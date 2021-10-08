 Skip to content
(Slate)   You'd think the CEO of the company responsible for the Arizona Fraudit would bother to show up to his own oversight hearing. But then, you'd be forgetting that he's a Cyber Ninja if you do   (slate.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Joe Biden, United States Senate, Republican Party, Democratic Party, Testimony, main authors of the partisan election review, partisan review Ken Bennett, leaders of the Cyber Ninjas investigation  
•       •       •

1281 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2021 at 11:50 AM



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's there; they just can't see him. He has Real Ultimate Power.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who says this turd gets a choice in the matter?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thursday's no-shows further confirm that Cyber Ninjas' partisan review of the 2020 election is actually an attempt to cast doubt on our election integrity, paving the way for future interference.

Buried the lede, there.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like Paris Hilton, if you stop giving these people attention, they'll eventually go away.
 
Uncle Bester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check their bank accounts for rubles.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then there is this.

https://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/c​y​ber-ninjas-ceo-says-arizona-audit-invo​lved-spiritual-warfare-that-could-lead​-to-revival/

So yeah, the whole thing was a crock of evangelical Christian bullshiat right from the get-go.  Just in case there was any lingering doubts.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of people are in FA mode, thinking they're untouchable after the examples of 'preferential justice' provided by the last administration. I expect the FO will come when he discovers that the Justice Department is currently enforcing congressional subpoenas again.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh! I just realized that this may be the same Cyber Ninja company which provides online training modules for me through my company. Their training is a bunch of video cartoons, and not really that impressive.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no barrel deep enough to relate this level of stupidity. The barrel goes through the earth, out the other side of the planet, and continues on for thousands of light years.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He got his paycheck.  He's sipping jippers on the beach.
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Google, search for "subpoena".

NOT FOUND
 
mikalmd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And nothing will happen to him for not showing up ..
 
Slippitus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe he had the hoax-covid
 
indylaw
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In a sane universe the people responsible for orchestrating this "audit" should have been placed in a stockade in a public square as an example of what happens when you waste public funds on a wild goose chase to benefit a billionaire, and still fail to find any wrongdoing.
 
illegal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yawn.... Nothing is still nothing.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

indylaw: In a sane universe the people responsible for orchestrating this "audit" should have been placed in a stockade in a public square as an example of what happens when you waste public funds on a wild goose chase to benefit a billionaire, and still fail to find any wrongdoing.


The Arizona Senate should be in the stockade as well for deciding to spend the money on this shiatshow.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Who says this turd gets a choice in the matter?


His handlers at the GOP HQ
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did you hear the one about the cybersex ninja? He already knows your a/s/l and no one saw him coming.
 
spottymax
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"But it's notable that when Bennett was called before Congress and sworn under oath to testify, he told the actual truth: Joe Biden won the election in Arizona, and a monthslong, multimillion-dollar effort paid for and conducted by Trump allies could find no evidence to the contrary."

All of these fraudsters are the same. The moment their butt is on the line and the consequences of lying will fall directly on them, they find moments of clarity and sanity.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm just shocked that 'executive privilege' for absence was not claimed because reasons
 
