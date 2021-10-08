 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Issa Rae recalls early advice on writing: "Girl, if you want this sh*t to set off to the next level, you got to put a White character in there, then White people will care about it, then NPR is going to write about your sh*t, and it'll blow up"   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Black people, English-language films, White people, NAACP Image Awards, inclusion of White characters, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, White American, United Kingdom  
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what they did to NY Undercover. Mid 90s Fox show that had a black guy and two Puerto Rican leads. They had lots of great Latino and Black. musical guests because the cops would chill at a bar owned by a character played by Gladys Knight. At first, they had old-school stars like Tito Puente, Bobby Womack, or Gladys herself... Then, they got Notorious BIG and Boyz II Men who wanted to support what the show was doing. All of a sudden, they had a line of younger R&B, Salsa and Hip Hop acts who wanted to do the show. They didn't abandon the old school music though, still intercalated it with the younger acts. Also, Ice-T played a recurring villain who didn't have to explain fetishes.

Next thing you know, the executives decided to kill off one of the Puerto Ricans, replace him with two white cops and cut out the musical guests to attract more white viewers. Also whenever Malik Yoba and Lauren Velez were by themselves on screen they were supposed to ask "Hey, where's our white friends at?" New white viewers didn't show up, the white viewers who had tuned in for the hip hop left, the minority viewers stopped watching after they made the show about the relationship of two new white characters. Good Jerb.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where's Poochie?
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because white people are awesome, right?
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it wasn't wrong.  The late 90's had plenty of black comedies with the token white guy/chick (though somehow, Family Matters dodged that particular bullet...)

Didn't say it was ethical, but it wasn't wrong.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they meant literally.
Most of the bombers in the USA have been crazy white folks.
 
sunsetlamp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Including a member of group X in your work attracts viewers from group X?  Who knew?

/sigh
//it's not like there are no real problems
///third slashie
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why no obvious tag?  This is what every show ever written does, and then tests it out in front of focus groups.  And it's not just for white audiences, either.  Having a "token" Black character, and/or later a gay character, has been de rigeur in Hollywood since forever.  Why shouldn't it work the other way around?
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: Family Matters dodged that particular bullet...)


Urkel was played by a White.

good show, funny how it's basically a spin-off off die hard as well.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could you write a story where the race of the people is never identified, but then you describe everything so that the reader knows exactly who you're talking about?  And then at the end, you reveal that they're actually some other race!  or maybe more than one!  It would be ground-breaking!!
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: I mean, it wasn't wrong.  The late 90's had plenty of black comedies with the token white guy/chick (though somehow, Family Matters dodged that particular bullet...)

Didn't say it was ethical, but it wasn't wrong.


Having token white guys/gals is both unethical and wrong.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Also, Ice-T played a recurring villain who didn't have to explain fetishes.


That's a truly succinct takedown, ROFLCOPTER.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Could you write a story where the race of the people is never identified, but then you describe everything so that the reader knows exactly who you're talking about?  And then at the end, you reveal that they're actually some other race!  or maybe more than one!  It would be ground-breaking!!


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the worst advice, but maybe outdated for the current media landscape.

I always liked when shows begin with a precocious kid doing cutesy shiat then the kid disappears in season two and nobody ever mentions them. I just take it to mean the family was tired of their shiat and left them in the woods one day.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tokin' white guy?
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: Why no obvious tag?  This is what every show ever written does, and then tests it out in front of focus groups.  And it's not just for white audiences, either.  Having a "token" Black character, and/or later a gay character, has been de rigeur in Hollywood since forever.  Why shouldn't it work the other way around?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: That's because white people are awesome, right?


A White person is awesome. White people are stupid, panicky, dangerous animals, and you know it.  Just like black, brown, blue, pink, and yellow persons and people.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: That's because white people are awesome, right?


starecat.comView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: That's because white people are awesome, right?


No.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I hope that not having to think of an audience that isn't us -- and being okay with that -- is passed on. I want people to know we are enough."

now imagine this is said by someone who is not a POC
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People like to identify with characters on screen.  If people are used to an identity that is at least in part defined by skin color, they're going to use that when viewing characters on the screen.

If you want better odds of white people  watching, you need a white character.  Since white people are the biggest demographic, you get people who target them as an audience.

Also, when your pool of actors is mostly white, it's also influenced by that fact.

And after all that, you can factor in some degree of racism at various points in the process.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, white people make up a sizeable percentage of the population, so they're bound to pop up here and there.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Also, white people make up a sizeable percentage of the population, so they're bound to pop up here and there.


