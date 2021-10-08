 Skip to content
(The Hill)   In other words, 84% of TFG supporters worry about being treated the way they treat others, especially brown people   (thehill.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[OBVIOUS]
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is news, how??
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Economic anxiety" please.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaks Volumes Anti Racism Activist & Educator Jane Elliot Speaks To White Citizens On Receiving
Youtube xUlqTNwm-mk
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are prejudiced, news at 10
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Direct result of the racist conservative media that they consume.

Plus they think discrimination is not getting everything that they want 100% of the time.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly, I'm surprised that 16% of them had the sense not to say the quiet part out loud.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get your farking vaccinations you racist diphsits.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The difference is, they deserve it.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They think people treating right wingers like the terrorist plague rat insurrectionist anti american shiat trash that they are is "anti white racism"

Here's a hint right wingers: you people aren't a race, you're just a shiatty degenerate chunk of culture that should be excised and flushed out into the farking sea with the rest of the shiat of humanity.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they realize that two wrongs make a right?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone tell them there are more Hispanic/brown people in America now than whities and their opinions just don't matter anymore?

I think whities lost the breeder's cup in the early oughts.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Don't they realize that two wrongs make a right?


Nope... I'm not taking this bait.

Goddamn you for tempting me.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me count on my hand the number of times I have been discriminated for being white.

...............

Zero. That's zero times.

I'm not saying it's impossible. I just think it's improbable.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xUlqTNwm​-mk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Good message but the cam stabilization is killing me.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: "Economic anxiety" please.


Just because your mutual funds are doing OK doesn't mean you shouldn't have some sympathy for those of us who are down 3.2% YTD.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since according to them, racism is over, I don't know why they're so worried about being treated like a minority.

joeydevilla.comView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Here's a hint right wingers: you people aren't a race,


That's not true.  They're a race to the bottom.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Remnants of Santa: NewportBarGuy: "Economic anxiety" please.

Just because your mutual funds are doing OK doesn't mean you shouldn't have some sympathy for those of us who are down 3.2% YTD.


All I heard was "GME 500c 10/8"

TO THE MOON!
 
rga184
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I know who TFG refers to, but I must have missed the thread where it started because I don't know what it stands for.  Any help?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other other words. the propaganda works.
 
bizzwire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right.  So extending the rights, privilege, and opportunities that you enjoy to everyone = "anti-white discrimination.'

Sheesh.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Since according to them, racism is over, I don't know why they're so worried about being treated like a minority.

[joeydevilla.com image 680x678]


Easy; they don't think minorities have been treated poorly, but they know minorities think they have, and are worried about revenge for something they don't think happened. Because getting revenge for a slight (real or imagined) is what they'd do.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know how they feel. I'm a white person and last weekend I went into 7-11 and they were out of my favorite slurpee flavor. That felt really bad. Pretty sure it was intentional.  The 5000 other white people in the store agreed with me.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rga184: Okay, I know who TFG refers to, but I must have missed the thread where it started because I don't know what it stands for.  Any help?


Officially: The Former Guy.

It's a template for plenty of other nicknames too.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rga184: Okay, I know who TFG refers to, but I must have missed the thread where it started because I don't know what it stands for.  Any help?


The former guy
I prefer "that fuking guy"
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives seem to believe that human rights are a zero sum game.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rga184: Okay, I know who TFG refers to, but I must have missed the thread where it started because I don't know what it stands for.  Any help?


The Former Guy.  Biden called him that & it seems to have stuck.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rga184: Okay, I know who TFG refers to, but I must have missed the thread where it started because I don't know what it stands for.  Any help?


The Former Guy, apparently.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rga184: Okay, I know who TFG refers to, but I must have missed the thread where it started because I don't know what it stands for.  Any help?


Todd's Fat Girlfriend.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: rga184: Okay, I know who TFG refers to, but I must have missed the thread where it started because I don't know what it stands for.  Any help?

The former guy
I prefer "that fuking guy"


you left out that that's what Biden calls him.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Conservatives seem to believe that human rights are a zero sum game.


It is.  We get sum.  You get zero.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Let me count on my hand the number of times I have been discriminated for being white.

...............

Zero. That's zero times.

I'm not saying it's impossible. I just think it's improbable.


