(Lifehacker)   The latest thing we're doing wrong: washing towels. Because the internet has become the biggest nag of all time   (lifehacker.com) divider line
71
    More: Fail, Skin, Towel, Laundry, Bathing, Staphylococcus, dead skin cells, hot water, Staphylococcus aureus  
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA provided by the American Detergent association.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lifehacker: sure, the way you do things is totally fine, but some random asshat thinks their way is the only way
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus Christ. Humans are disgusting filthy creatures. Stop pretending like we're not supposed to be. Oh no, dead skin cells! Gross! Whatever...
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also? If they remain damp and unwashed long enough, they can grow mold. Mold, I tell you


.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Lifehacker writing staff must be the most disgusting people ever. What in the hey are they doing with their towels?? I'm not going to do an extra, wasteful load of laundry to keep my kitchen towels separated from my bath towels.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would I wash a towel? After a shower, by definition, I'm clean, so the towel is only getting cleaner every time I use it.

/Follow me for more great life hacks
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are towels supposed to bend?. jpeg
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Why would I wash a towel? After a shower, by definition, I'm clean, so the towel is only getting cleaner every time I use it.

/Follow me for more great life hacks


Thanks George.


Also, this is the dumbest article ever.  Throw your towels in with whatever. hot water and detergent cures all.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Why would I wash a towel? After a shower, by definition, I'm clean, so the towel is only getting cleaner every time I use it.

/Follow me for more great life hacks


Maybe instead of showering I could just hug you every day.
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should wash each towel separately, so you don't contaminate with other household members.

Enjoy your climate change and lack of potable water future generations.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Why would I wash a towel? After a shower, by definition, I'm clean, so the towel is only getting cleaner every time I use it.

/Follow me for more great life hacks


I kind of use that logic with kitchen towels. Mrs. Chronic will try to tell me "no, that one is for dishes and this one here is for hands." I'm like, "but my hands are as clean as they'll ever be right now."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't click, but based on the comments here...

I always wash my towel with my undergarments.  So socks, boxers, pajama pants, bathroom towel, pajama pants, bathroom hand towel, all go in the washer on Sunday and line dry indoors.  Kitchen towels get their own section in the multi-hamper, and get separately washed when all eight are dirty.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: The Lifehacker writing staff must be the most disgusting people ever. What in the hey are they doing with their towels?? I'm not going to do an extra, wasteful load of laundry to keep my kitchen towels separated from my bath towels.


Toilet paper is expensive, okay?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hot water in my building can probably cause 3rd degree burns, so I'm confident everything is coming out as clean and germ free as can reasonably be expected.

Does it smell good?
Is it dry?

Yes and yes? I've conquered towel duty for the week. I'm not getting out a microscope to assess my work.
 
soldier_of_orange
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A real life hack for washing towels is to avoid fabric softener.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, they mocked me when I decided to use pure cat urine as a detergent...
Come to think of it, they still do.

//Hurtful. Just, hurtful.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're a towel.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lifehacker... and I almost clicked on in.

Fark should put the junk website links in flashing red font as a warning... Lifehacker, Twitter, Jezebel, etc.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wash my towels with rocks, the way God intended.

Also- avoid Samsung washing machines, they don't last very long and super noisy when washing towels.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnson: I wash my towels with rocks, the way God intended.

Also- avoid Samsung washing machines, they don't last very long and super noisy when washing towels.


Not to mention the risk of spontaneous unscheduled disassembly.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes towels need to get clean, requiring intervention
ibhuluimcom-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Lifehacker A-Hole next month: "Huh huh. Get this, guys. I'm gonna write an article telling people that they are breathing wrong."
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Why would I wash a towel? After a shower, by definition, I'm clean, so the towel is only getting cleaner every time I use it.

/Follow me for more great life hacks

Thanks George.


Also, this is the dumbest article ever.  Throw your towels in with whatever. hot water and detergent cures all.



Throwing in the towel is not the way to fix a problem!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Jesus Christ. Humans are disgusting filthy creatures. Stop pretending like we're not supposed to be. Oh no, dead skin cells! Gross! Whatever...


Yeah this obsession with trying to keep your house as sterile and a brain surgery operating room is not necessary.

I mean, I get cleaning the cutting board after cutting up a chicken. But do we really need to "disinfect" every freaking surface in the house like some sort of ADHD freak?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I change my towel about every three days because i have skin problems.

/who cares enough about this to write an article?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Why would I wash a towel? After a shower, by definition, I'm clean, so the towel is only getting cleaner every time I use it.

/Follow me for more great life hacks


Still better than "lifehacker"
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Towels?  I just have my servants air dry me with giant palm fronds.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: I didn't click, but based on the comments here...

I always wash my towel with my undergarments.  So socks, boxers, pajama pants, bathroom towel, pajama pants, bathroom hand towel, all go in the washer on Sunday and line dry indoors.  Kitchen towels get their own section in the multi-hamper, and get separately washed when all eight are dirty.


Horrific. All that towel lint on everything. Just buy enough towels you can do a full load of towels.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone got paid to write that article.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering that the only people who use our washer (and our clothes, and our towels, and our sheets, and so on) are me and Mrs Clam, I'm not exactly concerned about mixing things in the wash. Oh noes, skin cells from our towels might get on the sheets we sleep on!