Like in Whack-A-Mole?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Issa Rae has spoken out about the lack of diversity in TV...
Rae recalled. "I realized, 'Oh my gosh, our show is just about Black characters

So lack of diversity on a show is okay if it's just black people? Got it.
 
originalmouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if you want the largest audience in the country to watch your show it helps to have a representative of their group on the show?

Wow. What a huge, hard to understand thing about entertainment.
I wonder why groups are always clamoring for inclusion in a thing...

Swap out "black" and "white" and apply the advice of "if you want a group of people to watch, maybe include a person from that group" and it's not so controversial. Actually sound advice.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: "I hope that not having to think of an audience that isn't us -- and being okay with that -- is passed on. I want people to know we are enough."

now imagine this is said by someone who is not a POC


omg what would happen
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

originalmouse: So if you want the largest audience in the country to watch your show it helps to have a representative of their group on the show?

Wow. What a huge, hard to understand thing about entertainment.
I wonder why groups are always clamoring for inclusion in a thing...

Swap out "black" and "white" and apply the advice of "if you want a group of people to watch, maybe include a person from that group" and it's not so controversial. Actually sound advice.


I can even go for a degree of disproportionate representation, because without that there are significant groups that would never ever be shown.  Like the entire LGBT rainbow.

Conversely, I have no problem when casting is setting-appropriate, even if that means everyone looks the same.  I expect a lot of white people in medieval England, for instance.
 
Secundus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a white middle aged man I really like her show. Never onced dawn on me that I need a white person to be interested in a good story.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x318]
Tokin' white guy?


Tolkien white guys:

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the show is good then it doesn't matter what color the people are. Everyone will enjoy the show. Focusing on political correctness, diversity and inclusion is a great way to make a show focused on political correctness, diversity and inclusion.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sunsetlamp: Including a member of group X in your work attracts viewers from group X?  Who knew?

/sigh
//it's not like there are no real problems
///third slashie



Preston Rhinelander: Frank, have you any idea how many cats there are in this country?
Frank Cross: No, I don't have those... no.
Preston Rhinelander: Twenty-seven million. Do you know how many dogs?
Frank Cross: In America?
Preston Rhinelander: Forty-eight million. We spend four billion dollars on petfood alone. Now I have here a study from Hampstead University which shows us that cats and dogs are beginning to watch television. Now if these scientists are right, we should start programming right now. Within twenty years they could become steady viewers.
Frank Cross: Progamming? For cats?
Preston Rhinelander: Walk with me, Frank.
Frank Cross: [Frank whispers to his secretary, Grace, as they leave the office]  Call the police.
Preston Rhinelander: Now I'm not saying build a whole show around animals. All I'm suggesting is that we occasionally throw in a little pet appeal. Some birds, a squirrel...
Frank Cross: Mice.
Preston Rhinelander: ...mice! Exactly. You remember Kojak and the lollipops? What about a cop that dangles string as his gimmick? Lots of quick random actions. Frank, wasn't there a doormouse in Scrooge?
Frank Cross: No, but now that you say it... I always felt that it needed a doormouse.
Preston Rhinelander: Doormice. Better.
Frank Cross: Bingo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hi13760
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So she was given advice on adding a white person. She then made the decision to put the character in for increase ratings, then not. And this is News? And got Greened on Fark?
 
Juc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ScottRiqui: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x318]
Tokin' white guy?

Tolkien white guys:

[hips.hearstapps.com image 850x425]


I think all the black people in lord of the rings were evil and on the side of sauron.
sorta glad that they ignored that part of the books when making the movies.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CCNP: IlGreven: I mean, it wasn't wrong.  The late 90's had plenty of black comedies with the token white guy/chick (though somehow, Family Matters dodged that particular bullet...)

Didn't say it was ethical, but it wasn't wrong.

Having token white guys/gals is both unethical and wrong.


Fire Marshall Bill would like to tell you all about it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Billy Liar: Also, white people make up a sizeable percentage of the population, so they're bound to pop up here and there.

Like in Whack-A-Mole?


What is that, some CIA / Mafia mash-up?  Or the NPR Authentic Latinx pronunciation of "guacamole"?
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I know that this is Issa Rae's show and it was important for her to talk about how Lisa Joyce was a quota hire, but I hope she spoke to Lisa before going public with this. I have had members on my team I did not get to pick and would not have hired, but I couldn't imagine going public with that information, especially if the person did a good job.

