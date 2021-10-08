 Skip to content
(CNN)   Police are now saying that they've had Brian Laundrie under surveillance from the very beginning. So I guess they're just waiting for sweeps week or something to bring him in?   (cnn.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you had him under surveillance all the time, how did he get away?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have to love that they couldn't arrest him or keep super close tabs on him when he shows up in her van, without her.  BUT they can kick in your door, shoot your dog, flash bang your kids and kill you and/or your spouse because a tweaker said they bought drugs from you.

Makes complete sense.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: If you had him under surveillance all the time, how did he get away?


They got all Cs in high school?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naw man... Look, Bro, we all know they are just waiting for Dog to make the big reveal here. Dude bro has it all under control and he's gonna bring him in safe and sound, you know, for his family. Jesus is all around us and shining down his light upon this whole thing.

Mahalo, brother.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things police have also said

images.axios.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No! It wasn't me, It was the one armed man.
Youtube jIxtKCAkokw
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Have to love that they couldn't arrest him or keep super close tabs on him when he shows up in her van, without her.  BUT they can kick in your door, shoot your dog, flash bang your kids and kill you and/or your spouse because a tweaker said they bought drugs from you.

Makes complete sense.


I think you mean crackhead. If it's a tweaker they will assume you the dealer are white (friendly) or hispanic (possibly cartel) and leave it alone. Black? You are getting your house raided, dog shot, kids grenaded, etc.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't take Laundie out until the spin cycle finishes.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charge his parents then run a quick conviction and pretend to have a public hanging.

If Hollywood taught me anything it's that he'll stage a daring escape attempt. Maybe involving shooting an arrow to split the ropes.

No wait, he's gone. They dropped him at a Greyhound Station to protect him from prosecution and he's working at a 7-11 in Albuquerque.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Things police have also said

[images.axios.com image 850x916]


I Can't Breath
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the world is playing "Where's Waldo" you don't let on if you're hiding him.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile they haven't released a cause of death or charged anyone with it.
 
Trik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If Dawg catches up with him first I hope he shoots him with a few of those bean bag rounds.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: If you had him under surveillance all the time, how did he get away?


They didn't say they were very good at surveillance.

baltimorefishbowl.comView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Out of kindness, I suppose.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: BizarreMan: If you had him under surveillance all the time, how did he get away?

They got all Cs in high school?


Brutal dude....funny, but brutal.

/ got C's sometimes...
 
Magnus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"police were surveilling Brian Laundrie as best as they legally could before he disappeared."

Hmmm, do we complain about police following the law or kicking in doors and performing an illegal search? Which one will the Fark mob biatch about less? This will be a tough one.
 
Abox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Magnus: "police were surveilling Brian Laundrie as best as they legally could before he disappeared."

Hmmm, do we complain about police following the law or kicking in doors and performing an illegal search? Which one will the Fark mob biatch about less? This will be a tough one.


Are you kidding, this is right in Fark's wheelhouse.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Magnus: "police were surveilling Brian Laundrie as best as they legally could before he disappeared."

Hmmm, do we complain about police following the law or kicking in doors and performing an illegal search? Which one will the Fark mob biatch about less? This will be a tough one.


I do wonder what this "legal" police surveillance of someone that wasn't even accused of a crime at that point consists of.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe one day they will figure out that the parents are leading them on to buy the kid time. He is living among the homeless in Tampa or some other city.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Have to love that they couldn't arrest him or keep super close tabs on him when he shows up in her van, without her.  BUT they can kick in your door, shoot your dog, flash bang your kids and kill you and/or your spouse because a tweaker said they bought drugs from you.

Makes complete sense.


Well, if he was shaded more brownish, they could act with impunity, see?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
they didn't have eyes on. police sometimes botch things up like the murder of rachel hoffman

Rachel Hoffman's death on 20/20 with John Stossel : Part 1
Youtube euhN57b2Ayg
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All the federales say
They could have had him any day
 
Thenixon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Following him on Instagram is not surveillance, officer.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Maybe one day they will figure out that the parents are leading them on to buy the kid time. He is living among the homeless in Tampa or some other city.


I love all the conspiracy mongering about the parents.

I've learned right here on this site that they must be wealthy, politically connected criminal masterminds that have outwitted the police at every turn.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Out of kindness, I suppose.


Damnit!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trik: If Dawg catches up with him first I hope he shoots him with a few of those bean bag rounds.