A Pakistani chick broke up with me because she was afraid that her dad would be upset that I had the audacity to love his daughter whilst white (she hadn't even told him I existed by this point).

That's about it though.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
30 years later...
WHITE LIVES MATTER!!!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

rga184: Okay, I know who TFG refers to, but I must have missed the thread where it started because I don't know what it stands for.  Any help?


tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size


"This F*cking Guy"
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I got so downhearted, I threw my drink across the lawn!
 
JRoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Conservatives seem to believe that human rights are a zero sum game.


Divide and conquer.

If we're fighting with ourselves, we aren't fighting them.
 
Abox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: neongoats: Here's a hint right wingers: you people aren't a race,

That's not true.  They're a race to the bottom.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stray_capts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Valter: Let me count on my hand the number of times I have been discriminated for being white.

...............

Zero. That's zero times.

I'm not saying it's impossible. I just think it's improbable.


I was once told in a bread line at a local food pantry that, "white boys aren't allowed to touch the bread.". So once, but I'm 40+ years old.

Does it happen? Yes.  Is it constant, day in and day out? Not for me, and probably not for anyone in the US outside of Hawaii or a reservation.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: hissatsu: Since according to them, racism is over, I don't know why they're so worried about being treated like a minority.

[joeydevilla.com image 680x678]

Easy; they don't think minorities have been treated poorly, but they know minorities think they have, and are worried about revenge for something they don't think happened. Because getting revenge for a slight (real or imagined) is what they'd do.


Look what they did when the Arsehole in Chief told them that an election had been stolen so cleverly that not only was there no evidence the Democrats also didn't take a clear majority in the Senate just to hide it better.
 
GermanGoodness
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: rga184: Okay, I know who TFG refers to, but I must have missed the thread where it started because I don't know what it stands for.  Any help?

The former guy
I prefer "that fuking guy"


I dunno. I like calling him TFG. In his case, former connotates Has-been and not giving him the honorific of a title must eat at him. So I'm really ok with TFG.

Besides, when you say "that fuking guy" we have to ask:  Which one?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On discrimination against minorities, the respondents were flipped, with 87 percent of Biden voters saying they believe white people have advantages over people of color while 38 percent of Trump voters said the same.

Article left off and they're proud of it from that sentence
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: WhippingBoi: Don't they realize that two wrongs make a right?

Nope... I'm not taking this bait.

Goddamn you for tempting me.


No, but they seem to think that two lefties do make a wrong.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rga184: Okay, I know who TFG refers to, but I must have missed the thread where it started because I don't know what it stands for.  Any help?


The Fmoking Gun.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Valter: Let me count on my hand the number of times I have been discriminated for being white.

...............

Zero. That's zero times.

I'm not saying it's impossible. I just think it's improbable.


There is only one mainstream philosophy of racial supremacy, white supremacy, everything else is gaslighting bullshiat.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
84 percent of Trump voters are worried about discrimination against whites

Their cult leader is an unrepentant racist who's only debating trick is to accuse his opponents of his own crimes, and Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have been hammering on reverse racism almost every night for the last 5 years. I'm shocked that ignorant white racist rubes would fall for this line.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Valter: Let me count on my hand the number of times I have been discriminated for being white.

...............

Zero. That's zero times.

I'm not saying it's impossible. I just think it's improbable.


The difference is, to a normal person not getting cuts to the front of a line is not discrimination. To a conservative, if they're not first in line, and get the best of everything, they're being discriminated against. Especiallyif someone else gets more or gets it first.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rga184: Okay, I know who TFG refers to, but I must have missed the thread where it started because I don't know what it stands for.  Any help?


I assume it's "this farking guy"
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Conservatives seem to believe that human rights are a zero sum game.


Conservatives believe everything is a zero sum game. And don't know what a zero sum game is.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Valter: Let me count on my hand the number of times I have been discriminated for being white.

...............

Zero. That's zero times.

I'm not saying it's impossible. I just think it's improbable.

A Pakistani chick broke up with me because she was afraid that her dad would be upset that I had the audacity to love his daughter whilst white (she hadn't even told him I existed by this point).

That's about it though.


I got a weird look the first few times I went into an Ethiopian restaurant near my office. Oh, and once I was asked if I actually liked Wutang or was just wearing the shirt.

/Wutang is forever
 