/Tina Fey: I don't belong here! | Alec Baldwin: None of us do
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm black and knew that. It's wrong, but it is what it is. I never really understood the whole token thing, since I grew up and still hang with multiple races.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When Ayesha Rascoe started at NPR, I was initially taken aback, because here was an unabashed blaccent amidst a panoply of voices which were slight variations of Niles Crane.

But I soon realized that if I were to read what she was saying, the content would be indistinguishable from any other correspondent's. The only reason it stood out to me is because it sounded black.

I guess what I'm trying to say is, NPR and libs in general are the *real* racists, and both sides are bad so vote for the non-hypocritical overt racists.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Could you write a story where the race of the people is never identified, but then you describe everything so that the reader knows exactly who you're talking about?  And then at the end, you reveal that they're actually some other race!  or maybe more than one!  It would be ground-breaking!!


Starship Troopers did that. It was considered controversial or something.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anyone saying "going to the next level" is to get NPR to notice you doesn't know what they're talking about. Getting NPR to notice you means you're already passe.
 
DCBuck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, let me get this straight, she was advised to include persons from different racial and ethnic backgrounds to broaden the appeal of her show to a larger audience, thereby generating better viewership numbers and associated profits? And she was advised this by an entertainment industry executive? Well, I czan....

.... sorry, my level of indignation and offense caused me to clutch my pearls so hard that I choked and fell on my fainting couch for a moment there. Anyways, I'm aghast, and bewildered, ... with anger! I suppose its fair to say that I'm full of angry bewilderment.

/I'm honestly not even sure what people are supposed to be mad about anymore. I truly and honestly don't get some this stuff.
//is the media outrage machine finally breaking down?
///no and, sadly, it never will
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Note how 'White' is capitalized in the title.  Capital-W White usually indicates white supremacists.

I am white.  I am not White.

Also, oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Using token (insert_race) character has a long tradition in entertainment media. People are surprised by this at all? Were you surprised when they started changing media to appeal to mainland China.

/just sayin'
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DCBuck: So, let me get this straight, she was advised to include persons from different racial and ethnic backgrounds to broaden the appeal of her show to a larger audience, thereby generating better viewership numbers and associated profits? And she was advised this by an entertainment industry executive? Well, I czan....

.... sorry, my level of indignation and offense caused me to clutch my pearls so hard that I choked and fell on my fainting couch for a moment there. Anyways, I'm aghast, and bewildered, ... with anger! I suppose its fair to say that I'm full of angry bewilderment.

/I'm honestly not even sure what people are supposed to be mad about anymore. I truly and honestly don't get some this stuff.
//is the media outrage machine finally breaking down?
///no and, sadly, it never will


Because all the numbers they see are mostly from white people, because that's who the system focused on - since the beginning.  So they see white people as the REAL target audience, and the one with money - and that's attractive to advertisers/redistributors etc.  Are there numbers that aren't white out there with money?  Well farking duh of course, but media people have spent all the years since the inception of media catering to white people.  They don't understand how to do anything else, so they do what's familiar and what by their standards of profitability works.  Pure inertia, greed, and fear that anything that does not will not be the next big hit

More unconscious racism than, "I hate the slurs!" stuff - although that certainly happens too.  Maybe 70/30.  And anyone who figures that makes it better than screaming klansmen somehow... it's actually even worse.  Because this way, everyone can and does pretend that they do try to make entertainment for those poor benighted darn non-whites - but it just never takes off.  We tried - pinky promise!  It gives the whole pyramid of inequity a nice shiny mask of virtue

/they even have their own little dog whistles
//"limited audiences" is a good one
///means the white folk won't be into it so why should we?
////and they can 'justify' it with a ton of past statistics - that all had that exact same implicit bias from the getgo
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
of course if you do a show/movie with an all black cast that bombs, white folk are to blame
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kindms: "I hope that not having to think of an audience that isn't us -- and being okay with that -- is passed on. I want people to know we are enough."

now imagine this is said by someone who is not a POC


That's what you racist farks always say, because you don't understand the concept of punching down vs. punching up. You want to be the "dominant" race, but you don't want to accept that the rest of us are tired of this BS. You want a show with nothing but white folks represented, you have a plethora to choose from.

I remember when Jet Magazine had, on its back page, a list of shows that black actors would be on for the week. Let me know when EW or People needs to do that for white folks.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bookmarking this thread for my amusement.
 
