior? Some abuse or something of others?

I mean if it is just consenting adults doing adult things, the Puritans might not like it, but they can f**k off.


Yep, people can mind their own farking business. "It's not a good look" is like " I'm not saying it bothers me, I'm concerned it will bother other people."
Ok, then STFU and then tell those other people to STFU.
 
honk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hobnail: *THAT'S* the video? Jesus christ, I've done worse things at a church picnic.


POSSIBLY not a great comparison. . .

but I agree. He wasn't getting a blowie or anything, he was getting a lap dance. Big deal. Not much more than going dancing as couples and switching dance partners. A little more flirtatious, maybe, but sure nothing to burn someone at the stake
 