Is that what the kids are calling it now?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Thenixon: Following him on Instagram is not surveillance, officer.


According to my restraining order, it's "stalking".
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Magnus: "police were surveilling Brian Laundrie as best as they legally could before he disappeared."

Hmmm, do we complain about police following the law or kicking in doors and performing an illegal search? Which one will the Fark mob biatch about less? This will be a tough one.


It seems like we're using this as an example of the two tiered justice system. And it's quite telling what difference a little melanin makes.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: If you had him under surveillance all the time, how did he get away?


giantbomb.comView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby: So I guess they're just waiting for sweeps week or something to bring him in?

Hey! Spoiler alert?!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Magnus: "police were surveilling Brian Laundrie as best as they legally could before he disappeared."

Hmmm, do we complain about police following the law or kicking in doors and performing an illegal search? Which one will the Fark mob biatch about less? This will be a tough one.


Those boots must taste good
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: If you had him under surveillance all the time, how did he get away?


(pick up globe, spins it)  He's still here.  We believe,  
We surveilled him getting away.  He was under surveillance not under capturance
 
Magnus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Magnus: "police were surveilling Brian Laundrie as best as they legally could before he disappeared."

Hmmm, do we complain about police following the law or kicking in doors and performing an illegal search? Which one will the Fark mob biatch about less? This will be a tough one.

It seems like we're using this as an example of the two tiered journalistic sensationalism system. And it's quite telling what difference a little melanin makes.


Fixed that for you.
 
Magnus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Magnus: "police were surveilling Brian Laundrie as best as they legally could before he disappeared."

Hmmm, do we complain about police following the law or kicking in doors and performing an illegal search? Which one will the Fark mob biatch about less? This will be a tough one.

Those boots must taste good


They do, edgelord.  How's the acne medication interacting with your bi-polar meds?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Let me guess, the cameras were "accidentally switched off" during the actual murder?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Thenixon: Following him on Instagram is not surveillance, officer.

According to my restraining order, it's "stalking".


semantics, semahntics.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think the most likely scenario is he is going to have an epiphany and realize what his life is now, and realize he will have to spend the rest of life moving from forest to forest hiding and surviving and will have no further access to modern society and even people, and he will off himself. If he hasn't already. He's an outdoorsmen so jail won't even be an option for him.

However, I am an optimist and I would love to see dramatic scene of Dog and a pack of German Shepard's chasing him across a swamp until Dog can't take it anymore and passes out, and then police pick up Laundrie on the other side.

The True Crime fan in me would love it if there is some dramatic twist, and turns our Brian didn't do it, but he is covering for somebody else. Maybe his dad? Maybe a meth dealer who they met on the road and he threatened Brian's life if he said anything? I dunno.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I genuinely am very sorry this young lady was murdered. But can we please stop putting the son of a biatch on the news 15 times a day? Catching him would be newsworthy. Speculating about what he may have eaten yesterday is not.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Josh Gates will find him.
" Some guy supposedly committed an offense, we went to a place and found a thing.....PROOF! "
Expedition Unlikely
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: If you had him under surveillance all the time, how did he get away?


There are different levels of surveillance.  I doubt they had a couple guys following him around in a van, but they probably did have his and his parents flagged so any credit card charges, or attempts to board a plane would have been on their radar.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Conditions may be improving in the search for Brian Laundrie, who officials say was under surveillance before disappearing"

He dumped all our surveillance?? I had coffee with him half an hour ago!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Magnus: Natalie Portmanteau: Magnus: "police were surveilling Brian Laundrie as best as they legally could before he disappeared."

Hmmm, do we complain about police following the law or kicking in doors and performing an illegal search? Which one will the Fark mob biatch about less? This will be a tough one.

It seems like we're using this as an example of the two tiered journalistic sensationalism system. And it's quite telling what difference a little melanin makes.

Fixed that for you.


Oh, for sure, it's both. And I'd be shocked if media attention didn't make the police work harder.  But the police don't look as hard for missing "undesirables"
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigNumber12: "Conditions may be improving in the search for Brian Laundrie, who officials say was under surveillance before disappearing"

He dumped all our surveillance?? I had coffee with him half an hour ago!


Dan, I'm not a Republic serial villain. Do you seriously think I'd explain my master-stroke if there remained the slightest chance of you affecting its outcome? I did it thirty-five minutes ago.
 