/Lifehacker: Did you know that kissing someone spreads bacteria and disease??? You should show your affection by waving at them from a safe distance behind safety glass.
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the author is basically saying "because I'm a germaphobe, everyone else should at least double the number of washes they do per week"

Considering the fact that I do wash sheets and towels together, often in ...gasp... cold water, it's surprising I've lived as long as I have and haven't turned into a shambling moldy zombie.

Hygiene is important, but seriously, there are much bigger fish to fry.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: I didn't click, but based on the comments here...

I always wash my towel with my undergarments.  So socks, boxers, pajama pants, bathroom towel, pajama pants, bathroom hand towel, all go in the washer on Sunday and line dry indoors.  Kitchen towels get their own section in the multi-hamper, and get separately washed when all eight are dirty.



We have a separate hamper (ok, it's a bucket) for plain white bar towels, kitchen towels, and rags.
They get washed hot and with bleach.
Everything else just goes along with the other laundry.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: But do we really need to "disinfect" every freaking surface in the house like some sort of ADHD freak?


Yes.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lifehacker: Wash your towels frequently because they get gross. Washing them will make them not gross.

Also Lifehacker: Washing your towels with other things will make those things gross!
.
.
.
So somehow the power of washing machines can kill the bacteria or whatever on the towels, but not on the things  the towels might transfer the bacteria to if washed together.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: I change my towel about every three days because i have skin problems.

/who cares enough about this to write an article?


A writer on a deadline, with no other obvious sources of inspiration within their view. 

//written from a toilet almost certainly, in true LifeHacker fashion
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Sometimes towels need to get clean, requiring intervention
[ibhuluimcom-a.akamaihd.net image 600x400]


You're a towel!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One word: bleach!

An article about "the right way to wash towels" does not mention the word bleach??
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soldier_of_orange: A real life hack for washing towels is to avoid fabric softener.



You speak the truth.
Fabric softener (we use dryer sheets) make towels WAY less absorbent.

Figuring this out was a game changer.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: SpectroBoy: But do we really need to "disinfect" every freaking surface in the house like some sort of ADHD freak?

Yes.


Why?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Lifehacker... and I almost clicked on in.

Fark should put the junk website links in flashing red font as a warning... Lifehacker, Twitter, Jezebel, etc.


Wait until you see tomorrow's LIFEHACK!!!!

This one weird trick can turn ordinary tap water in to ICE.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: NM Volunteer: SpectroBoy: But do we really need to "disinfect" every freaking surface in the house like some sort of ADHD freak?

Yes.

Why?


Because we need to.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apotheosis27: Someone got paid to write that article.


There is no god.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: SpectroBoy: NM Volunteer: SpectroBoy: But do we really need to "disinfect" every freaking surface in the house like some sort of ADHD freak?

Yes.

Why?

Because we need to.


What happens if you don't?
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing new to see there. I learned to wash towels when I was an older kid in the 60's as part of my household chores: wash separately, in hot or medium water using slightly less than the recommended amount of detergent. Dry at medium heat. Never, ever, ever use fabric softener (neither the liquid in-wash kind nor dryer sheets). Never, ever use bleach. If they still smell a little funky use some white vinegar in the rinse cycle.

I have towels that are 25 years old and are still as colorful, soft, and almost as fluffy as when I bought them. Treat them right and they will last a long time.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Considering that the only people who use our washer (and our clothes, and our towels, and our sheets, and so on) are me and Mrs Clam, I'm not exactly concerned about mixing things in the wash. Oh noes, skin cells from our towels might get on the sheets we sleep on!

/Lifehacker: Did you know that kissing someone spreads bacteria and disease??? You should show your affection by waving at them from a safe distance behind safety glass.



That's part of what makes me nuts about excessive cleanliness culture.

(pre pandemic) I hug my friends, we pass drinks and joints, we kiss. We share food at a restaurant. I won't even get in to where my TONGUE has been.

But then I need to go home and wipe the entire kitchen with bleach and uranium to kill GERMSZOMFG?!!?!?

nah
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: NM Volunteer: SpectroBoy: NM Volunteer: SpectroBoy: But do we really need to "disinfect" every freaking surface in the house like some sort of ADHD freak?

Yes.

Why?

Because we need to.

What happens if you don't?


Then it becomes disgusting, and then we have to disinfect it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: One word: bleach!

An article about "the right way to wash towels" does not mention the word bleach??


Constantly bleaching towels makes them NASTY and scratchy.
That's why most hotel towels are so nasty.

and who has just white towels?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: SpectroBoy: NM Volunteer: SpectroBoy: NM Volunteer: SpectroBoy: But do we really need to "disinfect" every freaking surface in the house like some sort of ADHD freak?

Yes.

Why?

Because we need to.

What happens if you don't?

Then it becomes disgusting, and then we have to disinfect it.


When you aren't home I sneak in and touch every surface in your house. After petting my dog.
Nothing personal. I do it to EVERYBODY.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

catmandu: Nothing new to see there. I learned to wash towels when I was an older kid in the 60's as part of my household chores: wash separately, in hot or medium water using slightly less than the recommended amount of detergent. Dry at medium heat. Never, ever, ever use fabric softener (neither the liquid in-wash kind nor dryer sheets). Never, ever use bleach. If they still smell a little funky use some white vinegar in the rinse cycle.

I have towels that are 25 years old and are still as colorful, soft, and almost as fluffy as when I bought them. Treat them right and they will last a long time.


Concur on no bleach AND the vinegar trick.
 
